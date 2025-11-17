First $150 Black Friday Discount on Galaxy Tab S11

Samsung’s latest mainstream Android tab has just received its first significant discount, as the Galaxy Tab S11 is now $150 off for Black Friday. The 128GB version drops from $799.99 to $649.99, and you’ll find a similar $150 discount on the 256GB and 512GB tiers. A 19-ish percent cut for a device that just hit the market is a big swing this early in its life cycle.

With a Spin 5 costing half as much, either device offers an excellent ultrabook experience for roughly the same price. That, combined with the considerably smaller footprint this offers compared to the Ultra and sizable savings it brings (even when rose gold-plated), is what makes this discount attractive relative to other options for similarly high-end features.

What You Really Get in This Black Friday Tablet Deal

That reduction is applied across the board to all storage configurations, so you’re not pigeonholed into the base model if you want to save. The S Pen comes in the box and now has a hexagonal design for better grip and control. And because the stylus skips Bluetooth, there are no pairing hassles or battery fears — and you still get low-latency writing and drawing.

There’s a DeX desktop mode from Samsung here, and it’s more flexible than ever, so plugging into a monitor gives you windowed multitasking and better multi-screen handling. Coupled with a keyboard cover, it can fill in for a light laptop in a pinch — useful for travel or class, or for quick edits on the go.

Key Specs That Set the Galaxy Tab S11 Apart

The hardware feels premium where it really counts. You also get a 10.9-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which provides inky blacks and smooth scrolling that are still rare at this size. The chassis is impressively slim at 5.6mm thick, with an IP68 rating as a useful everyday bonus for resistance to spills and dust.

Under the hood, Samsung is employing MediaTek’s latest 3nm Dimensity 9400+, with purported increases to CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over last year’s silicon. The neural engine bump is relevant for on-device Galaxy AI features on the slate, including note summaries, handwriting improvements, and imaging tools within One UI 8.

This is true across all storage tiers and complemented by 12GB of RAM that should be more than enough for whatever you throw at it in the way of multitasking and DeX workflows. It’s all powered by an 8,400mAh battery, with support for cheap storage headroom (i.e., microSD expansion up to 2TB) when it comes to files and media. Cameras are simple enough — a 13-megapixel rear and a 12MP front — and on the connectivity front, Wi‑Fi 6E is the max since there’s no cellular variant this cycle.

How It Compares With the Black Friday Crowd

Priced at $649.99 for 128GB and a stylus, the Tab S11 falls neatly among key competitors.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Air with M2 frequently defines this price band, but it employs an LCD at a 60Hz refresh rate and sells the Pencil separately — details that add up for students, note-takers, and so on. On the Android side, last year’s Tab S9 is generally a capable performer and occasionally goes for less at holiday times, but the S11’s more recent chip, AI improvements, and thinner build give it an edge if you’ll keep the tablet to use for several years.

Industry trackers such as IDC have long observed that holiday promotions are a primary source for an outsize chunk of tablet upgrades, and this is exactly the kind of first-cut discount with a bit of pop to it.

Early adopters chomping at the bit and waiting on a good price dip have, by now, a pretty solid entry point without going back to older hardware or weirdo FE models.

Who the Galaxy Tab S11 Black Friday Deal Is For

And if you annotate PDFs, sketch, or take notes in class, it’s hard to beat the combination of AMOLED, 120Hz, and an in-box S Pen at this price point. For remote workers who depend on DeX, the 12GB RAM floor and NPU increases for AI-based jobs will be of interest, while travelers also benefit from the svelte, water-resistant construction. The one distinction is the absence of cellular, so if you need always-on data, you’ll have to tether or opt for another model.

Smart Shopping Tips Before You Check Out This Deal

Since every tier is down by $150, the 256GB model can still be a potential value in the long haul if you work with large files or offline media, but microSD support certainly takes some of the pressure off storage considerations. Also, like many new devices, the 45W charger may not be included in the box and has to be purchased separately — keep that in mind when considering your total cost if you want faster charging times. Lastly, keep an eye out for limited-time bundles that sometimes throw in accessories like a keyboard cover or extended warranty during Black Friday’s peak windows.

Bottom line: This is the Tab S11’s first true break in price, and it comes with the right combination of features to make that discount matter. This is the one to beat right now if you’ve waited for a high-end but portable Android tablet to come in under what feels like a psychological $650 mark — with the stylus included.