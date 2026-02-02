Firefox Will Let Users Block All AI Features

Mozilla is giving Firefox users a master switch to opt out of generative AI. The browser’s upcoming AI Controls will let you block every current and future AI addition across the product, or selectively disable individual tools you don’t want. It’s a clear bid to put user choice front and center as AI seeps into the modern web experience.

How the New AI Controls Work in Firefox 148

Starting with Firefox 148, a new AI Controls section will appear in desktop settings. Flip the “Block AI enhancements” toggle and Firefox will hide prompts, pop-ups, and UI surfaces for any AI-powered feature—now and as new ones land—so you won’t be nagged to try them or see them by default.

Prefer a middle ground? You can manage features one by one. Options include:

Translations for on-page language conversion

Automatic alt text for PDFs to improve accessibility

AI-assisted tab grouping

Richer link previews

An optional sidebar that connects to your choice of chatbot

That sidebar supports services such as:

The design is intentionally broad: the global switch acts as a hard opt-out, while the granular toggles let you keep practical helpers like translations but disable the sidebar chatbot—or vice versa. For anyone uneasy about AI in core browsing, this provides a single, durable control that future-proofs settings as Mozilla ships new capabilities.

Why This Matters for Privacy and Choice Today

Browsers have become a primary gateway for AI. Microsoft Edge leans into Copilot, Opera bundles Aria, and Chrome is experimenting with generative features. Many users welcome these tools, but a vocal contingent wants a simpler, AI-free experience. Pew Research has reported that more Americans are concerned than excited about AI’s growing role in daily life, a sentiment that maps cleanly to demand for a global opt-out.

The stakes are higher for organizations. Schools, hospitals, law firms, and financial institutions routinely restrict generative AI to avoid data leakage and compliance risks. A browser-level kill switch simplifies policy enforcement and reduces the chance that a new feature slips through as an unexpected data pathway. It also gives accessibility teams room to choose helpful features—like alt text generation—while keeping everything else disabled.

Firefox’s move also aligns with growing regulatory scrutiny over AI transparency. Even without naming specific rules, product teams increasingly need clear consent and control mechanisms. A one-click shutoff is easier to understand, audit, and document than a patchwork of hidden toggles.

Mozilla’s Strategy in the AI Browser Race

Mozilla’s leadership has signaled it will add AI to Firefox but keep it optional. That stance is now concrete: AI should be a choice users can easily reverse. The approach differentiates Firefox in a market where AI features are often on by default or deeply fused into the browser frame.

There’s a broader strategy at play, too. Mozilla executives have discussed building a coalition to push for more trustworthy AI, and the organization is prepared to deploy roughly $1.4 billion of reserves to support companies and nonprofits working toward that goal, according to reporting from CNBC. The new controls echo that mission by codifying transparency and consent in a mainstream consumer product.

It’s also a practical differentiator. StatCounter has tracked Firefox hovering around 3–4% of global browser share in recent years, far behind Chrome. As fresh competitors like Arc, Brave, and AI-first agents from firms such as OpenAI and Perplexity reshape expectations, leaning into privacy, clarity, and control gives Firefox a clear identity that resonates with its core audience.

What Users Should Expect From Firefox’s AI Controls

The AI Controls arrive with Firefox 148 on desktop. Once available, you’ll find them in Settings, where the master toggle applies instantly and the per-feature options let you dial in the exact experience you want. The master switch is designed to cover both existing and future features, so you won’t need to revisit settings every time Mozilla experiments with something new.

For everyday browsing, that means you can keep translations for travel or research, turn on alt text to make PDFs more accessible, and shut off the rest. Or you can go fully AI-free, confident the browser won’t surface nudges or UI that steer you back.

The message is simple: Firefox is embracing AI without assuming users want it. By baking in a comprehensive opt-out and thoughtful granularity, Mozilla is letting the market decide—feature by feature, click by click.