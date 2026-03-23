Firefox launches free VPN for all users in browser

Mozilla is rolling out a free browser-based VPN to Firefox users, promising simple IP masking and encrypted traffic without extra downloads. The feature debuts with Firefox 149 in the US, UK, France, and Germany, carries a 50GB monthly data cap, and immediately raises a fair question: how much trust should you place in a no-cost VPN built into your browser?

What exactly Firefox’s free VPN is and how it works

Despite the name, this is a browser-level VPN—closer to a secure proxy—rather than a device-wide tunnel. It protects only your Firefox session, not your entire operating system or other apps. Mozilla says the feature routes traffic through a proxy to hide your IP address and location, aligning with the organization’s long-standing data privacy principles.

Mozilla already offers a paid standalone service that covers up to five devices for $4.99 per month and spans roughly 500 servers across 30+ countries. The free in-browser option is meant to be lighter weight and simpler, sacrificing breadth and some capabilities for accessibility and zero cost.

The trust question for Mozilla’s free browser VPN

Free VPNs have a checkered past. A landmark study by Australia’s national science agency CSIRO found that 75% of popular free Android VPNs embedded third-party trackers and many raised malware flags. Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab has similarly urged caution, noting inconsistent logging claims and murky ownership in parts of the VPN market.

Mozilla is not a typical VPN vendor. It is a nonprofit with a long record of advocacy for user privacy and publishes regular transparency reports about its products. The Electronic Frontier Foundation has often emphasized that a VPN simply moves trust from your internet provider to the VPN operator—so the operator’s incentives matter. Mozilla’s revenue is largely derived from search partnerships and paid products rather than advertising profiles, which can reduce pressure to monetize free user data.

That said, trust is earned with verification. As of launch, Mozilla has not announced an independent security audit specifically for the new browser-based VPN. Its existing paid service and its infrastructure partners have undergone various audits and security reviews in recent years, but the company should extend that practice to this built-in feature and publish technical documentation on encryption, logging, and server operations.

What you gain and what you don’t with Firefox’s VPN

For everyday browsing, the free Firefox VPN could be a meaningful privacy boost. Masking your IP helps blunt ad-tech profiling, reduces location leakage, and can mitigate some ISP-level tracking. The onboarding will likely be frictionless, which matters because most users never install a separate VPN.

But it is not a full replacement for a traditional VPN. Expect coverage only inside Firefox, no protection for other apps, and fewer security knobs. Power features commonly found in paid VPNs—device-wide kill switches, split tunneling at the OS level, multiple protocol choices, or specialized streaming and P2P servers—are unlikely to appear in a lightweight, free tier. And the 50GB monthly limit, while generous for casual use, can go quickly if you stream video.

How it compares to established free options

Proton VPN’s free tier offers unlimited data with a limited selection of locations and lower speeds, backed by regular third-party audits and public transparency reporting. Windscribe’s free plan caps data and restricts server choices but has published independent assessments and post-incident improvements to its infrastructure. Both protect your entire device when installed at the system level—an important distinction from Firefox’s browser-only approach.

Mozilla’s advantage is convenience and brand trust inside a browser many people already associate with privacy. Its challenge will be proving technical rigor—through clear no-logging commitments, independent audits, and transparent handling of operational metadata such as connection timestamps, bandwidth usage, and IP rotation policies.

Business model and incentives behind Mozilla’s VPN

Operating VPN infrastructure costs real money. Free tiers usually serve as on-ramps to paid subscriptions or as product differentiators. For Mozilla, the in-browser VPN can both nudge upgrades to its standalone service and strengthen Firefox’s privacy value proposition against Chromium-based rivals. Historically, the majority of Mozilla’s revenue has come from search deals, with paid products adding diversification—far from the ad-tracking engines that fund many “free” internet services.

Bottom line: should you trust it and who should use it

For casual browsing, the free Firefox VPN looks like a welcome, low-friction layer of protection, especially for users who would never pay for a standalone app. Mozilla’s track record and nonprofit posture are positives in a market where “free” often hides a catch.

Still, prudent users should wait for independent audits and read the fine print on logging and data retention. If you need device-wide coverage, advanced features, or proven third-party verification right now, established options like Proton VPN and Windscribe remain strong picks. If your goal is simply to mask your IP inside Firefox and keep tracking in check with minimal effort, Mozilla’s free solution is an encouraging step—just verify the safeguards as they arrive.