Firefox Launches Free Built-In VPN-Style Browsing Feature

Firefox is about to ship a built-in, no-cost VPN-style feature, promising a simpler path to private browsing without extra downloads. Rolling out with Firefox version 149, the option sits directly in the browser chrome and gives users a monthly allowance of 50GB at launch across the US, UK, Germany, and France.

Mozilla has been testing the feature with select users and says activation may require a Mozilla account. A small toggle to the right of the search bar will let users switch the protection on and off, streamlining what traditionally involves separate VPN apps or browser extensions.

What Firefox’s Free VPN-Style Feature Actually Does

Mozilla describes the feature as routing Firefox traffic through a proxy to hide your IP address and approximate location. In practice, that means sites you visit in Firefox will see the proxy’s IP, not your device’s. This is different from a device-wide VPN, which encrypts and tunnels all traffic across apps. Here, protection is limited to your Firefox browsing sessions.

The service automatically connects to a high-performance endpoint near you rather than letting you manually pick a country. That design favors speed and simplicity over geo-hopping. It should help with common privacy needs—like obscuring your IP from ad-tech—but it’s less likely to be a reliable tool for accessing region-locked streaming libraries or dodging statewide site restrictions.

Key Limits to Know Before You Rely on Firefox’s VPN

The headline cap is 50GB per month. For everyday browsing, that’s generous: the HTTP Archive reports the median desktop webpage now weighs roughly 2MB–3MB, which translates to tens of thousands of page loads before hitting the ceiling. But heavy media use can add up quickly; by Netflix’s own guidance, HD streaming can consume about 3GB per hour, so long viewing sessions inside Firefox could hit the cap.

Coverage is initially limited to four markets, with no announced timeline for expansion. Mozilla also hasn’t detailed whether higher limits will be available for a fee or how overages are handled beyond waiting for the monthly reset. And because the feature operates only inside the browser, activities in other apps—email clients, game launchers, video calls—won’t be protected unless you use a separate VPN service.

As with any privacy tool, transparency matters. Mozilla has long published data and transparency reports and maintains strict data-minimization principles. Expect details on logging, endpoint providers, and diagnostic collection to be closely scrutinized by researchers and privacy groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab, which have previously called for clearer disclosures across the VPN industry.

How It Compares to Other Browsers and VPNs

Firefox isn’t the first browser to bake in network privacy. Opera offers a free, browser-only VPN proxy, while Brave integrates a premium device-wide VPN for subscribers. Apple’s iCloud Private Relay, available with iCloud+, masks IP addresses in Safari but isn’t a full VPN and doesn’t support manual region selection. Mozilla itself already sells a separate, paid device-level product—Mozilla VPN—built on the WireGuard protocol and known to use infrastructure from Mullvad, a provider praised by independent auditors for its privacy stance.

Where Firefox’s move stands out is its integration and allowance: a native toggle and a meaningful data bucket that could cover most users’ day-to-day browsing. That’s a strategic play for differentiation. According to StatCounter, Firefox’s global desktop market share typically hovers around 3%–4%, and privacy has been the browser’s core brand promise. Offering an easy on-ramp to IP masking directly in the UI doubles down on that identity.

It also lands in a market where VPN use is increasingly mainstream. DataReportal’s recent global snapshots show substantial adoption in many regions, and download spikes often track with news events and new restrictions. A built-in option could convert the curious—people who want more privacy but won’t bother with a standalone app.

What Else Is New in Firefox 149 Beyond the VPN Feature

Version 149 adds a Split View mode to place webpages side-by-side inside one window, a feature power users have requested for research and comparisons. Mozilla is also testing an AI-powered Smart Window to surface quick help while you browse, plus Tab Notes to capture thoughts without leaving the page. None of these change the privacy calculus on their own, but together they underscore a push to make Firefox a more productive and privacy-forward default.

The takeaway for users is straightforward: if you want a free, convenient way to mask your IP while you browse in Firefox—and you can live within a monthly cap and automatic location selection—this built-in option looks compelling. For device-wide encryption, manual server choice, or streaming workarounds, a full VPN remains the better fit. Either way, the browser-based boost to privacy is a welcome step that lowers the barrier for millions of people to take control of their online footprint.