In a nation of horizontal snow and obstinate winds, steaming meals are starting to soar over treetops. A test project in Espoo, near Helsinki, offers a glimpse of that future: there, drones are quietly turning food delivery into statesman‑shouting‑at‑seagulls‑like services by connecting Huuva’s multi‑branded kitchens with Wolt’s ordering app and Irish drone operator Manna. And what appears to be a casual novelty from the sidewalk is underneath—or even overlaid, in red laser lights—a closely engineered logistics operation for speed, safety, and better unit economics.

How the Espoo drone food delivery operation works

The current configuration sees Manna sharing perches near Huuva’s Niittari site, with Wolt Market coming aboard to add groceries to meal orders. Couriers on e‑scooters carry insulated bags a hop from the kitchen to ground staff, who weigh, balance, and load orders into regulator‑approved carriers. Each drone carries about 4.4 pounds of payload, and multiple drones can be sent out at once to divide heavier or multicourse orders between two restaurants.

Once there, flight operations switch to Manna’s mission control in Ireland. Operators will look at the LiDAR map, validate the route, and put in a delivery pin within a few blocks of the customer’s home. The drone streams a picture of the suggested release area, hangs around for human‑in‑the‑loop sign‑off, and drops the package on a biodegradable tether. If any safety or environmental standards are not met, the system defaults to a human courier.

Safety and airspace management protocols in Espoo

The EU’s urban drone delivery operations fall under the Specific category in terms of European Union Aviation Safety Agency rules and mandate a SORA risk assessment as well as approval from the national regulator. In the case of Finland, Traficom is responsible for these proceedings and Fintraffic ANS for wider airspace services and integration. The Espoo flights depend on layers of controls: a geofence, remote identification strings for presenting the vehicle’s colored robotic tail to in‑situ desktop operators, and redundancy across critical systems; batteries are hot‑swapped to ensure a full charge by departure; a parachute as a last resort.

Manna isn’t starting from zero. It completed over 50,000 commercial deliveries in Dublin, which helped Tokyo Robotics build playbooks for dense, weather‑beleaguered settings. That experience cuts the Finnish learning curve, specifically in confirming landing sites, working with public authorities, and training ground crews to aid turnaround times.

Weather reality check for Finland’s drone flights

Finland’s weather is a stress test that few logistics models enjoy. Wind and rain are traditional foes for Irish‑made planes, yet the wildcard is the danger of icing. You can’t use chemical de‑icing with food on board, and if conditions require, orders will automatically be routed to street couriers or sidewalk robots. It’s this hybrid playbook that’s already evident in Wolt’s usage of Starship and Coco robots and which keeps service levels stable without daring to take drones beyond safe operational envelopes.

Winterization isn’t just about flight. Bags must be kept at the right temperature, motors and batteries require thermal control, landing zones can disappear under fresh snow. Preflight checks and the live flight environment are adjusted for these edge cases, and operators are trained to pause drone ops rather than eat into safety margins.

Economics of the final mile for drone food delivery

It’s not just novelty, after all; it’s a math problem. Huuva estimates that traditional drop‑offs in the region cost €5–6 per line item, and with a more mature drone operation it reckons it could get close to €1—not counting the costs of putting up an entirely new base. By keeping food out of the punishing, truck‑leapfrogging traffic of lunch‑hour streets, the company can uphold food quality and flip more orders into on‑time windows—encouraging repeat purchases and better customer satisfaction.

Suburban geography is key. The neighborhoods within Espoo aren’t sprawling in the way that American suburbs are, but there are real disparities when it comes to restaurant selection. Drones compress those gaps. Through multi‑brand kitchens mated to short‑hop flights, the network provides cuisines that would never make it as standalone storefronts, expanding choice without the overhead of sit‑down dining.

The statistics so far from Espoo’s drone deliveries

Local teams are recording double‑digit daily flights as processes settle into a rhythm. With every round taken away, handling time decreases as crews standardize packing, weight balancing, and preflight checks. The cadence remains early‑stage, but the mash‑up of launchpad adjacency, predictable routes, and automatic checks is what turns a pilot into a playbook.

For brand partners, too, speed is of the essence. Drones dodging congestion have reduced the average difference that hot items land from their intended serving temperature. That lowers refunds, shrinks delivery windows, and can boost conversion rates in regions that were previously notorious drivers of long waits or driver shortages.

Competitive signals and the next steps in Espoo

The wider delivery market is closing in on autonomy. Wolt’s parent company, DoorDash, has tested its own sidewalk bot and partners with Wing on aerial drops—and there are whispers around a homegrown drone program. For third‑party operators like Manna, and kitchen platforms like Huuva, direct integrations with marketplaces can increase volumes and provide smoother handoffs.

In Espoo, the roadmap in the short term is practical: bring up a second site, reduce the handoff path—ideally to window‑level—increase reliability through an entire Finnish winter. The story is no longer the technology; it’s discipline around the operations. If the €1 figure holds at scale and weather resilience gets even better, the Finnish suburb could become a blueprint for Europe’s next wave of drone‑powered convenience.

