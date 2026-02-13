Figure Confirms Data Breach As ShinyHunters Leak Data

Figure Technologies, the blockchain-driven consumer lender known for home equity and mortgage products, has confirmed a data breach after a cybercriminal group published a cache of allegedly stolen files and claimed the company refused to pay a ransom.

The company said it is working with partners and impacted individuals and will provide free credit monitoring to anyone who receives a formal notice. Figure did not disclose how attackers gained access, what systems were affected, or how many people might be caught up in the incident.

Figure acknowledges breach and begins outreach to customers

In a brief statement, Figure acknowledged a security incident and said it is engaging with those affected. The lender did not answer detailed questions about the scope, timeline, or nature of the compromise. Offering credit monitoring is a conventional first step after potential exposure of personal information, but it leaves open critical questions about what data was accessed.

As a financial services provider, Figure handles sensitive borrower records—from identification details to underwriting documents—and is bound by obligations under federal financial privacy rules and state breach notification laws. That framework typically requires notifying individuals “without unreasonable delay” once an investigation determines data was likely accessed.

ShinyHunters claims ransom refusal and publishes data

The hacking crew known as ShinyHunters took responsibility on its leak site, asserting Figure declined to pay an extortion demand. The group then published about 2.5 GB of data it says came from the company. Without a technical report from Figure or independent forensic analysis, it is not yet clear whether all materials in the dump are authentic or current.

ShinyHunters has built a reputation on “double extortion” attacks—stealing data first, then threatening to leak it if a ransom is not paid—and has previously surfaced in high-profile incidents targeting large consumer and financial brands. Security researchers note the group often capitalizes on weak credentials, third-party access, or misconfigured cloud storage rather than bespoke zero-day exploits.

Potentially exposed data types and fraud risks at play

Figure has not identified specific data types at risk. In lending contexts, potential exposure could include names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, income documents, bank account details used for payments, and loan-specific records. Even partial combinations of these fields can enable identity theft, new-account fraud, and targeted phishing.

The financial sector remains a top target for extortion and data theft given the value of verified identity data. According to IBM’s latest Cost of a Data Breach report, financial services breaches average around $6M per incident, second only to healthcare—a figure that excludes secondary costs like litigation, regulatory fines, and downstream fraud losses.

Operational Impact For A Blockchain Lender

Figure markets itself on modern infrastructure—loan origination and servicing supported by blockchain rails for asset transfer and securitization. While blockchain components can strengthen transaction integrity, most data-breach risk lives off-chain: document repositories, analytics tools, email, and third-party platforms used in everyday operations.

Recent industry incidents have underscored how compromises at cloud or data warehouse vendors can cascade into multiple customers. Figure did not say whether a third-party provider was involved, but vendor pathways are a common factor in large-scale thefts. Any impact to servicing systems or investor reporting would be particularly sensitive for a lender that packages and sells loans to capital markets participants.

Regulatory exposure and legal stakes for financial firms

Financial institutions are subject to Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act safeguards and state-level privacy and cybersecurity requirements. In the wake of a breach, regulators typically scrutinize whether reasonable controls were in place—multi-factor authentication, access management, data minimization, encryption at rest and in transit, and timely patching. Civil litigation often follows if Social Security numbers or bank details are confirmed exposed.

Credit bureaus, loan investors, and warehouse lenders may also seek assurances that compromised data cannot be used to pivot into account takeover or payment fraud. For a company operating at the intersection of fintech and capital markets, transparent, swift disclosure and a detailed remediation plan can be critical to preserving counterparties’ confidence.

Practical steps Figure borrowers can take right now

Even before individual notices arrive, borrowers can take simple, high-impact steps:

Place a credit freeze with all three major bureaus.

Enable transaction alerts on bank and card accounts.

Watch for targeted phishing that references real loan details.

Change passwords on any overlapping accounts.

Enable app-based multi-factor authentication to reduce the risk of credential stuffing.

Those who suspect their identity information was exposed can consider:

Request an IRS Identity Protection PIN to block fraudulent tax filings.

Review their ChexSystems or bank reports for unusual activity.

If a notice confirms exposure of financial account numbers, contact the institution to reissue numbers and monitor ACH activity.

Key details to watch as disclosures and forensics progress

Key details still pending include the intrusion vector, the number of affected individuals, and the exact data elements accessed. Expect additional disclosures as forensic work concludes and notifications roll out. Indicators of robust recovery will include tightened access controls, independent security assessments, and clear guidance to customers and partners on preventing further misuse of any leaked information.