Fi Winds Down Banking Services On Its Platform

India’s consumer neobank Fi is discontinuing banking services on its own app, telling customers to access their savings accounts directly through Federal Bank’s FedMobile app as the startup winds down the Fi interface. The move ends a four-year run for Fi’s flagship offering and underscores the mounting pressure on non-bank fintechs operating atop partner banks in a tighter regulatory and funding environment.

What Changes For Fi Users As Banking Shifts To FedMobile

Customers who opened accounts via Fi have been informed that their Federal Bank savings accounts remain active and unchanged, but the access channel is shifting. Federal Bank separately notified users that its partnership with Fi is ending as part of a business realignment, advising them to manage accounts through the bank’s own digital channels, including FedMobile.

Practically, this means balances and banking relationships stay with Federal Bank, but Fi’s app-based banking features—its spending insights, goal-based savings journeys, and interface-led account management—will be phased out. Users should expect a transition window, during which communications from both companies guide them to complete any required steps and confirm continuity of core services.

Why The Retreat Matters For India’s Consumer Neobanks

Fi’s step back highlights two structural realities for India’s neobanks. First, the unit economics of consumer banking without a full banking license are challenging. Neobanks typically rely on interchange, referral fees, and thin sharing arrangements with partner banks, while bearing substantial customer acquisition and support costs. As growth plateaus and capital tightens, these models are harder to sustain at scale.

Second, regulatory expectations have risen. The Reserve Bank of India has tightened oversight of digital partnerships, KYC, outsourcing, and data security over the past few years. Episodes such as restrictions on certain cross-border products and enhanced scrutiny on Banking-as-a-Service arrangements have led many fintechs to reassess dependence on third-party rails and to focus on compliance-heavy, bank-controlled journeys.

Meanwhile, the market’s economics have shifted. UPI’s explosive growth—crossing 100 billion transactions in a recent calendar year according to NPCI—has made payments ubiquitous and low-margin, reducing the differentiation advantage of front-end-only apps. Neobanks have increasingly needed deeper credit, wealth, or lending capabilities (often license-bound) to build sustainable revenue, a harder lift without direct regulatory permissions.

Fi By The Numbers, Customers Served, Funding And Backers

Founded in 2019 by former Google Pay India executives Sujith Narayanan and Sumit Gwalani, Fi launched its banking experience in 2021 with Federal Bank, targeting digitally savvy millennials with automated savings, spend analytics, and rewards. The company says it has served more than 3.5 million customers and facilitated over a billion transactions on its platform.

Fi has raised roughly $169 million across multiple rounds, according to private market data provider Tracxn. Its cap table includes Ribbit Capital, B Capital, Alpha Wave Global, and Peak XV Partners. That firepower helped Fi build strong brand recall in a crowded market, but the latest decision indicates a shift from a consumer-banking front end to a different strategic path.

Competitive Landscape And Precedents Across Indian Fintech

Fi has competed with Jupiter, Open, and Slice—each testing variations of the partner-bank playbook. The past two years have brought pivots across the sector: SME-focused platforms have leaned into cash management and credit workflows with bank partners, while consumer-facing players recalibrated card and lending products after regulatory guidance reshaped prepaid and credit-line offerings. The overarching pattern is clear: meaningful differentiation increasingly requires deeper control over balance sheet products or highly specialized workflows that justify premium economics.

Industry analysts note that winning models either move closer to licenses and core banking infrastructure, or away from mass-market banking towards niche, software-led value where compliance overhead is manageable and margins are defensible. Fi’s decision sits squarely in that second camp.

A Pivot Toward Deep Tech And AI For Enterprise Software

Fi’s leadership has signaled that the company isn’t shutting down entirely. In a recent note, co-founder Sujith Narayanan said Fi is realigning to build deep technology and AI systems for startups and large enterprises. That suggests a transition from consumer fintech into enterprise-grade software and infrastructure—areas where India’s engineering talent and global demand for AI-driven automation could offer stronger economics than consumer banking front ends.

If executed well, Fi’s data tooling, user-behavior insights, and security experience from running a high-scale financial app could translate into platforms for risk modeling, customer analytics, and agentic automation—capabilities CFOs and CTOs increasingly budget for them even in conservative cycles.

What Customers Should Do Now To Ensure Seamless Account Access

Impacted users should log into Federal Bank’s FedMobile app to verify balances and ensure standing instructions, bill payments, and linked UPI handles continue as intended. It’s prudent to review alerts and SMS from Federal Bank for any action items, reconsent requests, or KYC confirmations. For support or grievances, customers should contact Federal Bank’s official channels and rely only on communications originating from the bank and previously registered Fi addresses to avoid phishing.

For India’s neobanking story, Fi’s retrenchment is a cautionary but constructive turn: a well-known brand acknowledging structural constraints and choosing a sharper focus. As regulations mature and business models reset, the sector may see fewer broad consumer plays and more durable, specialist platforms—either bank-owned or deeply embedded in enterprise workflows.