Fender takes aim at Marshall with Bluetooth speakers and headsets

The guitar company is staking a real estate claim in lifestyle music and firing a clear salvo at Marshall, which has long owned living rooms, studios, and backyards. The Elie 6 and Elie 12, the two portable Bluetooth speakers, and the modular over-ear headset Mix, which the company is releasing under its Fender Audio license, signal a more serious effort by the group to take on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame grouping.

Built for musicians, on a foundation of existing Elie subwoofers, the Elie 6 is a somewhat substantial form factor with a primary driver, a tweeter, and a downward-firing passive radiator rated at 60 watts. It assures 18 hours of playtime, but it’s more about inputs rather than outputs: the backside combo is on hand for mixers, guitars, keyboards, and microphones, and it can even link to two cordless microphones. Essentially, this turns the Elie 6 into a small-scale PA system suitable for rehearsals, busking, or late-night gigs.

Despite being distinct from past-like carvings, design symbols gravitate more toward functionality than the opposite. A folding handle across the top is easy to move, complemented with a maple cap. It also supports artist-first tactile switches and a command panel. Critically, Fender Audio is not copying the appearance of its guitar-amp trade in music — they are meant to be distinct items in their own right rather than relying on the glow of old-world fame.

Move up to the Elie 12 and that hardware quadruples. Output is driven to 120W through two main drivers, two tweeters, and dual passive radiators, and promised battery life reaches up to 20 hours. Fender reconfigured the controls so they’re easier to reach and included separate knobs for bass and treble settings, an encouraging sign for those who like quick tonal adjustments without needing an app.

Specs That Suggest Serious Intent for Fender’s New Audio Line

And no company we know of rivals Anker when it comes to the number of supported codecs at these prices: AAC and SBC are standard, but Anker throws in support for LHDC (for higher-bit-rate streaming on compatible Android phones) and LC3, which is a key codec to Bluetooth LE Audio. Its shape is great for fitting into a bag and has instant stereo pairing as well as lithium-ion polymer batteries, and max levels of 96 dB for the Elie 6 and 101 dB for the Elie 12 are promised too. That’s more than enough headroom for a living room in real terms, and plenty of punch remains when you grow out to the 12.

LC3 promises future-looking characteristics, including lower latency and enhanced efficiency compared to legacy Bluetooth stacks. Fender hasn’t spelled out Auracast-style broadcasting, but the presence of LC3 means that the platform is technically ready for this next wave of Bluetooth audio standards.

Headphones Get Modular With Mix Over-Ears and USB-C Transmitter

Where a lot of rivals don’t, the Mix over-ears go modular. The ear cushions are interchangeable, so owners can mix colors and replace worn pads. There’s a tiny USB-C transmitter under one cup, which can send lossless audio and broadcast to two devices, while a rechargeable battery puts paid to longevity worries. It’s a savvy hardware bundle for creators who flit between phones, laptops, and consoles.

On features, the Mix has it covered: active noise cancellation; 52 hours of battery life with ANC on; and USB-C and a 3.5 mm port for wired listening and charging. Volume and playback are controlled by a small joystick on the back of the right cup — it’s quicker and more reliable than tapping, especially if you’re outside or on the go.

Comfort and tuning favor long sessions. Soft padding with a neutral sound balance forgoes the bass bloat found in lifestyle headsets, and it makes this set just as suitable for monitoring as everyday listening.

Positioning Against Marshall’s Lifestyle Audio Dominance

Marshall’s consumer offering — think Emberton and Middleton speakers, as well as the Monitor II ANC headphones — has also cultivated a groupie following due to its classic amp aesthetic and stage-ready swagger. Fender’s counterpunch is another: less cosmetic callbacks, more musician-grade versatility. The $299 Elie 6 and $449 Elie 12 bookend marquee Marshall price strata, while the $299 Mix rests in a crowded area shared by several Sony and Marshall models.

The modular battery is a welcome differentiator. User-replaceable parts and swappable cells are becoming not just nice-to-have, but practical as regulators in Europe head for more repairable tech under the EU Battery Regulation. That same design decision reduces waste and prolongs product life — two talking points applicable to both musicians and the civilian listening audience.

Early Listening Impressions and Availability Timeline

First demos indicate the speakers and the headphones have been tuned for a purposely neutral signature. The Elie 6 fills a room with no hyped highs or overcooked low end; the Elie 12 adds authoritative scale for house parties and open-air sets. The Mix maintains that tonal stance, which is to favor balance and clarity over the dynamic thrills of a smiley-face EQ.

Fender Audio will sell the Elie 6, Elie 12, and Mix online in the weeks ahead. Featuring pro-friendly I/O, broad codec support, and a modular headset mindful of repair-minded regulations yet to be written, this series reads as a direct provocation to Marshall’s lifestyle crown — both in terms of how gear looks on the shelf but also what it does when music gets loud.