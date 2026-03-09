Feeld Launches Reflections Kink Quiz for Clearer Consent

Feeld has rolled out Reflections, an interactive kink and relationships quiz built to help people map desires, boundaries, and communication styles—and then share those results with partners in a single, no-misunderstanding link. The launch accompanies Feeld’s new State of Reflections: Am I Normal report, which underscores a widening gap between what people say is “normal” and what they actually want, including a finding that 42% of mainstream, non-Feeld daters engage in kink.

Developed with researchers at the University of Michigan’s Bodies, Identities, Intimacies, and Technologies (BIIT) Lab, the tool aims to bring research-grade clarity to modern dating conversations. Feeld’s user data signals fertile ground: members are nearly three times more likely than the general population to explore BDSM or power dynamics, and conversations about safer sex are far more normalized among its community.

What Reflections Is and Why It Exists for Modern Dating

Reflections is a guided self-assessment that translates complex sexual interests and relationship preferences into plain language. Rather than leaving daters to decode “vibes” over chat, the quiz surfaces what you enjoy, what you don’t, and how you like to communicate—then packages those insights in a shareable format designed to reduce awkwardness and guesswork.

The timing reflects a broader cultural shift. While kink has long been more common than many assume, it is still under-discussed outside specialized communities. Feeld’s report spotlights that 75% of its members view talking about safer sex as a normal part of dating, compared with just 25% among external daters—evidence that tools prompting openness can raise the baseline for consent and compatibility across the board.

How the Kink Quiz Works to Map Desires and Boundaries

You can take Reflections in a browser or the Feeld app without creating an account. After a simple age check, the assessment walks through three sections: Desires, Boundaries, and Relationships. Each uses a sliding scale from “not at all interested” to “extremely interested,” written in approachable language that avoids jargon.

Desires explores modalities like BDSM, exhibitionism, and group play. Boundaries zeroes in on red flags, consent preferences, and safer sex expectations. Relationships looks at communication styles, comfort with non-monogamy, and how intimacy fits into daily life, with short written prompts to capture nuance in your own words.

The output isn’t a single label. Instead, Reflections generates a profile with percentages that visualize your orientation toward kink, your comfort asserting boundaries, and your appetite for exploration. In Boundaries, for example, your “voice and consent” might appear on a continuum from “finding voice” to “clear,” accompanied by a % score and a detailed explanation. A “go deeper” option expands on each dimension, and a QR code or link lets you save and share results instantly.

A practical note for accuracy: results can shift depending on the context you imagine while answering. If you picture a specific partner or past relationship, your ratings may skew. Treat it like a snapshot of your preferences in general—not a final verdict.

A Consent-Forward Tool for Real Conversations

Reflections is built for more than curiosity. By giving daters a common vocabulary, it lowers the barrier to consent conversations that many still find hard to initiate. That matters: public health and education groups such as Planned Parenthood emphasize clear, ongoing consent as foundational to healthy intimacy, yet many apps still rely on bios and small talk to do heavy lifting they weren’t designed for.

The tool also reflects a wider research consensus—seen in work from institutions like the Kinsey Institute and findings published in the Journal of Sex Research—that sexual interests exist on spectrums and are both common and varied. Translating that spectrum into concrete, shareable preferences is where Reflections aims to stand out.

Where It Fits in the Dating-App Landscape

Question-based matching isn’t new—OkCupid popularized value-alignment prompts years ago—but kink-specific clarity remains rare in mainstream platforms. Feeld, which emerged as a home for non-monogamous and kink-friendly communities, is betting that structured self-knowledge will spread beyond its core base as more “normies” acknowledge their own interests. With 42% of non-Feeld daters already engaging in kink, the demand signal is hard to ignore.

For users, the immediate upside is practical: you can send a link instead of an essay about boundaries and desires. For the industry, it’s a push toward consent-centric design—features that make safe, direct communication as easy as swapping photos or playlists. If Reflections catches on, expect rivals to adapt with more granular preference tools of their own.

Bottom line: Reflections doesn’t tell you what’s normal; it helps you define what’s right for you—and share it with the people who need to know.