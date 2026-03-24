FCC Blocks New Foreign-Made WiFi Routers

If you’re shopping for a new home router, expect a smaller shelf. The Federal Communications Commission has added foreign-made consumer WiFi routers to its Covered List, a move that bars authorization of new models and effectively blocks future sales of any routers manufactured outside the United States.

Existing devices are not being yanked from homes, and retailers can continue selling current stock that already carries FCC approval. But the pipeline for new foreign-made routers is shut, squeezing choice in a market long dominated by overseas manufacturing.

What Changed and Who Is Affected by the FCC Move

The FCC’s update means foreign-made consumer routers can no longer receive the equipment authorization required for sale in the U.S. That strikes at the heart of the home networking aisle, where brands like TP-Link, Linksys, and Asus have built market share with frequent hardware refreshes and aggressive pricing.

Crucially, the policy targets where routers are produced, not what you already own. If your current device came from a foreign factory, you can keep using it. Retailers can also sell through existing inventory that has already cleared FCC testing, but once those units are gone, new foreign-made models cannot replace them.

The Commission cited a review by a White House–convened interagency group with national security expertise. There is no special carve-out for gear purchased solely for federal use, signaling a comprehensive approach rather than a narrow procurement rule.

The National Security Rationale Behind the Ban

Home and small-office routers sit at the edge of critical networks and have become prime targets for espionage and criminal botnets. The Department of Homeland Security’s CISA and the FBI have repeatedly warned that threat groups exploit unpatched routers to hide command-and-control traffic, stage intrusions, and pivot into sensitive systems.

Law enforcement takedowns of large-scale router botnets and public advisories on campaigns abusing small-office/home-office devices underscore the risk. The FCC’s Covered List is designed for equipment deemed an unacceptable security threat; adding consumer routers reflects growing concern about supply chain tampering, insecure default configurations, and opaque firmware development practices.

Policy momentum has also been building around secure-by-design principles. NIST guidance on firmware integrity and secure boot, the government push for software bills of materials, and CISA’s pledges for default security settings all point to tightening expectations for connected hardware.

What It Means for Your Next Home Router Upgrade

Short term, choice narrows and model cycles slow. Many popular WiFi 6, WiFi 6E, and WiFi 7 routers are built by contract manufacturers overseas. Without new authorizations, consumers will see fewer fresh releases, especially in budget and midrange tiers where foreign brands are most competitive.

Prices could drift upward as supply tightens and as vendors absorb the cost of relocating or retooling production. Industry analysts note that moving final assembly and secure firmware build processes onshore is complex and can take multiple product cycles to stabilize. Expect a transition period where stock fluctuates and certain configurations are hard to find.

Your Options Right Now to Stay Secure and Connected

Stick with your current router if it’s performing well and still receives security updates. This policy does not disable existing hardware, and a well-maintained device remains viable. Check the vendor’s support page for the latest firmware and enable automatic updates if available.

If you need to buy, tap existing inventory. Retailers can sell previously authorized models until shelves are empty. Prioritize models with a clear update policy, WPA3 support, and features like automatic firmware updates and secure boot. This is also a good moment to consider mesh systems already in stock if you’re battling dead zones.

Harden what you own. Change the default admin password, disable remote administration unless you truly need it, segment smart-home gadgets on a guest network, and review connected devices monthly. CISA’s router hardening checklists are a practical reference for these steps.

How Router Makers May Respond to New FCC Limits

Vendors face a stark choice: pursue conditional approvals that satisfy enhanced security and supply chain assurances, or shift manufacturing stateside to regain access to new authorizations. Either path likely involves tighter firmware controls, auditable build pipelines, cryptographic signing, and transparent vulnerability disclosure programs.

Some companies may pause new U.S. releases while they reassess, mirroring how drone makers once responded to similar restrictions. Others could partner with domestic electronics manufacturing services providers to assemble boards and flash firmware in secure U.S. facilities, even if components still originate abroad.

The bottom line for buyers: you will still find routers, but the flow of brand-new foreign-made models is stopping. Watch for labels and announcements that spell out where devices are built and how long they’ll receive updates. In a tightening market, security transparency and support lifespan will matter as much as raw WiFi speed.