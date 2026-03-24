FCC blocks new foreign-made Wi-Fi routers

In a sweeping move with immediate market implications, the Federal Communications Commission has halted approvals for all newly introduced consumer Wi-Fi routers manufactured outside the United States. The decision effectively bars any fresh foreign-made models from being imported or sold unless they clear heightened national security scrutiny. Existing routers already in homes and stores remain unaffected.

What changed and why it matters for U.S. Wi-Fi routers

The FCC placed foreign-produced consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers on its Covered List following a determination by a White House-backed interagency body focused on national security. Because every router sold in the U.S. must pass FCC equipment authorization, this classification means no new foreign-made models can get the green light without a special, case-by-case authorization demonstrating they pose no unacceptable risk.

The order does not revoke approvals already granted. Consumers can keep using current devices, and retailers can continue selling existing inventory. The freeze targets the pipeline of upcoming models, which is where the industry typically introduces new chipsets, security features, and standards like Wi-Fi 7.

Security risks driving the decision on Wi-Fi routers

Security agencies have long warned that home and small-office routers sit at the front line of cyber conflict. Joint advisories from CISA, the FBI, and the NSA have detailed campaigns in which state-linked actors turned compromised routers into covert infrastructure. Microsoft has similarly documented activity like Volt Typhoon and Flax Typhoon leveraging edge devices to hide command-and-control traffic and pivot into sensitive networks.

Officials cite two intertwined risks: the possibility of hidden backdoors or tampering during manufacturing, and the routine exploitation of poorly secured routers after deployment. Past botnets and operations such as VPNFilter and Cyclops Blink showed how quickly attackers can conscript widely deployed consumer gear at scale. With routers anchoring everything from remote work to critical IoT sensors, the potential blast radius is substantial.

Who is impacted across brands, ODMs, and retailers

The vast majority of consumer routers are designed by U.S. and international brands but manufactured by overseas original design manufacturers. That includes household names such as TP-Link, ASUS, Netgear, Linksys, and emerging mesh players, as well as tech-company ecosystems like Eero and Google’s Nest that build abroad. ODMs such as Arcadyan, Sercomm, and Foxconn are key behind-the-scenes producers and will be drawn into any new vetting regime.

Industry trackers at firms like IDC and Dell’Oro have noted for years that consumer networking hardware production is concentrated in Asia. Redirecting that supply chain—even partially—would take time and investment, potentially reshaping where and how routers are built, tested, and certified for the U.S. market.

What consumers should expect now in the U.S. market

There is no immediate disruption for households or small businesses. Current routers work as usual, and existing stock can be sold. The pressure point is the future release cadence. With new approvals paused pending security checks, some next-generation models—particularly Wi-Fi 7 upgrades—could arrive later than planned.

Short term, selection on store shelves should remain stable. Over the medium term, a constrained pipeline could tighten promotions, extend product lifecycles, or nudge prices upward as vendors navigate extra compliance steps. Regardless of brand, security best practices still apply: update firmware, disable unused remote access, replace end-of-life devices, and favor models with proven update policies.

How conditional approvals could work for new routers

The FCC said manufacturers can seek special authorization by demonstrating their devices do not pose security risks. While the agency has not publicly detailed every criterion, signals from recent federal initiatives offer a roadmap. CISA’s Secure by Design pledges, NIST guidance on software and supply-chain assurance, and the growing use of software bills of materials suggest vendors should expect to provide:

Verifiable supply-chain provenance for firmware and hardware components

Secure boot, signed firmware, and rigorous vulnerability management

Third-party security testing and tamper-resistance attestations

Clear update policies and end-of-support timelines

Meeting these expectations will require tighter collaboration among chipmakers, ODMs, and brand owners to document and validate security from the factory line to the living room.

Market and policy outlook for the consumer router space

Expect near-term uncertainty as brands and retailers parse the ruling. One major U.S. router maker told Bloomberg it is assessing the decision and seeking clarity from regulators, a sentiment likely shared across the sector. Carriers that supply gateways to subscribers will also be weighing procurement implications and support costs if refresh cycles stretch.

Longer term, the action could spur more onshore or allied-nation manufacturing for security-sensitive SKUs, formalize security attestations within the FCC authorization process, and set de facto global standards for consumer router security. It may also invite diplomatic and trade questions given the breadth of the restriction.

The bottom line: the FCC is drawing a hard line at the network edge. Your current router is fine, but the bar for the next one just got significantly higher—and that shift will ripple through how routers are designed, built, and delivered to U.S. homes.