FBI Seizes Pro-Iran Hackers’ Websites After Stryker Hack

The FBI has seized two websites tied to the pro-Iranian hacktivist collective known as Handala, days after the group claimed a destructive breach of medical technology giant Stryker. Visitors to the sites now see a federal notice stating the domains were used to facilitate malicious cyber activity in coordination with a foreign state actor, a signal that U.S. authorities view the operation as more than ordinary hacktivism.

One of the seized sites served as a propaganda hub cataloging the group’s intrusions, while the other was used to publish personal data of individuals the group alleged were connected to Israeli defense companies, including Elbit Systems and NSO Group. Handala acknowledged the takedown on its Telegram channel, framing it as censorship, after its social media account on X was also suspended.

Handala has been active since the outbreak of the Israel–Hamas war and is widely assessed by private-sector analysts to have ties to the Iranian ecosystem of state-backed operators. The Stryker incident marked one of its most disruptive claims to date, targeting a Fortune 500 firm with more than 56,000 employees across dozens of countries.

A Destructive Attack With Real-World Reach

Stryker disclosed it is still restoring computers and internal networks following the breach. According to claims attributed to Handala and preliminary reporting from industry sources, the attackers obtained a privileged internal account, moved laterally across Stryker’s Windows environment, and accessed the company’s Microsoft Intune management console. From there, they reportedly issued wipe commands to laptops and mobile devices — a devastating abuse of a tool built for enterprise maintenance.

Abusing mobile device management platforms to push destructive changes is not new, but it is rare because it requires highly privileged access. The impact can mirror dedicated wiper malware: in 2012, the Iran-linked Shamoon attack erased data on roughly 30,000 Saudi Aramco systems, a benchmark for destructive operations with knock-on effects in physical industries. Security firms such as Mandiant and Microsoft have since documented multiple Iran-aligned campaigns that blend hack-and-leak tactics with outright data destruction when geopolitical tensions spike.

In this case, the target was not a hospital but a major healthcare supplier. That still matters. The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center has repeatedly warned that attacks on manufacturers and vendors can cascade to clinics and patients by interrupting device maintenance, parts delivery, and customer support — vulnerabilities that came into focus as ransomware battered healthcare over the past several years.

Why the Domain Seizures Matter for Cyber Disruption

Domain seizures are a classic U.S. disruption tactic: they do not eliminate a threat actor, but they sever channels used to recruit, coordinate, or intimidate targets. The Department of Justice has used the playbook against Iranian disinformation portals and botnet infrastructure, Russian military malware frameworks, and North Korean theft schemes. Taking away a group’s public-facing content and doxing platforms removes an amplifier, slows momentum, and yields investigative leads on hosting, payments, and operators.

The language on the seizure banner — that the domains supported malicious activity “on behalf of or in coordination with a foreign state actor” — signals that investigators see ties rising above mere ideological sympathies. Analysts have long noted how Iran-adjacent operators blend influence operations, harassment, and destructive hacks to shape narratives while inflicting tangible costs. Shuttering Handala’s web presence curtails both the information ops and the intimidation-by-exposure strategy that doxing sites enable.

Inside the Tradecraft Behind the Intune Abuse at Stryker

The reported abuse of Intune underscores a broader lesson: identity is the new perimeter. Once attackers secure an administrator credential — via phishing, password reuse, or social engineering of help desks — the line between routine IT management and catastrophic damage can be a single click. CrowdStrike and other incident responders have repeatedly warned that cloud admin portals and MDMs are high-value targets because they confer fleetwide control without deploying malware.

For defenders, the countermeasures are well known but unevenly adopted. Security agencies advocate phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, just-in-time elevation for admin roles, conditional access that limits where admin actions can originate, break-glass accounts stored offline, and out-of-band logging to detect mass wipe commands or anomalous device policies. Tabletop exercises that simulate MDM misuse can expose brittle processes before an attacker does.

Geopolitics And The Risk Of Follow-On Leaks

Handala positioned the Stryker breach as retaliation tied to U.S. actions in the region — a narrative consistent with how Iran-aligned operators justify targeting Western firms. Even as the FBI clamps down on infrastructure, copycat hacks and staged “leak sites” on Telegram or sympathetic media remain plausible avenues for taunting victims and pressuring negotiators. Past campaigns show that once a group loses a domain, it often reappears under a new banner, seeking fresh attention.

For Stryker and peers across the medical supply chain, the next few weeks are critical: finishing eradication, validating device integrity, and communicating candidly with customers and regulators. For everyone else, the episode is a reminder that destructive attacks don’t require custom wipers when everyday admin tools can be turned into a wrecking ball.

As the investigation unfolds, the FBI’s message is clear: online spaces used to amplify foreign-backed destructive operations are now fair game for rapid disruption — and the healthcare ecosystem, already tested by years of cyberattacks, must be ready for adversaries who are willing to break things, not just steal them.