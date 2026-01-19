Facer Enables Themed Hourly Chimes On Wear OS

Facer is rolling out Face Chime, a new capability that lets watch face creators add custom hourly chime sounds to their designs on Wear OS 6. The update brings top-of-the-hour audio cues that match the aesthetic of each face, turning a utilitarian alert into part of the watch’s personality.

The feature isn’t a blanket system toggle. Instead, individual watch faces must include Face Chime assets from their creators. Facer says thousands of faces will be updated over the coming weeks, though the initial catalog highlights only a small, curated set while the rollout ramps up.

What Face Chime Does on Wear OS watch faces

Face Chime triggers a brief sound at the top of each hour, with audio designed to match the face’s theme—think retro digital ticks, sci-fi beeps, or elegant analog cues. Because the sound is embedded by the watch face author, the chime feels intentional rather than generic, reinforcing the design language you chose in the first place.

Crucially, the chimes are optional and respect system settings. If Do Not Disturb, Bedtime, or Theater mode is on, the watch stays quiet. Users can toggle the feature on compatible faces, and chimes play only when the watch’s audio is enabled, avoiding unwanted alerts during off-hours.

Why Face Chime matters for Wear OS users and devices

Wear OS has long lacked a simple, system-level hourly chime. By filling that gap at the watch face level, Facer adds a quality-of-life feature that fans of classic digital watches know well. It also goes a step further by making the alert thematic instead of one-size-fits-all.

Competing platforms have leaned into subtle time cues for years. Apple, for example, introduced Taptic Chimes and hourly alerts in watchOS 6, documented in Apple’s support materials, giving users gentle time awareness without a glance. Facer’s approach delivers a similar utility on Wear OS, but with stylistic flair and creator-driven customization. For accessibility, on-the-hour sound cues can also help users who prefer auditory prompts over visual checks.

What Face Chime means for watch face creators

Face Chime is now available in Facer’s Creator Partner Program, allowing designers to package hourly sounds alongside complications, hands, and animations. That opens new room for brand expression—licensed collaborations, indie styles, and studio-made faces can now carry a signature audio identity that plays 24 times a day.

With the Facer app boasting over 10 million installs on Google Play, even modest adoption could translate into millions of daily chime interactions. For creators, that’s a recurring touchpoint that can deepen engagement and increase the perceived value of premium faces without adding on-screen clutter or battery-heavy effects.

Fallout Pip-Boy watch face leads the way for chimes

To showcase the feature, Facer is releasing a Pip-Boy 3.0 watch face inspired by Bethesda’s Fallout universe. The face includes customization options and on-theme chimes, demonstrating how audio cues can extend a franchise’s identity beyond visuals. For fans, it’s a playful nod to the series’ immersive interfaces; for Facer, it’s a clear example of how licensed designs can sound as distinctive as they look.

Availability and compatibility for Wear OS users

Face Chime requires Wear OS 6 and a compatible Facer watch face that includes the new audio assets. Recent watches from Google, Samsung, and other Wear OS partners should be eligible once they’re on the latest software. Users will need to install or update the face through the Facer app and ensure watch audio is enabled for the chime to play.

Because the feature is implemented face by face, expect the catalog to expand steadily as creators update their designs. If your current favorite doesn’t chime yet, keep an eye on the creator’s notes or explore the growing Face Chime collection inside the app.

The bottom line on Facer’s Face Chime for Wear OS

Face Chime turns a long-requested utility into a tasteful, thematic feature for Wear OS. It respects your quiet hours, adds personality without screen distractions, and gives creators a new way to differentiate their work. If you rely on hourly nudges—or just love when form meets function—this is a small, smart upgrade that will feel bigger every time the hour strikes.