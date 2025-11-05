Exynos 2600 Leak Hints At Huge Galaxy S26 Camera Upgrade

A new leak directly implies Samsung’s next in-house chipset, the Exynos 2600, will be anchored by a heavyweight image signal processor (ISP), which stands to mean significant camera upgrades coming to the Galaxy S26. Assuming they’re accurate, that silicon could unlock sharper stills, high-res video, and HDR even richer than what’s offered through any Exynos-powered Galaxy before it.

The allegations are from X-based tipster @SPYGO19726, and include internal documentation along with conversations with engineers familiar with the platform. Although unconfirmed, the alleged features are in line with Samsung’s previous and continuing efforts in computational photography and its focus on HDR formats and large pixel sensors.

New ISP Is Optimized For Large Image Sensors

Headlining the stats is native support for a single 320MP camera or three 108MP cameras at once. And even if Samsung doesn’t ship a 320MP module in the Galaxy S26, that much headroom usually means faster multi-frame capture, stronger zero-shutter-lag processing, and swifter switching among rear cameras with less loss of detail.

A beefed-up HDR engine, so I’ve read, combines up to five frames and works with 14-bit RAW. Many smartphones max out at a 12-bit pipeline, so having a 14-bit output can provide wider dynamic range gradations and better color transitions — which are useful for shooting sunsets, city nightscapes, and any backlit portrait where tone breaks or banding could seep in.

Video Pipeline Targets 8K60 HDR10+ Recording

It’s also believed that the Exynos 2600 will be capable of supporting 8K recording with HDR10+ at 60fps and 4K capture at a maximum frame rate of 120fps. If implemented in shipping devices, such capabilities would enable creators to get smoother 8K motion and cinematic high-dynamic-range content thanks to dynamic metadata, while 4K120 allows for slow-motion without compromising on resolution — both rare achievements in today’s phones.

Stabilization is said to be a combination of hardware OIS and AI-based EIS. It will mean smarter crop management, better rolling-shutter mitigation, and steadier handheld footage while walking or panning. Combined with a big sensor and speedy autofocus, that stack could elevate the Galaxy S26’s video bona fides for travel and vlogging.

Efficiency And Thermals Matter For Camera Performance

The leak says that the new ISP uses 30% less power than the Exynos 2400’s unit. And a lower draw results in longer sustained bursts, fewer thermal slowdowns while recording 4K/8K video, and more battery overhead for aggressive multi-frame HDR or night modes — tasks that typically overheat phones.

It’s also rumored to have a “heat pass block” design and some chunky 1.8TB/s internal bandwidth from one side of the module to the other.

Combined, it should mean faster sensor readout, quicker frame stacking, and less chance of dropped frames or high noise when the pipeline is chock-a-block. Thermally sustainable throughput is sometimes the difference between having a demo feature and users keeping it turned on.

AI Imaging Steps Up With Smarter Scene Processing

Localized and AI-based features encompass scene segmentation, super-resolution zoom, as well as per-object tone curves. In practice, that means the phone can recognize people, skies, trees, or reflective surfaces on its own and adapt exposure, sharpening, and color in a local way — so faces don’t blow out while clouds retain texture; neon doesn’t blur while foliage details stay sharp.

Super-res zoom is now something of a flagship feature, and when you combine the high-megapixel sensor with better AI upscaling it’s typically able to produce cleaner textures and fewer mid-range zoom artifacts. The texture-noise balance carries a lot of weight for independent testing groups like DXOMARK, and these are the sweet-spot improvements made in this new version.

What To Expect From Galaxy S26 Camera Features

If Samsung were to pair this ISP with better glass, like a brighter ultrawide or longer-reach telephoto, the Galaxy S26 could capture more natural HDR, sharper low-light detail, and steadier video from one lens to the next. I’d start looking for buzz around 8K60 with HDR10+, 14-bit RAW in Pro modes, and seamless multi-camera switching as early indicators.

As ever, the end results are going to vary greatly depending on the full stack: sensors, lens quality, tuning, and post-capture software. Still, the direction is clear. Paired with a more powerful ISP, smarter AI processing, and better thermal efficiency, we’re looking at an Exynos 2600 that could put the Galaxy S26 on course for real mobile imaging advancement — assuming these leaked specs are present in the retail device.