ExpressVPN Launches 2-Year Sale With 78% Savings

ExpressVPN is rolling out one of its most aggressive long-term discounts, cutting prices by up to 78% on two-year plans and bundling in four extra months at no added cost. The sale is squarely aimed at streamers who want smoother playback, fewer buffering hiccups, and broad device support, without sacrificing privacy or security.

What This ExpressVPN Two-Year Deal Includes and Costs

The current promotion brings the Basic tier down to $2.79 per month (normally $12.99), the Standard tier to $3.59 per month (normally $13.99), and the Pro tier to $5.99 per month (normally $19.99) when you lock in two years. On top of that, you receive four bonus months, effectively extending protection and streaming support for the long haul.

All tiers include core essentials for streaming and everyday security, such as an ad and tracker blocker, malware defenses, and a built-in password manager. The higher tiers add extra tooling for power users, but the headline here is that the extended commitment drops ExpressVPN—traditionally a premium-priced option—into budget territory. As always, pricing and availability can change, and plans typically renew at the standard rate.

Why Streamers Care About This Long-Term VPN Offer

Streaming performance hinges on steady throughput and reliable connections. ExpressVPN’s global network and lightweight Lightway protocol are designed to reduce latency and keep bitrates stable, which helps minimize buffering during live sports or 4K binge sessions. The service also offers native apps for major TV platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV, so you can secure the big screen without awkward workarounds.

Another plus for heavy streamers is VPN encryption’s potential to mitigate ISP traffic shaping. Some providers slow video streams during peak hours; routing traffic through a secure tunnel can help keep speeds more consistent. For devices that don’t natively support VPN apps, ExpressVPN’s Smart DNS feature (MediaStreamer) can improve compatibility with popular streaming hardware. Always follow the terms of service for any platform you use and comply with local laws.

Security and Privacy Credentials Behind ExpressVPN

While this sale will attract streamers, ExpressVPN’s security pedigree remains a central draw. The company’s TrustedServer technology runs on RAM-only servers designed to wipe data on every reboot. Its privacy claims have been examined by independent auditors, including PwC and KPMG, which have assessed no-logs controls and server configurations. Security firm Cure53 has published audits of ExpressVPN’s apps and its Lightway protocol, adding transparency around code quality and cryptographic implementation.

Under the hood, you get modern encryption, leak protection, and a threat blocker to reduce malicious domains and trackers. The included password manager can simplify account hygiene, which matters when you juggle multiple streaming logins across phones, tablets, consoles, and smart TVs.

How the Price Stacks Up Against Rival VPNs Today

ExpressVPN typically sits at the premium end of the market, competing with services like NordVPN, Surfshark, and Private Internet Access that frequently run deep multi-year discounts. This promotion narrows the gap substantially, especially when you factor in the added four-month extension. Industry trackers such as Top10VPN have noted steady growth in consumer VPN adoption, driven in part by streaming and privacy needs, and competitive long-term pricing has been a major lever across the category.

If you’ve been holding out because of cost, this is one of the rare windows where ExpressVPN’s price aligns with value-focused rivals while preserving its reputation for reliability and platform breadth.

Who Should Consider This ExpressVPN Two-Year Plan

Frequent streamers, sports fans who demand stable live feeds, frequent travelers who want consistent app behavior abroad, and households with multiple screens will get the most from a long-term plan. ExpressVPN also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, which offers a low-risk way to test performance across your devices and favorite services.

Key Caveats and Best Practices for Using a VPN

No VPN can guarantee uninterrupted access to every streaming library—platforms routinely update their access policies and network blocks. Performance varies by location, server load, and your home network setup. For best results, use the provider’s recommended servers, keep apps updated, and connect to nearby regions for the lowest latency. Most importantly, use VPNs responsibly and in line with the rules of the services you pay for.

Bottom line: With up to 78% off on two-year plans and four months free, ExpressVPN’s latest promotion makes a premium streaming-friendly VPN far more affordable without cutting corners on security or usability.