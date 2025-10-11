Every TV And Movie Announcement That Matters At NYCC

There was plenty to see at New York Comic Con, with a slate of TV and film reveals that further clarified what fans have in store on their streaming services and movie screens. In a week that saw no shortage of newsworthy shows on the floor and onstage, this year’s panels and show floor offerings delivered trailers, casting confirmations, and premiere windows to pave the way for the months ahead.

Here’s a quick list of the most important TV and movie news you need to know, as well as an explanation for why each item is significant when there are so many other things happening (because let’s be honest, it can be hard to keep track).

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Pushes Ahead the Thrones Timeline

The first of HBO’s new Westeros chapters, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms begins its tale a century prior to the events in Game of Thrones on which it was based and is an adaptation by George R.R. Martin of his Dunk and Egg novellas.

The series follows the towering yet timid Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his obsessively devoted squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), as their friendship forms a bizarre bond that will one day be tested in honor and battle.

Positioned as a smaller, road-focused story than the dragon-laden dynastic warfare of most previous entries, it’s set to both expand the lore and serve as a clean entry point for newcomers. The show is set to debut on HBO Max on January 18, the rollout revealed at the convention.

Marvel released a teaser for Wonder Man, an eight-episode Disney+ miniseries that slyly nips at the genre’s current ubiquity. The clip sets up an in-universe reincarnation, one that finds a reclusive director concocting ideas for “one more superhero film” as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams/Wonder Man watches the meta casting conversation take place on his phone.

Marvel’s own website had previously listed a December window, but Entertainment Weekly reported the move to January; for now, at least, it is scheduled to arrive in January 2026 on Disney+.

The self-aware demeanor comes at a time when industry trackers like Comscore have pointed to more modest box office for some cape titles in recent years, which underscores Marvel’s interest in experimenting with form and expectations.

Invincible Season 4 Confirms Thragg and New Voices

Prime Video’s “Invincible” promised the unseen with a full trailer for Season 4 and a goal of March 2026. Creator Robert Kirkman once teased Matthew Rhys lending a voice to Dr. David Anders, aka Dinosaurus; now Variety has confirmed Lee Pace as Grand Regent Thragg, the killer Viltrumite leader whose appearance represents a brutal turning point in the series.

Invincible remains an outlier in that it packs blows at a live-action scale, with massive mythology and grown-up storytelling. Industry data from Nielsen has also shown that adult animation can spike during event drops, and the Thragg arc is just the kind of marquee storyline that drives such an uptick.

Mercy Puts AI On Trial In Ticking Clock Thriller

Amazon MGM reveals new footage for Mercy, a high-concept sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson. Pratt stars as a detective named Raven who gets caught up with an advanced AI adjudicator called Mercy, voiced by Ferguson, which acts as judge, jury, and executioner. Charged with killing his wife, Raven has 90 minutes to convince the algorithm of his innocence or be terminated.

Mercy is in theaters January 23. The set-up fits neatly in the center of current conversations about automated decision-making — issues that researchers at places like the Alan Turing Institute ponder and policy briefs by outfits like the OECD reference — so this is a timely addition to the jurisprudence-on-the-brink canon.

The Vampire Lestat Gets The Star Treatment On AMC+

AMC’s Immortal Universe continues to grow with The Vampire Lestat, née Season 3 of an Interview with the Vampire saga that will now follow notorious antihero and Louis de Pointe du Lac’s (Jacob Anderson), er, former lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). NYCC attendees got a closer look at the operatic tone and globe-hopping focus, and the series brings to life Anne Rice’s second book.

The Vampire Lestat is scheduled for AMC+ in 2026. The network has been deliberately constructing a multi-series ecosystem — these days with companion titles like Mayfair Witches — that’s akin to the “universe” strategy that streamers and legacy networks have long puttered around with, as a hedge against subscriber churn.

What These Reveals Mean for Fans and Their Watchlists

NYCC’s biggest swings have, in common, a theme: beloved IP sharpened at new angles. A grounded Thrones odyssey, a meta Marvel experiment, a power-scaling animated epic, an AI morality thriller, and a decadent vampire chronicle all challenge what we’ve come to expect from the franchises that spawned them. More footage drops and casting nuggets are likely to come as the con conversation rages on — enough to keep watchlists full and group chats arguing over what to binge next.