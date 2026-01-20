Everstone Merges Wingify And AB Tasty Into $100M Platform

Private equity firm Everstone Capital is merging India-based Wingify with France’s AB Tasty to create a digital experience optimization company topping $100 million in annual revenue, uniting two long-standing rivals in website experimentation and personalization under one roof. The combined business brings more than 4,000 customers, roughly 800 employees across 11 offices, and a global footprint that already derives about 90% of revenue from the U.S. and Europe.

Wingify co-founder Sparsh Gupta will serve as CEO of the merged entity, with Everstone remaining the largest institutional shareholder. The leadership bench blends both companies: Wingify co-founder Ankit Jain becomes chief product and technology officer, while AB Tasty co-founders Rémi Aubert and Alix de Sagazan step in as chief customer and strategy officer and chief revenue officer, respectively. The company will be headquartered in New Delhi, and management says no layoffs are planned as part of the deal.

A New Scale Player In Experimentation Software

The tie-up fuses Wingify’s VWO suite—known for A/B and multivariate testing, full‑stack experimentation, and behavioral insights—with AB Tasty’s strengths in AI-powered personalization and commerce-centric optimization. Together, the platform aims to serve enterprise and upper mid-market teams that want a single vendor for client-side and server-side testing, feature flags and progressive delivery, journey personalization, and privacy-aware analytics.

Scale matters in this category. Customers increasingly want standardized workflows, shared audiences, and unified measurement across web, mobile, and backend services. That’s hard to deliver without the engineering depth and data coverage that come from combined R&D and a larger installed base. In practical terms, the merged roadmap will likely emphasize server-side experimentation, real-time decisioning at the edge, and integrations into popular CDPs, data warehouses, and marketing clouds.

Why Consolidation Is Accelerating Now In SaaS

Consolidation has been building across marketing and product software as buyers move from point tools to platform strategies and push AI into production. PitchBook has reported a resurgence in enterprise SaaS M&A, citing hundreds of quarterly transactions and a growing slice led by private equity—66.7% of deals in one recent quarter—with deal volumes up 26.2% quarter over quarter and disclosed value above $60 billion. PwC and EY have both flagged roll-ups and platform scaling as core private equity playbooks, especially where AI can amplify product value.

Market dynamics are also at play. The sunset of Google Optimize created urgency for organizations to find enterprise-grade experimentation platforms, while privacy changes and the steady decline of third‑party cookies have nudged teams toward first‑party data, server‑side testing, and measurement that doesn’t rely on fragile client-side signals. Consolidation gives vendors the breadth to address these shifts with consistent governance and data controls across channels.

Customer Impact And Product Direction Ahead

Executives say near-term customer experience will remain unchanged while platform depth expands. That typically means maintaining current SLAs and product interfaces, then introducing optional cross‑product capabilities—shared audiences, unified reporting, and combined AI features—before any brand or licensing simplification. Expect investments in automated hypothesis generation, predictive targeting, and causal inference models that help teams separate lift from noise and scale programs without ballooning test errors.

Wingify’s roster spans brands such as Forbes, Walt Disney, Amway, Hilton Vacations, TAP Portugal, and Cigna. AB Tasty works with more than 1,000 brands, including L’Oréal and Samsonite, and has deep traction in European retail and travel. Cross-sell opportunities are obvious: U.S. VWO customers gain richer personalization and commerce features from AB Tasty, and European AB Tasty clients can adopt full‑stack experimentation and feature flags from VWO to speed product releases and risk mitigation.

Competition And Differentiation In Optimization

The combined company lands squarely in a competitive set that includes Optimizely and Adobe’s optimization tools, alongside category specialists in feature management and personalization. The differentiator Everstone is betting on is breadth at a pragmatic price point: an end‑to‑end platform that covers web experimentation, server‑side testing, feature flagging, and AI-led personalization without forcing buyers into a heavyweight digital experience suite.

Compliance and data residency could also be a lever. European brands often prioritize GDPR-ready processing and in-region hosting, an area where AB Tasty has historically invested. Coupled with Wingify’s engineering footprint and expanding U.S. presence, the merged company can position itself as a globally distributed, privacy-conscious alternative to incumbents.

What To Watch Next For Customers And Partners

Key markers over the next phases will include a unified product roadmap, migration tooling that preserves historical test data, and clear measurement standards that tie experiments to revenue and retention. Pricing and packaging will be equally telling: if the company can offer modular entry points with a shared data spine, it will be well placed to win multi-year, multi-team contracts.

If execution matches the thesis, Everstone’s bet combines the reach of two profitable specialists into a single platform built for AI-era experimentation—one that promises fewer vendor handoffs, faster iteration, and governance that satisfies both marketing and product leaders.