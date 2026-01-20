Everstone Merges Wingify And AB Tasty For $100M+ Platform

Private equity firm Everstone Capital is combining India-based Wingify, the company behind VWO, with France’s AB Tasty to form a digital experience optimization platform topping $100M in annual revenue. The move fuses two long-standing rivals in A/B testing, personalization, and feature delivery into a single, scaled player aimed at enterprise buyers standardizing on fewer, AI-ready vendors.

Deal Snapshot And Leadership For The Combined Company

The merged business will serve more than 4,000 customers worldwide and generate over $100M in annual revenue, with roughly 90% of sales coming from the U.S. and Europe. Operations span North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with a combined headcount near 800 across 11 offices. The new entity will be headquartered in New Delhi.

Wingify co-founder Sparsh Gupta will lead as CEO. Wingify co-founder Ankit Jain becomes Chief Product and Technology Officer, while AB Tasty co-founders Rémi Aubert and Alix de Sagazan step in as Chief Customer and Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively. Everstone remains the largest institutional shareholder and plans to add an industry advisory board to support execution.

Why This Merger Is Happening Now And Market Timing

Enterprises are consolidating their growth and experimentation stacks as marketing, product, and data teams push AI into day-to-day optimization. Stitching together separate tools for experimentation, feature flags, rollout control, and personalization has become costly and slow. By unifying VWO and AB Tasty, Everstone is betting on a platform that can cover testing, delivery, and decisioning in one contract, one data model, and one governance layer.

This aligns with broader market dynamics. PitchBook recently reported a surge in enterprise SaaS M&A, with quarterly deal value reaching about $65B across 270 transactions and private equity driving roughly two-thirds of activity. PwC and EY have both highlighted consolidation as a core value-creation strategy for PE-backed software, particularly where AI-infused roadmaps can expand wallet share with existing customers.

Product Ambitions And AI Roadmap For The Unified Platform

Management says the focus is growth, not cost-cutting, with no layoffs planned. Near term, customers should see minimal disruption while product teams align roadmaps. The combined platform is expected to accelerate work on AI-assisted test ideation, autonomous experimentation, multi-armed bandits, uplift modeling, and real-time personalization informed by first-party data and server-side signals.

A pragmatic opportunity lies in experimentation beyond the web. Feature management for app releases, guardrails for generative experiences, and privacy-aware audience building are quickly becoming table stakes for global brands. The sunset of Google Optimize created a vacuum for lightweight testing that both VWO and AB Tasty moved to fill; now, with shared R&D, they can court larger rollouts and multi-brand estates with stronger performance and analytics.

Customers And Competitive Context Across Regions

Wingify brings a base of more than 3,000 brands, including Forbes, Walt Disney, Amway, Hilton Vacations, TAP Portugal, and Cigna, spanning e-commerce, SaaS, travel, and media. AB Tasty, founded in Paris in 2014, adds over 1,000 brands such as L’Oréal and Samsonite, along with deep European go-to-market reach. Together, the companies gain geographic balance and a diversified pipeline across mid-market and enterprise.

The combined entity will compete with Optimizely, Adobe, and category-adjacent players in feature management and personalization, including LaunchDarkly and Dynamic Yield. Analyst firms have repeatedly noted convergence across experimentation, CDP-lite audience tools, and release orchestration—and buyers prefer platforms that can prove incremental revenue impact rather than isolated UX gains. That puts pressure on vendors to deliver statistically rigorous measurement, privacy compliance across regions, and integrations that work out of the box.

Integration Challenges And What To Watch Next

The hardest work starts now: harmonizing data schemas, consolidating SDKs, and preserving performance at scale while rationalizing overlapping features. Success will hinge on migration paths that minimize client engineering lift, transparent experimentation governance, and trustworthy causal inference—not just dashboards with vanity metrics.

Everstone’s backing, along with a seasoned leadership bench from both companies, gives the new platform a credible shot at scale. If the team can ship unified, AI-forward capabilities quickly and demonstrate clear revenue lift for customers, the merger could reshape the digital experimentation market—especially as enterprises look to pare vendors and standardize globally on a single growth stack.