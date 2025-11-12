Even Unveils G2 Smart Glasses and R1 Smart Ring

There's Even, which has developed a two-piece wearable system that goes native rather than dominating your life.

The innovative new G2 Display Smart Glasses and R1 Smart Ring are designed for the perfect balance of subtlety, utility, and all-day comfort, providing on-eye data backed by gentle gesture control and wellness tracking. G2 will run you $599 to the R1's (with a limited-time bundle promotion that reduces the cost of the ring and accessories when purchased alongside the glasses) $249.

Design for Quiet Tech in the understated G2 glasses

Even's design philosophy revolves around what it calls "Quiet Tech," and that surfaces in the G2 as well, from its build quality to its more subdued looks.

The glasses leverage a titanium and magnesium frame with hidden display optics, jumping outward-facing cameras and speakers altogether. From a few feet away they look like everyday glasses, an intentional design for people who don't want to feel as if they are wearing bulky devices on their head that constantly demand attention.

By including no cameras, the G2 is aimed at settings where privacy and decorum are a concern — offices, client meetings, classrooms — and it sidesteps some of the "always recording" stigma that has plagued certain smart glasses. It's a compromise that favors adoption over bells and whistles, and it may pay off as employers still ban camera-equipped wearables in sensitive environments.

Conversate AI and the G2 on-eye display approach

The G2 itself is set apart by its on-eye feature that's geared for speedy glances — floating text, prompts, and lightweight overlays that won't force you to reach for your phone. Even's new on-device assistant, Conversate, listens to conversations locally and can do live translations, make follow-up suggestions in the moment, and summarize what was said afterwards. That on-device approach also cuts latency while potentially mitigating data exposure, a growing issue in AI-populated wearables at large.

Outside of Conversate, the glasses also work in a teleprompter mode for scripted material, heads-up navigation calibrated to your head direction, and translation in nearly 30 languages. Prescription support extends from -12 to +12 diopters, which should cover a wide swath of vision requirements. The earbuds are rated to last over two days per charge, and the case can recharge them up to seven times in a functional nod to weekend travel and long work trips.

The display policy was conservative by design. Instead of full-color AR scenes or video passthrough, the G2 goes for condensed, glanceable information that fits in with existing habits. This more restrained approach mirrors a wider trend in head-worn tech toward assistive overlays you wear all the time, rather than immersive experiences built for short sessions.

R1 ring as discreet controller and daily wellness coach

The R1 Smart Ring is the silent brother to the G2 glasses. Made of zirconia ceramic and stainless steel, it is two things in one — a secret controller and a wellness tracker. Gestures as mundane as scrolling, swiping, or selecting let you explore what's in front of you without having to touch your face or phone. Sensors under the hood monitor movement and drive a new Productivity Score designed to measure both activity and engagement throughout the day.

Rings are quickly becoming the most well-received shape for health tracking, as they can feel more comfortable or last longer on your hand compared to bare-wrist wearables. The R1 fits neatly into that trend, adding control utility to daily wellness insights. Analysts at Counterpoint Research expect interest in smart rings to pick up as major phone makers add support for their use.

A unified wearable loop connecting ring, glasses, phone

Even links the glasses, ring, and phone via what it calls TriSync, transforming individual gadgets into a synchronized system. The outcome is a lightweight loop: the ring handles less intrusive input, the glasses surface information when it's needed, and the phone lures connectivity and apps. This orchestration is part of a larger industry trend toward multimodal wearables — where one device doesn't necessarily need to do everything in order to feel vital.

The company's timing is notable. Although high-end mixed reality headsets dominate headlines, consumer interest is mostly focused on smaller, more wearable devices. Worldwide AR/VR headset shipments will increase 46.4% in 2024, according to IDC, an indication that curiosity about head-worn computing is on the rise. Products like the G2 are an attempt to convert that curiosity into daily utility by keeping the tech largely out of sight.

Pricing, availability, and who the G2 and R1 are for

At $599 for the G2 and $249 for the R1, Even is pricing its system under premium headsets that can handle similar audio adjustments as well as among other advanced wearables. A time-limited offer — the ring and accessories are half-price with the glasses — helps to lower the barrier for those willing to bite (and sip) for that full experience.

Those who appreciate low-profile design, privacy, and glanceable help are going to benefit most as early adopters. You won't be shooting video or playing flashy AR games here, but you will limit screen time without losing awareness of the world. If this next chapter in wearable tech is about blending in, not standing out, then the G2 and R1 are a brash early draft.