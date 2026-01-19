Even Realities G2 Smart Glasses Impress At CES

In a sea of lookalike camera glasses, Even Realities’ G2 stood out for the right reasons. I spent time wearing the new pair on the CES show floor, and they felt like a confident iteration of the company’s minimalist approach: a true heads-up display baked into everyday eyewear, now bigger, brighter, and lighter than the first-gen model.

Design and comfort improvements in the G2 glasses

Even trimmed weight to 36 grams, down from 44 grams on the G1 without prescription lenses. The difference is immediate: fewer nose pad marks, less front heaviness, and a more balanced fit. The titanium and magnesium alloy build returns, but the reinforced stems feel sturdier when flexed—reassuring for daily wear and toss-in-bag resilience.

The frames look like regular specs in both panto and rectangular styles, avoiding the chunky temples that often give smart glasses away. If subtlety is the brief, these are among the most discreet HUD glasses I’ve tried.

Optics and display advances in the G2 HUD system

The G2 uses a dual-lens display system that is 75% larger than before, and the improvement is obvious. Text appears crisper across a wider “canvas,” with less jitter while walking. Even’s HAO 2.0—short for Holistic Adaptive Optics—combines mini micro-LED projectors, gradient wavelengths, and high-definition lenses to maintain clarity under movement.

Micro-LED remains the holy grail for compact AR displays thanks to efficiency and peak brightness, a point long echoed by researchers in the Society for Information Display. The G2 doesn’t blast a cinema into your field of view; instead, it overlays glanceable data at a legible size and luminance, which proves more practical outdoors and on the go.

You land on a customizable Dashboard, which you can tailor from the companion app. Navigation happens two ways: capacitive touch along the inside of the stems or the new R1 smart ring. Both worked during my demo, but the ring makes precise scrolling—like moving through a teleprompter—feel natural.

Translation is a highlight. Transcripts popped into view quickly and were easy to read, avoiding the eye strain common to tiny HUDs. Teleprompt benefits from the expanded display, and note capture via a long-press on the right stem is markedly more reliable than on the G1, with fewer missed inputs and smoother swipe recognition.

AI features and what still needs improvement today

Conversate, an AI feature that aims to surface context—names, places, quick facts—while you’re mid-conversation, showed promise but stumbled in my demo due to finicky connectivity. That’s a common trade show gremlin, so I’ll reserve judgment until longer testing. The concept is compelling, but the bar for latency and accuracy is high; anything less becomes a distraction.

Worth noting: Even’s approach feels intentionally restrained. Instead of attempting holographic everything, the G2 focuses on “assistive” AI that complements natural interactions. Industry analysts like IDC have noted growing interest in lightweight AR that augments rather than replaces the smartphone, and the G2 aligns squarely with that lane.

Navigation features and health integration with the ring

Onboard geomagnetic sensing enables head-aware navigation, so turn-by-turn cues reorient as you pivot. At launch, you’ll use Even’s own mapping rather than Google Maps, which limits familiarity but keeps the core experience intact for simple wayfinding.

Health tiles in the Dashboard currently draw data from the R1 ring. There’s no Apple Health sync via Apple Watch at this stage, which will frustrate fitness-forward users hoping for a centralized view. The upside is tighter integration between ring controls and glanceable stats, but broader interoperability should be on the roadmap.

Price, styles, and availability for Even Realities G2

The G2 starts at $599 with options for prescription lenses and clip-on sunglasses. Frames come in panto or rectangular silhouettes, finished in gray, brown, or green. The price undercuts some enterprise-leaning AR eyewear while sitting above audio-only glasses, a sensible spot for a true display product designed for daily life.

How it compares to other consumer smart glasses

Meta’s Ray-Ban line leans camera-first with voice controls but lacks an embedded HUD. Xreal’s Air series offers big-screen projection when tethered, trading subtlety for immersion. Vuzix and other enterprise players deliver robust overlays but carry bulk and software complexity. Even’s G2 aims squarely at consumer-friendly glanceability—notifications, translation, prompts—without shouting “AR.”

That focus matters. The smart glasses category is still searching for its iPhone moment, and the most promising path may be incremental utility rather than maximal spectacle. Lightweight hardware, reliable inputs, and frictionless information delivery are the table stakes the G2 starts to meet.

Early verdict on the Even Realities G2 smart glasses

Even Realities took a thoughtful leap from G1 to G2: larger and steadier optics, improved gestures, and a ring that meaningfully enhances control. Translation and teleprompt feel ready for everyday use, while Conversate and broader health integrations need time to mature.

If you want a discreet pair of smart glasses that behave like real glasses but add a capable HUD, the G2 is the most convincing consumer option I’ve worn yet. It doesn’t try to replace your phone—just to make the right bits of it visible at the right moment—and that restraint may be its superpower.