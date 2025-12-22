Eureka Floorshine 880 Launches Self-Cleaning Tech

The new Eureka Floorshine 880 comes with a clear mission: take on spills, pet hair and stubborn grime while staying fresh itself. It’s a wet/dry vacuum-mop hybrid made for honest‑to‑goodness homes, complete with self-cleaning, odour‑neutralising tech and intelligent movement and edge-to-edge coverage that any standard upright would be hard-pressed to compete with.

If you’ve ever lifted a dirty-water tank to have a smelly, sour smell linger, that’s the Achilles’ heel of this category. Eureka’s solution — an onboard deodorizer and a hot‑air drying cycle — works to neutralise odours at their source and prevent the dank, musty residue that sees so many hybrid vacs return to the cupboard.

Built-in odour detox system targets smells at the source

The Floorshine 880 also features a first-in-the-industry odour removal system for the dirty-water path. The unit doesn’t miss the smells, instead zeroing in on the tank’s odour hotspots, then hits them with hot‑air drying after the clean cycle. It’s important indoors, too (the Environmental Protection Agency points out that pollutants, scents included, can accumulate more than people might imagine inside when ventilation is minimal).

Drying isn’t just a matter of comfort; it’s hygienic. One thing public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long emphasized is that diminishing moisture makes it harder for mold and bacteria to grow. And because the 880 actually does blow air to dry its brush roll and internal tubing, you’re helping the machine start each session pretty much as fresh as possible.

Design features help the Floorshine 880 get more dirt

The Floorshine 880’s 180‑degree lie‑flat profile is a useful advantage for anyone who has low couches, bed frames or bulky coffee tables. The head remains planted while the body goes flat, so you can get under furniture without changing heads or bending your back.

Edge work has always been an issue for wet/dry vacuums. Triple‑side edge cleaning allows you to easily clean up after your pet around your home on three sides of the brush roll, while 30′ of extended reach gives you the ability to clean from room to room without having to unplug. Eureka’s triple‑side edge cleaning technology brings the wallflower out of corners! With Eureka’s exclusive, patented direct‑air design, Eureka’s Airspeed technology dizzies dirt with a whirlwind of cyclonic action. For pet owners, the Anti‑Tangle 4.0 roller — now stainless steel with 104 comb teeth — helps prevent hair wrap that can bring a cleaning spree to a halt. That’s somewhat timely for Australia, where 69% of households will find themselves cohabitating with an animal, according to the Australian pet medication industry watchdog Animal Medicines Australia.

Sensors And Drive Take The Burden Out Of Cleaning

Weight is one of the reasons some people avoid hybrids. The 880 counters with Smart DualDrive, which combines forward and reverse help, so it feels more like self‑propelled than dragged across the floor. The result is better-balanced loads and less fatigue on longer sessions.

Its Smart Dirt Detection scans as you move, automatically adjusting suction and water‑flow levels based on the mess in front of you. Spill milk (or soup) in the kitchen, slide over hallway dust, and it adjusts automatically without messing around with modes. An automatic detergent system dispenses cleaning fluid on the fly, with refills needed approximately every 45 days, depending on use.

Self‑cleaning cycle and hot air drying for maintenance

Post‑clean upkeep is often where hybrid systems lose their sheen. The Floorshine 880 hopes to render that invisible. Park it on the base, tap the pedal and the machine flushes its brush roll and internal channels before blowing hot air to clear remaining moisture. The end‑to‑end cycle prevents odours from growing and your components are all set for a follow-up run without manual scrubbing.

It’s a small but impactful change: it’s the machine that cleans itself out so you don’t avoid using it. That makes “I’ll mop later” doable for busy homes.

Price, availability and how the Floorshine 880 compares

The Eureka Floorshine 880 retails for about A$1,099. Recent retail deals have offered 20–27% off, with pricing as low as ~A$799 depending on the seller and bundle. Either way, see what accessories are bundled — some spare rollers and solution bottles can make all the difference.

Competitors like Bissell’s CrossWave models and Tineco’s Floor One products have moved the category along with traction assist, edge cleaning and app‑driven smarts. Where the 880 stakes new ground is in having built‑in deodorisation, alongside hot‑air drying and a lie‑flat reach, which tackles the three areas users most complain about: smell, maintenance and under‑furniture pick‑up.

Bottom line: if your floors go from carpeted with cereal spills in the morning to hardwood and pet shedding every afternoon, the Floorshine 880’s odour control, hair management, and self‑maintenance make it seem less like a tool for tasks than an appliance as reliable as your morning coffee pot.

For families, pet owners and people who are just tired of the mop‑and‑bucket shuffle, it’s a credible new benchmark in hybrid floor care.