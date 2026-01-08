Euhomy Introduces Five-Minute Portable Ice Maker

Occasionally a kitchen gadget cures a real-world pain in the rear with absurd ease. And that’s the beauty of Euhomy’s new Ice Leopard X1, a small countertop machine that churns out a fresh batch of bullet ice in about five minutes and continues to pile up until the bucket is full.

Space-Saving, Speedy and Capable Countertop Ice Maker

Euhomy is pitching the X1 as the fastest portable ice maker you can get, and that defining spec — cycle time (read: roughly nine bullet-style cubes in about five minutes) — jumps off the page. In reality, that cadence translates to a slow trickle — cup after cup, my friends — rather than the one-and-done dump, which is how most of us actually use ice when we’re throwing a party, working out, or going on a coffee run.

The unit is the size of a medium coffee maker, so it fits under cabinets without taking over the counter. The removable bucket is a nice touch: snap on the included lid and you’ll get several hours of cold retention for an impromptu game without running back to the freezer. A full bucket takes about an hour, Euhomy says — plenty of time for a round (or several) of spritzes, smoothies, or a small soirée.

One caveat every portable owner should know: while these machines make ice, they don’t refrigerate it. As with nearly all models, the X1 recirculates meltwater into the next freeze cycle. This behavior has been well covered by Consumer Reports throughout the category, and it is actually a benefit — as long as you don’t have excessive stockpiles, in which case that waste probably should’ve gone somewhere other than landfills — because it cuts down on waste and keeps production moving.

The Design Choices That Trump the Price Tag

At $150, the X1 is cheaper than many of them and doesn’t come across as disposable. The metal base is available in four colors, the bucket in eight, and the bucket can go straight into your dishwasher — a small touch that you will be grateful for after a season of sticky lemonades and iced coffees. Tactile basics are dialed in as well: a sturdy lid, easy bucket removal, and a display that’s readable without crouching.

For context, we at Wirecutter and other reviewers consider budget countertop ice makers to range from about 24 to 30 pounds per day (with first cubes in six to 10 minutes). The X1’s five-minute cycle is a significant improvement in speed, although overall daily output will continue to be temperature-dependent (ambient and water) — two factors that every portable model has to deal with.

Bullet Ice Versus Nugget Ice: What to Consider

Style matters. The X1 produces “bullet” ice — smooth, hollow cylinders that freeze fast and stand up for a long time in mixed drinks. If you’re committed to the pellet life, Govee’s GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro produces soft, chewable nugget ice in a cycle of about six minutes or less, but it has a larger physical footprint (it costs around $500). That’s the catch: nugget ice aficionados are spending more for a floor unit, and forfeiting counter space, while bullet ice users, such as myself, can have their speed and simplicity — for much less.

Hospitality pros tend to agree that bullet ice melts a little more slowly than nugget ice, since it’s denser and less porous. For iced lattes, highballs, and water bottles, that’s a victory. And there are textural advantages to huge nuggets or crushed ice for tiki cocktails and swizzle drinks. Know your use case, and you’ll make the right pick.

What It’s Really Like to Live With This Ice Maker

The X1’s rhythm becomes that of the kitchen. You hear a low hum and the occasional clink as finished bullets slide into the bucket — no more intrusive than a drip coffee maker. In an hour or so, you’ll have a dozen or more cup-sized rounds of ice. For a speedy backyard hang or everyday hydration, that output alters behavior: less late-notice scrambling for bagged ice and more assurance that you could host spontaneously.

Maintenance is simple, and it makes a difference. For portable ice makers, filtered water and dewatering between uses, along with a cleaning cycle, will help prevent mineral buildup and off-tastes. Both food safety experts and Consumer Reports emphasize cleanliness for these machines; a monthly rinse with an approved cleaner from the manufacturer or diluted vinegar, followed by a complete flush of clear water, helps keep things fresh. Since there’s no dedicated ENERGY STAR category for residential portable ice makers, efficiency varies by model, but recirculating meltwater is invariably a good idea.

Who Should Buy the Euhomy Ice Leopard X1 Machine

If “ice whenever I want it” is your very specific definition of convenience, the Euhomy Ice Leopard X1 hits the sweet spot. It’s quick, tiny, and priced less like a standard renovation than an impulse upgrade. Apartment kitchens, RVs, dorm rooms, home bars — even offices — will benefit. If you’re after that soft pellet texture for crushed-ice cocktails or a Sonic slush (or both) and don’t mind spending extra — and dedicating more counter space — consider a nugget machine instead.

The bottom line: five-minute cycles and a smartly designed bucket should make the X1 seem less like a gadget and more like a workhorse.

