Eufy Omni S2 Robot Vacuum Challenges Top Rivals

Anker’s eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 arrives as a true flagship, and it shows. With a headline 30,000 Pa suction rating, upgraded object detection, and a hands-free 12-in-1 base, the S2 is engineered to compete with the most capable all-in-one robots from Roborock and Ecovacs. After extensive testing across mixed flooring, deep-pile rugs, and pet-heavy spaces, it proves more than a spec-sheet stunt: this is a serious cleaner with thoughtful automation—albeit at a premium price.

Power and Pickup That Match the Hype in Daily Use

Numbers don’t clean floors; execution does. Still, the S2’s 30,000 Pa motor translates into real-world gains. It consistently pulled embedded grit from medium and high-pile carpet and captured heavier debris—dry pet food, small pebbles—without snowplowing them forward. Auto-throttling ramps power on carpet and dials it back on hard floors, while an auto-lift system helps it transition over thresholds without bunching rugs. The result is stronger pickup without the chaos.

It’s worth noting that “Pa” figures are not standardized across brands, and independent labs like Consumer Reports routinely find that brush design and airflow paths matter as much as raw suction. Eufy’s approach—pairing the motor with an AeroTurbo 2.0 multi-cyclone filter path—keeps airflow stable and reduces clogs. Eufy claims up to 365 days before filter maintenance under typical use. After weeks of daily runs, suction remained steady and the internals showed minimal buildup.

Navigation That Avoids Trouble Not Just Furniture

Eufy’s CleanMind AI with 3D MatrixEye 2.0 recognizes over 200 object types, from cords and socks to pet waste stand-ins. In practice, the S2’s pathing was confident and collision-free, even around moving pets and chair legs. It identified stairs reliably and maintained tight coverage in open areas. Compared with common lidar-only systems, the S2 felt more decisive, adjusting routes mid-clean rather than slowly probing obstacles.

Edge reach is strong as well. An extending side brush and a mop roller that rides close to walls deliver better perimeter coverage than the average round bot. It’s not unique in this tier, but Eufy executes it well, and that matters for crumbs along baseboards and around table legs.

Mopping That Looks After Itself With Less Hassle

The HydroJet 2.0 roller mop system is a standout. It uses electrolyzed water from the dock for sterilization, meters water flow precisely, and applies 15 N of downward pressure for uniform scrubbing. A dual-scrubber mechanism cleans the roller between passes, so it’s not smearing yesterday’s dirt across today’s floor. Combined with floor-type recognition that keeps rugs dry, the S2 left hard floors evenly glossy rather than streaky.

The UniClean base is the enablement layer. It fills and collects water, auto-doses detergent, self-washes and dries the mop, and empties dust. These are table stakes at the high end, but consistency is where premium bots separate themselves. The S2 ran longer between human interventions than most, particularly on mopping-heavy cycles where lesser docks fill their dirty tanks fast.

Controls and Automation That Fit Busy, Modern Homes

Granular app controls let you set room-by-room suction, water flow, and mop refresh frequency, then schedule sequences that adapt to weekdays versus weekends. Zone cleans for high-traffic areas work as advertised, and carpet-protection rules prevented wet passes on rugs in every test. Hair management was excellent thanks to DualSpiral Detangle Brushes that kept strands off the rollers and into the bin—especially welcome for multi-pet households.

A small but pleasant extra is the integrated scent diffuser. Drop in a pod and the bot emits a light fragrance during hard-floor mops. It’s optional, subtle, and better executed than the overpowering add-ons we’ve seen elsewhere.

Noise and Runtime During Cleaning and Dock Cycles

With power comes sound. The S2 is a touch louder than many recent flagships at peak suction, though not distractingly so in adjacent rooms. For context, independent testing of premium bots commonly lands between roughly 55 and 70 dBA depending on surface and mode, and the S2 sounded comfortably within that envelope. Runtime was robust in balanced mode, covering multi-room apartments on a single charge; larger spaces will still benefit from auto top-up and resume.

Price Versus the Field and How Its Value Stacks Up

At an MSRP of $1,599.99, the Omni S2 sits on the higher side of the premium tier. That puts it in the orbit of high-end stations from Roborock and Ecovacs, often priced between roughly $1,299 and $1,799 depending on bundles and seasonal promos. The S2’s value case rests on two pillars: exceptional carpet pickup for embedded debris and genuinely low-maintenance operation. If you want fewer tank swaps, cleaner filters over time, and strong obstacle avoidance, the premium feels justified.

Verdict: A Powerful, Low-Maintenance Flagship Worth Considering

The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is more than a specs flex. It delivers muscular suction that actually benefits deep-cleaning, superior obstacle intelligence, and a dock that meaningfully reduces upkeep. Minor trade-offs—slightly higher noise and a premium price—don’t undercut what is, right now, one of the most capable all-in-one robot cleaners you can buy. For busy households with mixed floors, pets, and little patience for maintenance, this flagship earns its spot among the best.