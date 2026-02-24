Eufy Fingerprint Smart Lock Gets 35% Price Cut

The Eufy Smart Lock C33 just dropped to $109.99, a 35% discount from its typical $169.99 price, making one of the easiest front-door upgrades meaningfully more affordable. If you’ve been juggling keys or relying on a wobbly spare under the mat, this is a timely opportunity to switch to fast, fingerprint-based entry with built-in Wi-Fi control.

Unlike keypad-only models, the C33 integrates a biometric reader directly into the handle, so you grab, tap, and go. It connects to your home network without an extra hub, letting you check lock status, manage users, and receive alerts from anywhere.

Why This Deal Stands Out for the Eufy Smart Lock C33

Most Wi-Fi smart locks with fingerprint access generally sit in the $150–$250 range, especially when the reader is built in rather than added as a separate module. Hitting $109.99 puts the C33 in rare value territory. For households considering their first smart lock, this lowers the barrier to entry without pushing you into a bare-bones model.

Price aside, you’re also dodging hidden costs: the C33 doesn’t require a subscription for remote control, and it runs on standard AA batteries instead of a proprietary pack. That combination keeps total ownership costs down over time.

Features That Matter Day to Day on the C33 Smart Lock

Biometric convenience: Fingerprint entry is the headliner. In practice, these sensors authenticate in under a second, which means the door is often open before you’d have a PIN fully tapped.

Native Wi-Fi: With Wi-Fi built in, you can lock or unlock remotely, verify the door’s status, and view an event log in the app. That’s useful for confirming a kid got home or letting in a contractor while you’re away.

Access management: You can add or remove users and schedule access windows—handy for dog walkers, cleaners, or guests. Consumer Reports has long noted that simple, reliable access control is the feature owners use the most after auto-lock.

Power and upkeep: The C33 runs on eight AA batteries, with low-battery alerts pushed to the app. You avoid wiring and keep installation quick; most users can retrofit a standard door in about 15 minutes with a screwdriver.

Real-World Use and Security Context for the C33

Smart locks are no longer niche. Parks Associates reports that more than one in ten US broadband households now owns a smart door lock, and adoption continues to climb as devices integrate better with voice assistants and home security systems. The strongest feedback from early adopters is simple: once you stop carrying a house key, you don’t want to go back.

From a security perspective, the usual guidance applies: use strong app credentials, enable two-factor authentication where available, and keep firmware updated. When combined with a doorbell camera, you also gain audit trails that make it easier to spot unusual activity—something many homeowners say contributes more to peace of mind than the physical hardware alone.

How the C33 Compares to Rivals at Today’s Price

At today’s price, the C33 undercuts several well-known alternatives. Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Pro models are perennial value picks with robust PIN and fingerprint options, but they often reach higher street prices when you add Wi-Fi. Yale’s Assure Lock 2 lineup is sleek and widely compatible with ecosystems, typically favoring keypads over biometrics. Schlage’s Encode Plus appeals to Apple-centric homes with deep HomeKit integration, but it usually commands a premium.

The C33’s standout is the ergonomics: a fingerprint reader in the handle for a single-motion unlock, plus native Wi-Fi without a bridge. If you don’t need advanced smart home tie-ins like Apple Home Key or Z-Wave, this checks the essential boxes for less.

What to Check Before You Buy the Eufy Smart Lock C33

Door Fit and Measurements

Door fit: Confirm door thickness and backset match US residential standards (most do) and verify the lock’s handedness supports your door’s swing. If you’re installing on a fully exposed exterior door, check the weather-resistance rating; for side or garage entry, basic splash resistance is typically sufficient.

Wi-Fi Reach and Voice Compatibility

Wi-Fi and compatibility: Ensure your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signal reaches the door, and confirm voice assistant support if you plan to use Alexa or Google Assistant for lock status and routines.

Power Planning and Battery Life

Power planning: Keep spare AA batteries on hand. Smart lock batteries usually last several months under normal use, and the app should warn you well before they’re depleted.

Bottom Line: Should You Buy the Eufy Smart Lock C33 Now?

At 35% off, the Eufy Smart Lock C33 delivers the three features most buyers want—fingerprint entry, remote access, and easy installation—at a price that’s tough to beat. If you’ve been waiting for a low-risk first step into smart home security, this deal is the green light. Grab it while the discount lasts.