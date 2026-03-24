Epson Launches Lifestudio Grand Plus Projector

Epson’s newest ultra short throw laser projector, the Lifestudio Grand Plus, lands with the kind of upgrades that make abandoning a living room TV feel less like a leap and more like a logical next step. With a rated 4,000 lumens of brightness, image sizes up to 150 inches, built-in Google TV with Gemini, and a Sound by Bose 2.1-channel system, the flagship arrives as a turnkey big-screen solution at $3,799.99.

Why This UST Looks Like a Real TV Replacement

Ultra short throw (UST) projectors are designed to live where your TV sits, throwing a massive picture from just inches away. Epson doubles down on that promise with its 3‑chip 3LCD light engine and 4K PRO‑UHD pixel‑shifting, a combination aimed at delivering sharp detail and consistent color without the rainbow artifacts sometimes seen on single‑chip DLP models. HDR10 support is on board, targeting richer highlights and better tonal depth.

The Grand Plus moves beyond the earlier Lifestudio model’s spec sheet in two critical areas: brightness and size. Light output jumps from 3,600 to 4,000 lumens, and the maximum image expands from 120 inches to 150 inches. For perspective, a 150‑inch 16:9 image offers roughly 3.1× the screen area of an 85‑inch TV, a leap you can feel from the couch. Add the integrated Bose‑tuned 2.1 audio and you have a self‑contained setup that can genuinely replace a mid‑to‑large TV without mandatory add‑ons.

Smarter Streaming With Gemini AI Onboard

Google TV is built in, so the usual streaming heavyweights, universal search, and voice controls are ready at power‑on. The standout twist is Gemini integration, which ushers in AI‑assisted discovery and more conversational interactions. Think smarter content suggestions and natural‑language queries that cut down the hunt‑and‑peck routine. Epson says those AI features will roll out to other Lifestudio models later in 2026, but the Grand Plus is among the first to ship with them.

How It Stacks Up Against Ultra Short Throw Rivals

On brightness, the Grand Plus sits near the top of the UST heap. Hisense’s tri‑laser L9 series is typically rated around 3,000 lumens, LG’s HU915QE targets roughly 3,700 lumens, Samsung’s The Premiere LSP9 tends to come in below 3,000 lumens, and enthusiast favorites like the AWOL LTV‑3500 Pro advertise about 3,500 lumens. Hitting 4,000 lumens gives Epson headroom for daytime viewing and larger screens without leaning as hard on blackout conditions.

The 3LCD architecture is another differentiator. By driving separate chips for red, green, and blue, Epson emphasizes equal color and white brightness—useful for vivid SDR broadcasts and punchy HDR highlights. Many competitors rely on DLP with laser phosphor or triple‑laser light sources; those can deliver excellent color coverage, but some viewers are sensitive to the “rainbow” effect. With 3LCD, that artifact is a non‑issue.

The Practical Considerations for Living Room Use

Even with 4,000 lumens, screen choice and room light matter. An ambient light rejecting (ALR) screen designed for UST angles can dramatically improve black levels and perceived contrast under daytime conditions. If you plan to park the Grand Plus in a bright family room, budgeting for an ALR screen is usually the single biggest quality upgrade you can make.

Gamers should keep an eye on input‑lag figures and refresh‑rate support once final specs are published. Many USTs prioritize cinematic 24p and 60Hz playback over 120Hz gaming features. For home theater fans, look for essentials like eARC for one‑cable audio to a soundbar or AVR, auto keystone reserved for minor tweaks (USTs still prefer careful physical alignment), and a robust app lineup via Google TV.

Price and Availability for Epson’s Lifestudio Grand Plus

The Lifestudio Grand Plus is priced at $3,799.99 and comes in black or white finishes. It joins—rather than replaces—the current Lifestudio Grand, which remains available at $2,699. For buyers eyeing giant screens, that positioning is intentional: as 100‑inch‑plus TVs can push into five‑figure territory, a bright 150‑inch‑capable UST package looks increasingly compelling.

Industry trackers such as Futuresource Consulting have noted steady growth in the UST category as consumers chase larger screens without wall‑dominant hardware. The Grand Plus aligns squarely with that shift, combining serious light output, a larger max image, AI‑assisted Google TV, and integrated Bose audio in a living‑room‑friendly chassis. If you’re on the fence about retiring a TV for a projector, Epson’s latest makes that decision easier to justify.