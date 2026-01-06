Epson Introduces Lifestudio Projectors With Google TV and Gemini

Epson is integrating Google TV with Gemini into its Lifestudio projector line, delivering direct streaming on the big screen without an additional dongle, combining AI-powered recommendations. Originally featured on the Lifestudio Grand and extending to new models, the integration will bring together content discovery, control, and smart home capabilities into Epson’s complete all-in-one projection solution.

How This Integration Matters for Home Theater

Now, streaming is the main dish in most living rooms, but also fragmented. Nielsen’s The Gauge has consistently demonstrated streaming capturing over 40% of TV usage in the U.S., and Parks Associates shows that households on average use around 5–6 paid services. Projectors have been behind TVs in providing a single, unified interface for all those apps. By integrating Gemini with Lifestudio, Epson plans to help solve the “what should we watch next?” conundrum at the device level, not through an accessory.

What Gemini Brings to Google TV on Projectors

Underpinning Google TV is Gemini, which makes search more of a conversational assistant. Rather than needing to pop into and out of individual apps, viewers can ask for “comedies from the past year with strong reviews” or “family-friendly sci-fi under two hours,” and receive cross-service results sorted by personal taste signals. It learns from your viewing habits, and its suggestions grow more intelligent over time—across all supported services, not just a single app.

The integration also consolidates the global watchlist. Anything you flag, whether on the projector or from your phone, ends up in one queue; they’re easy to pick up later without remembering which app it resides in. Profiles keep recommendations clean for multiple-taste households, and voice navigation handles everything from logging into apps to hopping directly to a new episode.

Under the Hood: MediaTek Platform in Lifestudio

Epson’s Lifestudio models are based on the MediaTek smart projector system-on-chip platform, which is optimized to natively support full streaming stacks. This matters for performance and reliability: the fewer external devices, the fewer HDMI handshakes, the fewer remotes, and a single software update path. MediaTek’s SoC strategy also results in faster app launches, full support for DRM, and better thermal and power management than cobbled-together hacks.

By dropping Google TV with Gemini into the SoC layer, Epson can access deep recommendations and search functionality while still keeping all that UX consistent—a critical approach for projectors that pull double duty as living room displays and casual home cinema screens. That’s the difference between “projector plus stick” and a complete platform.

More Than Movies: Smart Home Control Integration

But this isn’t just about finding the next series. With Google TV as its control surface, the projector is a discreet smart home hub. Users can see who’s at the door, turn thermostats up or down, dim lights, and program routines through compatible devices. And in real-world use, that means pausing a movie and saying “turn on porch lights” or “set the living room to 72” directly from the same interface and remote microphone/voice-paired device.

Privacy Controls and Family-Friendly Features

As AI-assisted discovery grows, so do expectations for controls. Google TV is designed for multiple profiles and kid modes, to separate the adult stuff and keep recommendations child-friendly. Users can see watch history, as well as review and delete voice and activity data from within Google’s privacy controls, manage personalized results, and toggle voice and activity tracking. For families, the profiles and universal watchlist have ensured that everyone’s queue remains uncluttered.

Availability Timeline and What Buyers Can Expect

Epson Lifestudio Grand will be the first of these projectors to feature Gemini with Google TV, and others in this category are expected to follow this year. More information on model list, areas, and pricing will be provided as rollouts take place. The move puts Epson in head-to-head competition with living room stalwarts that have traditionally relied on external streamers, and it makes projectors as easy to use as buyers have come to expect from smart TVs.

Bottom line: integrated AI and a unified interface help lower the barrier to using a projector as an everyday screen. Epson, if you can keep things snappy and ensure that your app offerings are equivalent, Lifestudio with Google TV and Gemini might move projectors off the shelf as those one-time-a-year things into something people actually want to spend the majority of their time using.