Epic Games cuts 1,000 jobs in mass layoffs

Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite and Unreal Engine, has laid off more than 1,000 employees, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in the company’s history. In a companywide note, CEO Tim Sweeney attributed the cuts to a sharp decline in Fortnite engagement and mounting operating costs, a move that follows a recent increase in the price of V-Bucks meant to shore up finances.

Sweeney told staff the company had been spending more than it was bringing in and outlined over $500 million in targeted savings across contracting, marketing, and unfilled roles. The goal, he said, is to stabilize the business while preserving Epic’s core platforms and tools.

Fortnite Engagement Slump Pressures Revenue

While Epic did not release internal figures, third-party trackers paint a difficult picture. Fortnite.GG and ActivePlayer.io show Fortnite’s average daily players dipped materially over the past year. After topping 3.1 million average daily players at a 2023 peak, the figure slid to around 835,000 by last September and has since struggled to break back above one million consistently.

That volatility hits a live-service game where revenue depends on steady engagement and in-game purchases. Epic has acknowledged it hasn’t consistently delivered the “Fortnite magic” with every season. When a season cadence misses, battle pass uptake and cosmetic sales soften, and the cost of producing ever-larger events, licensed crossovers, and new modes becomes harder to recoup.

Margins may also be feeling pressure from Epic’s creator economy shift. Since launching its updated payout model for Fortnite user-made islands in 2023, Epic has shared a substantial slice of net revenue with creators. That strategy grows the ecosystem but reduces the share Epic keeps from player spending, just as infrastructure, anti-cheat, and cross-platform support costs continue to rise.

Fortnite’s Mobile Comeback Is Still Building Momentum

Epic is also navigating a complex return to mobile. Fortnite was removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play in 2020 amid antitrust disputes over in-app payments. The game reappeared on iOS in Europe after regulatory changes and later returned to U.S. iPhones, while a broader comeback on Google Play began only recently.

Re-establishing reach on billions of smartphones is a multi-quarter effort. Discovery, performance optimization, and monetization pipelines all take time to ramp. Even as Fortnite remains a top global franchise, rebuilding habitual mobile play is not instantaneous, and any delays weigh on daily active users and spending.

Epic Games Cuts Not Driven By AI, Says Sweeney

Sweeney emphasized the layoffs are unrelated to artificial intelligence and that Epic does not plan to replace staff with generative tools. The clarification arrives as AI adoption accelerates across the industry. Recent moves by major publishers to experiment with player-facing generative systems and AI-assisted pipelines have triggered pushback from developers and players concerned about quality and jobs.

Severance Details And Company Headcount History

Impacted employees will receive at least four months of base pay and extended healthcare coverage. The company previously cut roughly 830 roles in 2023, about 16% of its workforce at the time, saying then that the move would stabilize finances. The new, larger round underscores how sustained engagement headwinds and costs have forced deeper restructuring.

The price hike for V-Bucks earlier this month was a visible sign of those pressures. Epic framed the change as necessary to offset rising expenses tied to running the game at scale, from servers to content development to customer support.

What It Means For Fortnite Players And Partners

Players should expect Epic to prioritize core gameplay, seasonal updates, and competitive integrity while trimming marketing experiments and nonessential projects. The creator ecosystem built around Unreal Editor for Fortnite remains strategic, but payout terms, tooling priorities, and event frequency may be recalibrated to reflect a leaner cost base.

For the broader market, the move is another signal that even top-grossing live-service games are not immune to churn. Analysts at firms such as Circana and Ampere Analysis have noted that spending growth has concentrated around a handful of blockbuster titles, increasing volatility elsewhere. Alongside recent reductions at Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, PlayStation, and Xbox, Epic’s cuts add to multi-year consolidation across the sector.

The next indicators to watch are Fortnite’s engagement trend as its mobile relaunch scales, the reception to upcoming seasons, and whether Epic tweaks its revenue-sharing model to balance creator growth with sustainability. For now, the company is opting for a survival-first posture—preserving its platform and tools while it works to win back time and spend from players.