Emiru Accuses Twitch Of Bungling TwitchCon Assault

Streamer Emiru said that Twitch didn’t keep her safe during a meet-and-greet at TwitchCon and then lied about how it handled the situation afterward, in the process reviving years-old concerns about creator safety at big fan conventions. Her story (supported by video footage she posted on X) has led to renewed scrutiny of event security, as well as how platforms protect the talent that fuels their communities.

The View From the Show Floor With Emiru’s Account

In posts on X, Emiru shared how during a meet-and-greet, a man had pushed through the crowd and grabbed her before attempting to kiss her. In the video, she pushes aside the person and is removed from the line. Within seconds—she insists at the behest of her own private security rather than TwitchCon’s on-site staff, despite several event personnel being nearby—Emiru found all those registrations canceled.

She added that no one comprising the event staff had checked on her health in the immediate aftermath. Instead, it was her manager and a friend who first came to the rescue with back-bar support. Emiru described the ordeal as “hurtful” and “upsetting,” asking how the person even got to her considering the massive security on hand at the convention.

Twitch’s Statement And The Spat Over Event Response

After the clip spread, Twitch said on X that the person was quickly put on a “live-action ban” from attempting to come back to the area and is banned from its service for life as well as in-person Twitch events. Emiru defended herself, calling that statement a lie. She said the individual was allowed to leave and she only heard of an action hours after, which she attributed more to her manager’s repeated unwillingness to drop it than immediate response from on-site staff.

The clash illuminates a larger issue of accountability: when there is an incident at events that the platform brands itself, but are run by third-party security contractors, who ensures that policies are enforced in real time? Who communicates with talent? And who documents what happens?

Safety experts say that effective event protection requires a clear incident command system, mobile response teams stationed at autograph lines and prompt aftercare for the guests and staff directly involved.

Why Safety Guidelines Keep Missing The Mark

Big conventions like to focus on visible deterrents — bag checks, magnetometers, wristband scans — but creators are most exposed in concentrating zones at events like meet-and-greets, merch booths and stage exits. Recommended best practices published by the International Association of Venue Managers stress a layered, preemptive approach to crowd management that involves trained spotters in addition to clear means for communication and a single person in charge with the power to stop lines or apprehend individuals when necessary.

The disconnect between policy and implementation is not specific to one incident. Past editions of the Twitch-specific convention have also come under scrutiny for bad behavior between rival-platform personalities and high-profile creators not attending due to safety concerns. There’s a lack of memory surrounding the most infamous activations at past fan expos outside TwitchCon, whereby exercises run poorly or with inadequate staffing resulted in accidents or confrontations involving talent.

Outside the convention center, the bigger industry picture is a sobering one. According to the Anti-Defamation League, over three-quarters of people who play games online report being harassed; women and L.G.B.T.Q.+ players are disproportionately affected. The Pew Research Center has also reported that around four-in-ten U.S. adults say they have been harassed online. For creators, those habits often spill over into real life at public appearances.

Creators Say Trust in the Network Is Eroding

Emiru said that she will never go to TwitchCon again and would encourage others to reconsider attendance. She cited another incident at a separate event, where a guard she liked after years of working with him was allegedly banned for restraining a stalker, arguing the decision underlines the inconsistent standards over protective actions taken during conventions.

High-profile absences further exacerbate the perception problem. In past cycles, popular streamers announced their decision not to attend TwitchCon due to safety concerns and lack of faith in the on-site protection. When the top talent walks, it is a statement of distrust that even no amount of show-floor branding can paper over.

What Twitch Should Show Next to Rebuild Trust

Restoring confidence will take more than post-incident bans. In general, industry security experts advise creator-specific milling lanes manned by professional close-protection teams, visible escalation protocols during meet-and-greets and up-to-the-minute welfare checks and debriefing following an incident — along with a point person to relay the outcome of an event in real time to affected talent. Local law enforcement partnerships and standardized reporting among contractors can shorten response times and minimize ambiguity.

For years, Twitch has been saying that safety is a top priority. Emiru’s story calls into question how well those commitments are carried out on the ground. We’ll be the judge of whether, for a business built on creators feeling secure enough to meet fans in person, the proof is in who lines up one final time next (provided any queue forms), which line halts and whether anyone has to make that brutally difficult call again on a dime — not an hour.