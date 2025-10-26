Ember Mug 2 Drops to an All-Time Low Price at $89.99

The Ember Mug 2 has just landed at $89.99, bringing a solid $60 discount that’s the best official price drop for the smart mug’s drink-temperature maintenance. The biggest stock savings at the moment are on the White model (although you can expect to pay slightly more in other colors), but there’s not really a complex deal here: this is a large, uncommon discount on a gadget that has developed something of a cult following.

Why does a mug discount make news? Because this is one of the rare “smart” home things that doesn’t demand attention every time it’s used. With the continued surge in coffee drinking (the National Coffee Association estimates about two-thirds of U.S. adults drink coffee daily), the irony of keeping a brew consistently hot without overcooking it is anything but a joke. It’s a quality-of-life upgrade for those of us who sip slowly at a desk, in meetings, between tasks.

What the Ember Mug 2 Deal Includes at This Price Point

At this price point, you get the Ember Mug 2, its charging coaster, and the same app experience for targeting temperatures. It’s the same hardware that previous buyers have known (and loved), and it’s not a stripped-back version. The price is attractive mostly because that’s almost 40% off the non-sale price level, making a premium device into something most any mainstream consumer can afford.

A word on variants: The biggest savings often end up being the White finish — other colors are likely to be discounted less. Stock can change fast when prices dip to all-time lows, so availability may vary by color and size option.

What Sets the Ember Mug 2 Apart from Cheaper Warmers

The Ember Mug 2 is more than a coaster warmer. It includes a built‑in battery that keeps your ideal temperature for up to 1.5 hours while off the base, and sips power from the coaster for all‑day use in an office. That’s the thing that sets it apart from cheaper plate warmers that only heat when you’ve plugged them in and don’t dial the temperature control in quite so precisely.

You use the companion app to set a goal temperature between 120°F and 145°F. The mug detects when liquid is poured inside, wakes up, and remembers your last setting. It also knows when you’re finished and automatically powers down.

There’s an understated LED to indicate its status, and IPX7 water resistance, so you can even wash it without concern (though try to keep the charging coaster dry).

Temperature is more important than anyone knows. Coffee professionals associated with the Specialty Coffee Association often reference a drinking sweet spot somewhere in the 130–140°F area, where you can enjoy balanced flavor without burning your throat — hot enough for aromatics to bloom but not so hot that you mute sweetness or flirt with a scald. Ember falls in line with that advice, allowing you to lock in your own preference and smile as you love the last sip just as much as the first.

Real‑World Benefits for Slow Sippers at Work and Home

If you’ve ever come back from a Zoom marathon to find your coffee lukewarm, you already know the pain point. Double-walled mugs delay heat loss, but they can’t prevent it: the conduction and convection of your brew steadily drift to room temperature. Ember fights back against that drift with active regulation, meaning a 15‑minute sideline or a 90‑minute meeting won’t penalize slow sippers.

In practice, you park the mug, coaster and all, at your desk and pick it up for calls or to swing through the kitchen. The battery elegantly spans those divides. Higher setpoints are closer to the 145°F mark and mean less off-base time, with lower ones making battery life stretch out toward its threshold.

How It Compares to Plate Warmers and Travel Mug Options

The cheapest budget options for plate warmers — those costing under $25 — keep a cup warm only as long as it’s resting on that hot surface; they also tend to overshoot desired temperatures, and the last sip remains only tepid once you’ve lifted your mug. There are large-capacity heated travel mugs, which provide extended battery life but are bulkier and targeted more at commuting. Ember lives in the home-and-office sweet spot: small, ceramic, and particular, with a moderate amount of untethered heating to cover life unbound by coils and cords without weighing you down.

“The thing that makes Ember worth the price is its consistency and build quality — especially when calling on it for a group of people,” reviewers at major outlets have written. With today’s deal bringing it back down to midrange territory, the value proposition changes — particularly for anyone who is already spending money on quality beans or tea.

Key Caveats to Know Before You Buy the Ember Mug 2

Battery life varies based on your set temperature, the ambient temperature, and how often the mug leaves the coaster. And it’s water resistant — so the mug can be washed, but not in the dishwasher or microwave. The charging base should remain dry. Bluetooth pairing is needed for app control; setup is straightforward, though it takes a couple of minutes to complete (and also to apply any firmware updates).

Pricing may vary by color and size. The steepest discount is usually available for the White finish, while some others may receive smaller discounts. When it comes to aesthetics, there is a range; pick the color with the deepest discount.

Bottom Line: A Rare, Useful Discount Worth Acting On

And this isn’t just a novelty markdown; we’ve never seen such a great price on an item that’s genuinely this useful.

If a reliably warm, always-just-right cup could make your morning routine better (which, by the numbers, would be a lot of us), the Ember Mug 2 at $89.99 is a killer deal while it’s discounted near its lowest price ever.