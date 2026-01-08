Eight Laptops Steal CES With Rollables and Repairables

CES has once again turned laptop computers into a battleground, and eight laptops at the show waded through the noise with notions that actually resonate: Introduction-level design, rollable screens, OLED panels at esports speeds, and Arm silicon punching above its weight.

That momentum isn’t aimless — analysts at Canalys believe AI-capable PCs will land at around 60% of shipments by 2027, and that is affecting everything from thermals to battery life. Here are the eight machines that were the show.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition

The biggest laptop at CES was also the most useful. Lenovo rebuilt the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with an interior that includes a Space Frame that mounts internal components on both sides of the deck, which means customers and IT types can access parts from underneath or by popping off the keyboard (it uses magnets to attach itself). The ports, fans, and the battery can also be swapped in the field, and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Panther Lake silicon is designed to bring AI horsepower. As EU repairability rules constrict and state-level right-to-repair laws proliferate in the United States, this design seems prescient — and it is set to reduce downtime and e-waste.

Asus Zenbook A16 brings Arm power to a 16-inch frame

Last year’s Arm breakthrough gets supersized. The 16-inch Zenbook A16 super-sizes screen real estate and stamina without sacrificing the portability edge: It’s around 0.65 inches thick and weighs approximately 2.65 pounds, with power from a Qualcomm Elite Snapdragon X2 Extreme octa-core CPU. The result is an ultralight Windows AI PC specifically crafted for creators craving extended battery life and cool, quiet performance. With native Arm apps and improved emulation bandaging over the cracks, this has to be the 16-inch ultraportable worth chasing in 2026.

MSI Stealth 16 AI+ balances creator power and polish

MSI's Stealth line finishes its transformation from gamer-first to creator-class.

The new chassis tilts minimalist and professional, but under the hood it houses serious muscle: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 H-class chips and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics. (It also keeps one of the thinnest, lightest RTX 5090 rigs from turning into a slightly damp bomb.) This is the rare laptop that substantially claims territory between the MacBook Pro and other laptops in sections for both performance and polish.

Asus ExpertBook Ultra packs X9 power in a thin design

The most workmanlike AI PC at CES was an unexpected winner. The 14-inch ExpertBook Ultra is powered by a 50-watt Intel Core Ultra X9, but is only 2.18 pounds and around 0.43 inches thick. Asus promises up to 24 hours of battery life, with a 50% charge in roughly 30 minutes, and the I/O is better than most thin-and-lights with dual Thunderbolt, dual USB-A, full-size HDMI, and a headphone jack. Meanwhile, road warriors get treated to a 1800p tandem OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus and anti-glare etching.

Alienware Area-51 16 pushes OLED gaming to 240Hz

OLED and right back to where many gamers want it, on Alienware’s flagship — at a rip-roaring 240Hz. The Area-51 16 clocks that panel with a refreshed Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor, which it says delivers the type of motion clarity and response that you traditionally had to have a desktop monitor for. It’s a sign that there will be no more compromising on image quality when it comes to premium gaming laptops, and that OLED burn-in mitigation and cooling systems are ready for mainstream high-refresh use.

Asus ProArt PZ14 is a detachable 2-in-1 for creators

Asus isn’t shy about who this detachable 2-in-1 is aimed at — it’s clearly built for those who love their Surface Pro. The latest 2-in-1 comes in two flavors, carrying an Intel Core M5 and a beefier Core i7 processor. The ProArt PZ14 puts the X2 Elite into a 14-inch 1800p OLED, refreshes it at 144Hz for smoother pen and touch work, and brings back the ports other detachables lose. The built-in keyboard addresses a perennial Surface pain point, and the claim of all-day battery life will be one to watch in real tests.

Asus Zenbook Duo advances dual-screen design again

Dual-screen laptops have teased greatness; this one looks ready to consummate. The newest Zenbook Duo further shrinks bezels — particularly at the hinge — to make two 1800p panels feel like a single canvas. The removable keyboard is more comfortable, the touchpad is bigger, and you can use the board either wirelessly or over the lower display. Available with Intel Core Ultra 7, Ultra 9, or Ultra X9 options, it is a portable command center for multitaskers.

Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD expands to a 17-inch view

The most eye-popping idea was also surprisingly workable. ThinkPad Rollable XD conceals a flexible display that wraps 180 degrees around the top of the lid and unfolds from 14 inches to 17 inches on command. When you roll it away, a section of the exterior is revealed as a glanceable display for notifications and system stats. The polish on the prototype hints that this might move from demo to product sooner rather than later, providing some much-needed vertical screen real estate for productivity apps.

Why these eight CES laptops mattered for 2026 and beyond

These laptops represent three clear trends: AI acceleration growing on-device, Arm architectures securing significant design wins, and modularity coming back as a selling feature.

Advocates for repair, like the ones at iFixit, have been arguing for years that magnetic fasteners and modular ports can reduce servicing costs and e-waste; now a flagship ThinkPad is proving their point. Let’s build in room for screen innovation. Meanwhile, that movement on OLED and dual-screen refinements is proof that screens still represent a robust way to differentiate. And when pricing, availability, and independent testing do arrive, look for these eight to be the standard by which all others are judged the rest of 2026.