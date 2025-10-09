Editor Vetted Prime Day Tech Deals That Are Still Available

Prime Day has ticked past, but the bargains have not. Our editors pored through the remainder, and doubled back to confirm that more than 100 tech deals are still available — with many still at or near event lows. Consider laptops and tablets, noise-canceling headphones, OLED TVs, gaming monitors, smart home gear and storage that’s actually less expensive than it was two days ago. We cross-referenced street prices and historical averages to remove phony “was” pricing and limited-supply traps, so you can shop the winners without second-guessing.

What Sticks After Prime Day: Why Many Deals Persist

Big sales create a halo effect: retailers continue to make popular doorbusters available to clear inventory, and competitors quietly price-match in order not to lose momentum. Another reality highlighted by e-commerce trackers like Adobe Digital Insights and the Salesforce Shopping Index is that this trend plays out across retail’s biggest holidays and promotional events — low prices often persist for days, especially on house brands, older‑gen flagships, accessory categories. Translation: you still have some windows, but assortments and sizes will shrink before prices do.

Laptops and Tablets to Consider After Prime Day

Some editor picks are still live: everyday ultraportables and creator-ready rigs. Search for markdowns on MacBook Air models, Windows ultrabooks from Asus and Samsung with OLED or 120Hz displays, and AI PCs with Snapdragon X chips that resolve to deliver marathon battery life. For value, go for a midrange Ryzen 5/7 or Intel Core Ultra with at least 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For tablets, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A-series and discounted iPads are still good for streaming and jotting quick notes — just make sure you’re getting 128GB or more of storage, or that it supports cloud or expandable options.

Headphones and Earbuds Still on Sale Right Now

Some noise cancellation deals actually last well past Prime Day.

You’ll also continue to find Apple AirPods Pro 2, Sony WH-1000XM4/XM5 and Bose QuietComfort models at sharply discounted prices. Focus on adaptive ANC, multipoint Bluetooth and long battery ratings (30+ hours for over-ear, 6–8 hours each earbud). Pro tip: Check the generation and SKU before checkout — headphone lines are frequently refreshed, or else the old model stands next to the new model with a name that’s nearly identical.

TVs, Monitors, and Streaming Upgrades Still Discounted

If an OLED or Mini‑LED model was in your cart, keep refreshing. LG C‑series OLEDs, TCL’s Mini‑LED lines and Hisense U‑series models typically hold their discounts through the week. And gamers will want to verify that HDMI 2.1, 120Hz and VRR are all in the mix here. For the desk, 27 to 32 inches of LG or Samsung for 4K productivity and a 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor from Asus is going above its price point. Streaming sticks (like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K) are the last bastion of hold-backs — useful for guest rooms or older TVs.

Smart Home and Security Deals: Key Takeaways Now

Robotic vacuum cleaners with self‑emptying bases are still among the items offering some of the deepest carryover savings; models from Shark and Ecovacs continue to see discounts, while mapping and obstacle avoidance are likely worth it if you have pets or plenty of furniture. Camera-wise, search for Arlo Pro, the Nest Battery and cheaper models like the Wyze with 2K video — plus local storage. Features to validate: subscriptions for smart alerts and longer video history. If cloud-only is required, you can save up front but pay later.

Storage And PC Upgrades Don’t Have To Cost The Earth

The Samsung 990 Pro and similar internal NVMe drives are also meaningfully lower than their 90‑day averages, according to price tracking from major marketplaces like Amazon, as are popular SATA SSDs from companies like Crucial and WD. Creators and gamers should aim for PCIe 4.0 drives to load projects quickly; PS5 owners will need a heatsink to make it work. Portable SSDs (both USB 3.2 and USB4) continue to be included in long-term deals — just keep an eye out for IP ratings or rubberized shells if you’re on the move with them.

Routers and Mesh Wi‑Fi Deals Still Going Strong

Mainstream tri‑band Wi‑Fi 6E routers such as TP-Link’s Archer AXE series, and entry Wi‑Fi 7 mesh kits from TP-Link and Asus are still priced to move. Anticipate the longest drop-off on two‑node mesh bundles for small- to medium-size homes. Look for 2.5GbE WAN, WPA3 security and parental controls without subscription fees. If you plan to grow your network further in the future, make sure that your router supports the brand’s mesh protocol for smooth upgrades.

How We Vetted 100+ Deals for Real Savings and Value

We compared current prices against the last 60‑ to 180‑day averages, looked for substantial dollar savings (not just percentages off inflated “list” prices), and weeded out third‑party sellers who have a bad record of fulfilling orders. We like stuff with strong performance in the lab across trusted testing outlets and a wide base of user consensus. And we considered total ownership costs: mandatory subscriptions for security cameras, ink or toner plans for printers and accessory must‑haves like SSD heatsinks or HDMI 2.1 cables.

Smart Ways to Shop the Afterglow Without Regret

Act fast with small sizes, colors and bundles — those perilously disappear before prices shoot up. Cross‑shop at least two other big retailers — price parity is typical after tentpole events. Check on return windows, possible restocking fees and whether you are buying new, renewed or open‑box. Employ the price history tools to sanity‑check claims and be wary of coupons that quietly swap out the item in your cart for a different SKU.

Bottom line: Prime Day is over but the value isn’t. Should you have missed a doorbuster laptop, headphones, TV, robot vacuum, router or SSD somewhere along the way — and there’s a great chance that you did — there’s a carefully vetted alternative that’s just one click away (and still discounted).