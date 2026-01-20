Eat App Eyes India With ReserveGo Buy And Swiggy Alliance

Dubai-based Eat App is zeroing in on India, pairing fresh capital with an acquisition and a sales partnership to capture a larger share of the country’s restaurant reservations market. The startup extended its Series B by $10 million, led by PSG Equity via its portfolio company Zenchef SAS, and simultaneously acquired ReserveGo while striking a commercial alliance with Swiggy.

The push is designed to bundle reservation aggregation, guest data, and growth tools into a single system for Indian restaurants that juggle walk-ins alongside bookings from platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and EazyDiner.

Why India is a priority market for Eat App right now

Industry analyses, including the NRAI’s periodic food services reports, point to India’s dining market expanding to more than $85 billion by 2028, with dine-in representing the majority of spend. That growth is colliding with fragmented demand channels, creating operational headaches for restaurants that must reconcile tables, covers, and promotions across multiple apps and direct lines.

Eat App, which reports service in 92+ countries, 5,000+ restaurants, and roughly $12 million in ARR, has shifted meaningful attention to India over the last year. The company says it now powers more than 2,000 restaurants in the country and helped manage over 8 million covers through the end of the year across various platforms.

According to executives, India’s top-tier venues increasingly operate reservation-only, while the next several thousand focus on capacity management across multiple discovery channels. That imbalance creates an opening for software that unifies incoming demand and turns guest data into repeat business.

How the ReserveGo deal and Swiggy channel expand reach

Eat App’s acquisition of ReserveGo brings local DNA. ReserveGo was founded in 2022 by Vijayan Parthasarathy, who previously built Inrestro in 2014; Inrestro was acquired by Dineout, and Dineout later became part of Swiggy. That lineage gives Eat App institutional knowledge of India’s on-premises workflows and integrations.

The Swiggy partnership extends distribution: Swiggy’s sales teams will market Eat App’s stack to restaurants, informing product needs from the field while leaving development to Eat App. The channel is significant; Swiggy’s Dineout platform alone handled around 23.8 million covers in 2025, indicating the scale of demand coursing through its network.

Swiggy, now a listed company, has framed the tie-up as a way to bring a global-grade solution to local operators. Internally, Eat App’s backers—PSG Equity and Zenchef SAS—signal a bet that India’s dining sector is entering a software-intensive phase similar to what unfolded in the UAE, Europe, and the U.S.

What GroMax promises restaurants in India’s dining market

In India, Eat App and Swiggy are marketing the system under the GroMax banner. Beyond reservation management and waitlists, the package aims to aggregate bookings from third-party marketplaces and direct channels, surface guest profiles and preferences, and trigger campaigns that drive incremental covers without deep discounts.

Notably, GroMax includes add-ons to promote venues on Meta properties and within Swiggy’s ecosystem. The pitch: fewer no-shows, smarter seating, better cover pacing, and a unified view of demand that helps owners allocate inventory between deals, special events, and full-price traffic.

Eat App positions its AI-driven tools as a step up from manual reconciliation. Swiggy contributes market feedback and a go-to-market engine, while Eat App keeps control of the product roadmap—an arrangement meant to avoid conflicts with marketplace incentives.

A crowded table of competitors in India’s restaurant tech

India’s restaurant tech stack is already busy. International reservation and CRM players such as SevenRooms, TableCheck, and OpenTable have footprints in Asia, while local POS and operations platforms like PetPooja and Posist are adding guest tools of their own. Many independents still ride on walk-ins, limiting the volume of data they can harness.

Winning share will hinge on integrations and ROI. Restaurants typically want lower costs than in Western markets, deeper compatibility with existing POS and UPI-led payment flows, and measurable lifts in covers and repeat visits without locking into punitive commissions. For chains, multi-location analytics and centralized guest profiles are table stakes; for high-end venues, waitlist intelligence and no-show reduction can be decisive.

What to watch next as Eat App expands across India

Short term, track the number of active restaurants on GroMax, cover volumes during peak seasons, and retention across metros versus Tier 2 cities. Partnerships with POS providers and compliance with India’s emerging data protection rules will also influence adoption, especially as operators weigh guest privacy against personalization gains.

With more than $23 million raised to date and a beachhead of 2,000+ Indian restaurants, Eat App now has capital, local leadership via ReserveGo, and a powerful distribution ally in Swiggy. The next test is execution: turning aggregated demand and richer guest data into reliable revenue growth for restaurants in one of the world’s most competitive dining markets.