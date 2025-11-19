Early Black Friday sales cut Ninja and KitchenAid prices

Early Black Friday is already unleashing headline savings on two of this year’s most sought-after kitchen brands, Ninja and KitchenAid. Can your blender not get through a smoothie without stalling, and your mixer give up the ghost on dough? It’s time to upgrade. Best-seller prices are dropping to within dollars of holiday lows, and the time for the steepest markdowns has traditionally been this week, not only on the big day.

The first deals of the decade are here, and they’re for Ninja

Ninja generally pushes the envelope at the beginning of each season, and it did so right from the jump this time too. Core appliances are showing double-digit reductions, while newer releases are experiencing uncommon, first-time markdowns. According to Adobe, the top-of-the-line discounts on small appliances peak in the high teens to low 20% range over Black Friday–Cyber Monday (with plenty of Ninja gear already at that level).

Expect the Ninja Creami to cost around $149–$179, depending on which configuration is included. That’s historically close to last year’s seasonal low, based on price-history trackers, within a few dollars. If you’re eyeing the Creami, look at how many pints are included; options with three or five containers can often be a better deal over time, even if they carry a higher sticker price than the basic kit.

Ninja’s air fryers and multi-cookers slide early too. Dual-basket models and the newer compact “everyday” cookers normally bottom out 15–25% off before the holiday weekend. The old rule of thumb: if you spot a two-basket air fryer with at least 8 quarts selling under $120, that’s buy-now territory; otherwise, anticipate an equal or better match coming later, but stock risks surge.

Blenders are another bright spot. Consumer testing labs habitually rank Ninja’s midrange “Detect” and “Professional” lines as good choices for smoothies and crushed ice, and those kits tend to land anywhere from 15–30% off with bonus cup bundles. Keep an eye out for 1400W+ motors, a 72-ounce jar, and at least two to-go cups to get the most bang for your buck while sale prices last.

More recent niche launches are being discounted more quickly than is typical this cycle, a trend retail analysts attribute to heavier inventory and competitive pressure. If you’re tempted by Ninja’s espresso or specialty drink gear, there are some nice early cuts in the 10–20% range because first-season products seldom fall much more before year’s end.

KitchenAid mixers reach rare seasonal lows this week

KitchenAid plays a different game: less doorbuster jolt, somewhat steadier seasonal floors. The Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head is the flagship. Over the last three holiday seasons, it has typically hit its low point between $249 and $299, depending on color and whether a bonus bowl or beater is thrown in. If you find an Artisan for $249 with an extra accessory, that’s usually the best deal of the year.

For people who make lots of batches of heavy dough, or a lot of them at once, the bowl-lift Pro 600 and its 6-quart brethren are usually in the $299–$349 band at peak sale price. That means you get them for more like 30–40% off MSRP in a lot of configurations. Supply for premium finishes can be thin — popular colors are known to sell out before the main event, a trend retailers have addressed in previous Black Friday recaps.

Attachments are the quiet win. The pasta roller, spiralizer, and food grinder each tend to drop 25–40% in price ahead of Black Friday. If you bake cookies or cakes, the flex-edge beater frequently drops below $30 and will save you countless minutes scraping bowls all season. Reliability scores from independent labs are strong on KitchenAid’s mixer platform, so you should be able to stretch the cost of attachments over years of use with a single base.

One more consideration: color can affect price. Core colors generally hit the lowest numbers; special editions come with a premium and rarely meet a base-color floor. If budget trumps looks, filter by “standard” finishes initially.

How to recognize a real doorbuster during early Black Friday

Inspect the bundle — not only the sticker. A Ninja blender that comes with extra cups, or a KitchenAid mixer that includes both an additional bowl and beater, might be a better effective discount than the less expensive base model. Retailers also add look-alike SKUs with minor capacity changes; be sure to check jar size, motor watts, and included tools when comparing prices.

Use a price history check as a backstop. Tools that compile historical pricing show that kitchen appliance lows bunch up around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but many of those products’ best prices are quietly matched during early-access sale windows. The National Retail Federation notes that shipping delays affected half of holiday shoppers last year, with nearly a third unable to purchase gifts in time. In fact, high e-commerce demand has already put key seasonal performers — like the Ninja Creami and the Artisan mixer — within 5% of last year’s floor.

Know your store perks. Many major retailers offer extended returns into January, 14- to 30-day price protection, or bonus rewards on appliances during holiday weeks. Those policies can be worth an extra few bucks in practical value — and they let you buy early without worrying the stock might drop marginally later.

Bottom line for Ninja and KitchenAid shoppers

Ninja’s hottest gadgets have already started to see well-priced discounts, and KitchenAid’s top-of-the-line mixers are on their way toward seasonal lows. If you see a Creami under $179, a nicely equipped Ninja blender bundle 20% off, an Artisan 5-quart at $249 to $299 with a bonus accessory, or a 6-quart bowl-lift under $349 and pull the trigger, you’ve made a smart move.

Early Black Friday is no longer a warm-up act, but the main event for kitchen deals. Act fast on the configurations you’re really interested in, since the best ones don’t stick around. Your holiday cooking will be grateful.