Early Black Friday Monitor Deals Up to $1,200 Off

Early Black Friday sales are already skewering monitor prices, slashing hundreds of dollars off top-shelf panels from the likes of LG, Samsung, Dell, Alienware, Asus, and Lenovo—and in several cases more than $1,200. Whether you’re in pursuit of 240Hz OLED for esports, color-accurate 4K for creative work, or a USB-C hub monitor to clean up your desk setup, the best deals are now live and have been long since the main event got out of bed—they’re also selling like hotcakes as stock starts to turn over.

The Deepest Discounts You Can Get Right Now

You’ll start to find premium 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED models around the $800 mark at various retailers, well off recent prices north of $1,300. That’s the kind of cut that brings elite motion clarity and near-instant pixel response to a price tier previously reserved for midrange IPS panels.

Ultrawide buyers are seeing some of the steepest slides of the year. Curved 34-inch 3440×1440 OLEDs dipped under $700 from regular prices around $1,300, while super-ultrawide 49-inch 5120×1440 models (popular among flight sim and racing communities) have seen reductions in the low four figures depending on backlight tech and feature set.

On the value end of things, 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitors running at a blistering 160–180Hz refresh rate are increasingly detouring into the $349–$499 territory, opening up space for crisp text and high-FPS fluidity on compact desks. Portable gaming monitors at 15.6 inches with 1080p and 144Hz are slipping under $120 in doorbuster windows, a nice accessory for dual-screen laptop users or console travel kits.

For productivity, 32-inch 4K IPS monitors with USB-C, including power delivery of 65–90W, are starting to land in the $400–$600 range: they replace a dock and charge a modern laptop.

That single-cable setup has been one of the most requested upgrades for hybrid workers.

Choose the Appropriate Panel for Your Use Case

PC and console gaming: To use modern consoles at 120Hz, look for 4K with HDMI 2.1. Those playing at up to 144 frames per second or higher on PC should prioritize adaptive refresh (FreeSync Premium Pro or G-Sync Compatible). They can deliver roughly 88.5% DCI-P3 coverage and around 650 nits sustained full-field brightness, with a peak of around 875 nits; excellent contrast (around 1300:1) and PWM-free edge-lit dimming (but no FALD); and the fastest pixel transitions on the market (<1 ms, faster than even TN’s due to their arc). This leads to incredible motion clarity in titles with fast-paced physics or large-scale movements, though fast IPS is able to offer effectively matched imagery for such situations if your screen is at least halfway decently set up to play comfortably, even when sunlight hits it.

Creative work: Prioritize color. Look for a 10-bit panel that’s factory calibrated and wide-gamut coverage (close to 100% sRGB plus high 90s DCI-P3). LUTs and vendor software ensure accurate calibration. Hardware calibration can produce true-to-life imagery more efficiently than manual adjustments with software, algorithms, or LUTs. VESA DisplayHDR ratings are a good guide, but be sure to confirm measured peak brightness and tone mapping behavior from reputable labs.

Office and multitasking: Ultrawides bring you the real estate with no bezel breaks, while 32 inches of 4K is still the sharpness sweet spot for spreadsheets and code. USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode and 65W of power delivery ease docking; built-in KVM allows switching peripherals between laptop and desktop in seconds.

Portable setups: A lightweight 14–16-inch panel with 1080p or 1440p, USB-C power, and a sturdy folio stand can turn any table into a two-screen station. Gamers will want to look for 120–144Hz; frequent flyers may prioritize lower power consumption and matte coatings to dull strong overhead reflections in bright cabins.

How to Read Monitor Specs Quickly and Confidently

Refresh rate and response: Modern gaming monitors are faster, and 144Hz is considered the floor for what a gamer should consider, while going to 240Hz makes sense if you’re playing competitively. OLED generally has faster pixel response, but fast IPS panels have come a long way, often supporting higher full-screen brightness and no longer falling too far behind.

Panel type: OLED equals perfect blacks and elite motion; IPS means consistent color and wide viewing angles; VA equals better contrast but many may smear in dark transitions unless fine-tuned. Mini-LED backlights add HDR pop to IPS/VA with local dimming zones.

Resolution and scaling: 27 inches with 1440p or 4K means clear text; if it’s 32 inches, go for 4K. For ultrawide, 3440×1440 is still the mainstream sweet spot; 5120×1440 is ideal for wider workflows and sim racers but requires a good GPU to drive.

Connectivity: PCs with DisplayPort 1.4 or better can support high refresh at high resolution. For consoles, it must have HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120 and VRR. If you’re docking a laptop, USB-C with DP Alt Mode and 90W power delivery will future-proof most thin-and-light machines.

Longevity and care: Look at warranty terms for burn-in coverage on OLED. Long-term testing from RTINGS has also shown the importance of pixel shift and screen savers (showing varied content) to reduce wear; many 2024–2025 models now do this by default.

Why the Discounts Are So Aggressive This Season

Retailers are chasing early demand with markdowns across categories. Electronics have long been one of the most deeply discounted holiday segments on Adobe Analytics, where deals often peaked near 30% off throughout this span. Meanwhile, IDC cites high-refresh gaming monitors as still growing faster than the overall monitor market, and Display Supply Chain Consultants document a quick ramp in OLED monitor panel supply—both dynamics likely to support sharp promotional pricing as new waves of monitors come on stream.

Translation: If you spot a well-rated model at or near an all-time low, there’s a good chance that this is actually a window and not just one of those “was $X” fairytales. Bundles including VESA mounts, DP/HDMI 2.1 cables, or additional coverage are also starting to surface this week, and it is those kinds of bundles, along with a good warranty and any discounts, that can tip the value equation.

Quick Picks Worth Watching During Early Black Friday

27-inch 4K 160–180Hz IPS: The current sweet spot for mixed work and gaming, now with prices dipping into the $349–$499 range from brands like Alienware, Asus, and LG.

34-inch 3440×1440 240Hz OLED: Immersive, razor-sharp ultrawides from LG and others hitting around $700 after eye-popping reductions—woot!—especially for shooters, racing, and timeline editing.

32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED: Premium panels—typically from Samsung or LG—ideal if you want HDR pop and esports-grade motion, floating around $800 in early promos.

49-inch 5120×1440 120–240Hz: Super-wide screens from Samsung and MSI could have $700–$1,200 cut off depending on backlight tech; awesome for sims and multitasking workflows with no bezel breaks.

32-inch 4K USB-C productivity: Dock replacements from Dell and HP (and Lenovo soon) with 65- to 90-watt charging and integrated hubs coming to the $400–$600 band.

Portable 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz: Slim, sub-$150 monitors from name-brand manufacturers for travel gaming or dual-screen productivity with just one USB-C cable.

Bottom line: Inventory is volatile, but the value is real. If the spec sheet is a match for your needs and the price meets or beats what you know to be a low, don’t hesitate—these early discounts are going to set the stage for the season.