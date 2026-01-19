EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus wireless earbuds drop to $79.99

A standout deal has pushed the EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus into must-buy territory, cutting the price to $79.99 and putting a feature-packed pair of wireless earbuds within easy reach. For shoppers chasing premium sound and modern wireless tech without a triple-digit bill, this is the rare sale that actually delivers.

How to unlock the stacked Amazon discounts to $79.99

The markdown arrives in two steps on Amazon: an automatic $20 discount at checkout, plus a 20% on-page coupon you need to clip before adding the earbuds to your cart. Stack both and you land at $79.99. While the absolute floor for these buds has touched $74.99 before, this offer comes close—and coupons typically don’t stick around long.

Premium features at a budget price, including LE Audio

The Air Pro 4 Plus punch well above their class on wireless audio support, including aptX Lossless, LDAC, and the LE Audio framework with Auracast. Those are capabilities you usually expect in earbuds that cost significantly more. The companion app offers granular EQ control and feature toggles, which matters if you like to tailor sound rather than accept stock tuning.

Context helps here. The Bluetooth Special Interest Group has highlighted rapid growth in LE Audio adoption, and Auracast—broadcast-style sharing—has started appearing in public venues and next-gen devices. Having these features baked into sub-$100 earbuds means you’re not buying into yesterday’s standard just to save a few dollars.

Real-world performance, sound quality, and ANC tradeoffs

Independent testing from SoundGuys found little to nitpick on sound quality at this price, with the main caveat being that active noise cancelling isn’t class-leading. That’s a fair tradeoff for many listeners who prioritize audio fidelity and codec flexibility over maximum hush on a subway commute.

Battery life is a bright spot. With ANC enabled, SoundGuys measured a bit over six hours per charge, and roughly 54 hours including the case—well ahead of what many mainstream sets manage. An IP55 rating adds peace of mind for workouts and rainy walks, guarding against dust and water jets, not full submersion.

Compatibility and use cases across Android and iPhone

To tap aptX Lossless, you’ll need a Snapdragon Sound-compatible phone—select Android flagships from brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, and Asus qualify. LDAC is widely supported on Android and can yield higher bitrates with the right settings. iPhone users will fall back to AAC, which remains reliable and efficient, though it won’t unlock the headline codecs.

If your priorities are rich, customizable sound, long battery life, and future-facing wireless features, these buds are tailor-made. If you demand top-tier ANC for frequent flights, you might still lean toward models known for stronger noise cutting, but expect to pay more or forgo some of the codec perks.

How this EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus deal stacks up today

In the $60–$100 range, standouts like the Soundcore Space A40 and Jabra Elite 4 often surface on sale, typically trading stronger ANC or call performance for fewer high-end codecs. The Air Pro 4 Plus are unusual for blending LDAC, aptX Lossless, and Auracast at this price, making them a smart value play for Android users with modern devices.

Bottom line: at $79.99, the EarFun Air Pro 4 Plus deliver a mix of audio tech and staying power rarely seen under $100. Clip the coupon while it’s live, because the gap between an average deal and a truly great one is often just a few hours.