Dyson Airstrait sale at Amazon: save $150.99 today

One of Dyson’s most popular hair tools is currently at a rare low. The Dyson Airstrait is now available for $399 at Amazon, a $150.99 discount that represents 27 percent off its regular list price and the lowest price we’ve seen on this dryer yet, with the help of price tracker Camelcamelcamel.

If you’ve been contemplating strapping a premium straightener to a hair-dryer handle, now is your chance. Dyson goods don’t fall this deeply as a matter of course, and stock on deep discounts tends to disappear in short order.

Why this Dyson deal is (air)blowing us away

In general, Dyson hair tools tend to stick near MSRP at all times that aren’t huge shopping days, with discounts occasionally but not always reflecting the high-end company’s premium status. A nearly $151 discount on the Airstrait breaks that trend and puts the device in a similar price range with a number of premium flat irons without drying capability.

It’s worth noting that market analysts at Circana have observed a consistent demand for prestige beauty hardware amid broader consumer belt-tightening. And it’s that continuing desire to have them that means aggressive price cuts on flagships are rare — and why this price is in fact worth calling out.

What the Dyson Airstrait does differently from rivals

The Airstrait straightens from wet with targeted (filtered) heat, as opposed to hot plates. Air flows downward along the hair shaft to gently and more quickly straighten and dry hair while eliminating frizz and adding incredible shine as it dries without squeezing or compressing the hair. This approach is a way to minimize exposure to extreme heat while still making the most out of salon results.

Usability touches include an LCD screen that shows temperature and airflow settings, an auto-pause that dulls the motor when away from hair, and a lock feature to allow for rough-drying at the roots or more volume before smoothing everything over. Internal sensors watch the temperature several times per second and make adjustments to prevent spikes as you transition through sections.

It can be applied to dry hair for next-day touch-ups or an entirely new ‘do, which makes it a one-tool regimen for many people.

Real-world time savings when styling from wet hair

In the real world, speed is where the Airstrait has its largest edge. Not having to blow-dry, then flat-iron separately saves a ton of time on the daily. Testers who have shoulder-length, medium-thick hair frequently say that they finish in approximately 10 to 15 minutes compared with the 25–35 minutes it would take them using a dryer followed by a straightener, depending on hair texture and styling technique.

But more than convenience, lowering cumulative heat exposure counts. Dermatologists and experts on hair health, including some with the American Academy of Dermatology, say that damage from heat could worsen over time. Dryers that use controlled air instead of plates can help cut down on frizz and damage when used correctly with a heat protectant.

Who will use it with the most pleasure and profit

If you wash and straighten on the same day, the Airstrait simplifies that process. It is a particular boon for wavy to somewhat curly hair that prefers a smoothed-out-but-still-natural finish over pin-straight glass hair. Loosely textured patterns also can get sleek, but with smaller sections and more airflow.

The finished product usually appears less squished, as well, and more like that professional blowout. If you also have a curling iron or hot brush for bends and volume, the Airstrait takes its place as the quick-straight-and-dry workhorse.

Whereas the Dyson Airwrap is a jack-of-all-trades, the Airstrait has one goal: straight, sleek hair in a hurry. The Airwrap is great at curls, waves, and round-brush volume in return for more time spent practicing. Versus the Corrale straightener, the Airstrait’s airflow-first philosophy translates to fewer swipes on wet hair and less reliance on high-heat plates (though the Corrale might have it when it comes to ultra-flat, mirror-sleek styles with full-on dry strands).

A checklist to review before you buy the Airstrait

Check seller and warranty details at checkout; Dyson usually provides a two-year warranty on styling tools.

Color choices will come in and out of stock during big markdowns, so be prepared.

If you’re bothered by noise, the auto-pause is handy, but like most high-velocity dryers there’s still a decent whoosh to contend with when it’s running.

Plan your routine: using a heat protectant and a tension comb to work through the hair can produce better results with fewer passes.

For extremely thick hair, smaller sections will help you achieve sleeker results more quickly.

Bottom line: is this Dyson Airstrait deal worth it?

At $399, the Dyson Airstrait is the best Dyson hair-tool deal you can get right now, and an atypically deep discount for a tool that rarely goes on sale.

If you’re someone who appreciates quick mornings, straighter results from wet hair, and a form factor that’s designed to minimize exposure to extreme heat, it’s time to snag it — before stock or pricing changes close this window.