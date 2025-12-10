Drime offers 6TB cloud storage for under $200

Pricing for cloud storage is marching upward across the industry, which makes a one-time purchase for massive capacity such as this an unusual standout. Europe-based service Drime is selling its Secure Cloud Storage Advanced 6TB plan for less than $200 when you buy it using the promo code SECURE25, slashing monthly fees and targeting super users, freelancers and small teams.

The hook is straightforward: a pay-once plan that rivals the top consumer subscription plans. The package offers encrypted storage, collaboration tools, versioning and file-sharing controls geared for work rather than archiving.

Who 6TB is for and what that amount can hold

Read 6TB as 6,000GB—enough for around a million to a million and a half photos from the typical smartphone camera these days (12MP) at about 4–6MB each, or perhaps about 120–130 hours of video in full resolution shot at something like 100 Mbps.

For hybrid shooters, that’s plenty of years’ worth of raw and edited assets with spare room for project files, PDFs and exports.

For anyone other than creators, 6TB comfortably includes a couple of phones, some tablets and a few laptops in addition to a desktop for no-hassle backup.

And it is plenty of headroom for a small business running proposals, contracts and video explainers without fighting for more space every quarter.

Security and compliance features upfront for buyers

Drime treats security as a fundamental feature rather than an add-on. Files are encrypted with zero-knowledge encryption (that is, only you know what’s inside the black box) and 256-bit AES at rest; in transit, they’re protected by SSL/TLS. AES-256 matches NIST recommendations for strong symmetric cryptography, and the Cloud Security Alliance has long recommended client-side key management as a best practice.

The company stores data in Europe and claims to be compliant with GDPR, a significant point of comfort for customers who are attuned to data residency and cross-border transfers. That has become only more important after high-profile rulings that heightened scrutiny around how and where data is flowing across regions.

How the sub-$200 price stacks up against rivals

Apple’s iCloud+, for example, costs $29.99 a month for 6TB as a baseline. Google One’s nearest consumer tier is 5TB for $24.99 per month, and Dropbox’s professional offering has 3TB for roughly $19.99 a month when billed annually. Against those baselines, a sub-$200 one-time purchase pays for itself in well under a year next to Apple’s 6TB plan and about eight months compared with Google’s 5TB option.

Lifetime-style cloud contracts are not actually a new gimmick—pCloud and Icedrive have helped popularize the model—but they’re typically pricier per terabyte. The difference on this offer is the amount-to-cost ratio and collaboration beyond just cold storage.

Features that make the service suited to real work

Drime provides features like real-time collaboration, shared workspaces and granular link controls with passwords and expiration dates. There’s no stated individual file size limit for uploads, which is handy for those multi-gigabyte video and design assets. It supports up to 120 days of version history, which is convenient for reverting changes or restoring an accidental deletion.

For teams that live in review cycles, integrated markup and feedback tools ensure that context stays close to the files themselves.

There’s e-signature support, too, perhaps normalizing a popular SaaS use case and putting it all under the same sub you use to keep your doc.

What to check carefully before you buy this cloud plan

Cloud-based plans are only as durable as the provider, so read the terms carefully — “lifetime” often means the life of the service. Make sure how device limits, bandwidth throttling and access to the API are handled if you have any intention of tying in with automated workflows or NAS devices.

Also keep in mind that cloud storage is not a replacement for a comprehensive backup strategy. Agencies like CISA and many enterprise IT teams promote the 3-2-1 rule: you should have three copies of your data on two different media, with one off-site. A big encrypted cloud storage site meets the off-site requirement, but it should not be the only one.

Bottom line on the sub-$200 6TB storage offer

If you’re looking for large, private and shareable storage without a monthly bill, this is an excellent deal. The security posture, EU hosting and collaboration toolset mean it’s more than a dumping of files. If you use the SECURE25 code to take that total under $200, the math is pretty persuasive for creators and small teams who would otherwise pay ongoing subscription fees for less capacity.

Cloud prices aren’t exactly in decline, and 6TB is starting to look like the comfort zone for families dealing with photos, videos and multiple devices. For a lot of people, simply locking that lower rate in one-time is the rare storage play that pays itself back quickly and continues doing so over many years.