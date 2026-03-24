Doss Raises $55M For AI Inventory That Plugs Into ERP

Doss, a startup building an AI-native inventory management layer that connects directly to finance systems, has closed a $55 million Series B to accelerate its push into mid-market operations that often struggle to keep physical goods in lockstep with accounting. The round was co-led by Madrona and Premji Invest, with participation from Intuit, and included backing from Theory Ventures, General Catalyst, Contrary Capital, and Greyhound Capital.

Why Inventory Remains the AI Gap in Modern ERP Systems

Enterprise resource planning software has long served as the system of record for finance, HR, and operations. Yet even as AI-first ERP challengers like Rillet and Campfire gather steam, the hard work of inventory—procurement, lot traceability, receipt reconciliation, and perpetual ledgers that reconcile to the general ledger—remains a weak spot. Doss is going straight at this gap, positioning its product as the connective tissue between supply chain events and the accounting engine that books them.

The approach reflects a broader market shift toward “composable ERP,” where specialized modules snap into a financial core rather than a single vendor doing everything. Analyst firms have championed this model as a more flexible path to modernization, especially for companies that can’t stomach multi-year ERP replacements but want AI where it matters most.

How Doss Works with Accounting Systems for Real-Time Sync

Doss integrates with existing accounting and ERP platforms—traditional or AI-native—to maintain a synchronized inventory ledger. It ingests purchase orders, receipts, transfers, bills of materials, and sales data, then applies AI to reconcile variances, predict reorder points, and surface exceptions that affect cash and COGS. The company frames this as “inventory-first finance”: inventory states are continuously traceable and auditable, while financial entries are posted cleanly into the accounting system of record.

That positioning has drawn partners, including Intuit, whose QuickBooks ecosystem serves millions of small and mid-sized businesses. AI ERP newcomers often excel at accounts receivable and accounts payable, but many stop short of physical goods management that touches suppliers, warehouses, and fulfillment. Doss fills that last-mile operational layer while keeping finance in the loop.

Mid-Market Focus with Real-World Brands Using Doss

Doss targets consumer brands in the mid-market, typically $20 million to $250 million in annual revenue—companies sophisticated enough to need robust controls but lean enough to demand speed over sprawling IT projects. Verve Coffee Roasters is among the customers using Doss to tighten the handoff between operations and finance, a common pain point for brands juggling multi-channel demand, perishability, and supplier lead-time volatility.

The value proposition is straightforward: better inventory accuracy lowers working capital, cuts write-offs, and reduces stockouts. McKinsey has reported that AI-driven forecasting can reduce errors by up to 50% and meaningfully curb lost sales from stockouts—benefits that compound when the inventory ledger is natively tied to the books. In practice, that means fewer spreadsheet reconciliations and faster month-end close.

Competition and the Two-Stack Debate in ERP Strategy

Doss competes both with established ERPs that have expanded AI features—NetSuite, for example, has highlighted new AI capabilities—and with a wave of agentic procurement startups such as Didero. The strategic argument is whether companies adopt a single ERP that tries to do it all or run a two-stack model: one modern platform for finance and another AI-native layer for inventory and procurement that integrates tightly.

Running two systems has historically been a hard sell. But many mid-market firms, wary of lengthy ERP overhauls, are opting for modular upgrades that can show ROI in quarters, not years. In that landscape, the systems that are most legible to AI agents—easy to audit, event-driven, and API-forward—are likely to win mindshare among operators and controllers alike.

What Sets Doss Apart Under the Hood of Inventory Finance

Beyond forecasting, Doss emphasizes traceability and reconciliation: linking receipts to POs, matching landed cost allocations to items, and maintaining an immutable chain of custody for goods from supplier to sale. The software flags exceptions—short shipments, damages, late receipts—and translates them into accounting-ready adjustments without the typical swivel-chair work between warehouse, ops, and finance tools.

Crucially, this is not AI for AI’s sake. The product is built around the accounting impact of operational events, so controllers get clean journal entries and CFOs get real-time visibility into inventory value, margin leakage, and cash conversion cycles. For brands scaling across wholesale, DTC, and marketplaces, that alignment can be the difference between smooth growth and expensive chaos.

Why the Funding Round Matters for AI-Driven Inventory

Capital at this stage signals growing demand for point solutions that integrate deeply with finance rather than trying to replace everything at once. With backers spanning venture firms and a major accounting platform provider, Doss is positioned to expand its partner ecosystem and harden its integrations—a practical path in a market where reliability, auditability, and time-to-value often trump feature checklists.

The next phase of ERP modernizations will likely be won by vendors that show measurable reductions in stockouts, write-offs, and close times while fitting neatly into finance workflows. Doss is betting that making inventory “speak accounting” natively is the fastest way there—and that the mid-market is ready to adopt a composable blueprint built for AI-era operations.