DoorDash Rolls Out Gas Relief for Drivers Amid Iran–US War

DoorDash is launching temporary relief payments to cushion drivers from a sharp upswing in gas prices linked to the Iran–US war, an oil shock that is pushing up costs at the pump across North America. The program targets Dashers who rely on personal vehicles and are absorbing fuel costs without the safety net of traditional employee reimbursements.

The company will issue weekly payments to eligible drivers who log at least 125 miles for deliveries within a week. Payouts start at $5 and are framed to offset roughly $1 to $1.50 per gallon for typical driving patterns. That kind of relief tends to matter most in suburbs and rural markets, where longer routes and lower order density magnify fuel spend per trip.

DoorDash is also layering in 10% cash back on gas purchases made with its Crimson debit card. Combined with the weekly payments, some drivers could see effective savings approaching $1.90 per gallon, depending on vehicle efficiency and local prices.

How DoorDash’s temporary gas relief program for drivers works

The relief is temporary and calculated on weekly delivery mileage, with payments automatically added for those who meet the threshold. By tying support to miles driven, DoorDash aims to target the drivers most exposed to volatile fuel costs without changing per-order base pay, which can disrupt pricing for merchants and consumers.

Consider a driver covering around 200 miles in a week at 25 mpg with gas at $4 per gallon. That translates to about 8 gallons and $32 in fuel. A $5 relief payment cuts roughly 16% from that week’s gas bill, and the 10% cash back could trim it further. The math scales with mileage: the more miles, the more material the offset becomes.

Why gas price spikes hit gig delivery workers especially hard

Delivery drivers shoulder the full cost of fuel, maintenance, and insurance. Unlike a salaried job with reimbursements, these expenses come straight out of earnings. For a typical 5- to 7-mile round-trip delivery in the suburbs at 30 mpg, fuel might run $0.67 to $0.93 per order at $4 per gallon; a $1 jump at the pump adds roughly $0.17 to $0.23 per trip, quickly eroding margins when base pay doesn’t move in lockstep.

Human Rights Watch has reported that gig workers in Texas routinely spend around $100 a week on fuel, equating to several dollars of cost per active hour when prices hover near $3 per gallon. With AAA pegging the national average for regular gas near $3.96 and some regions crossing $4, that weekly fuel tab can climb by 30%+ absent any driver relief.

What is driving gasoline prices higher across the U.S. now

Energy analysts point to a higher geopolitical “risk premium” on crude as the Iran–US conflict disrupts flows and stirs fears of wider supply interruptions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that crude oil is the single largest input to retail gasoline prices; a $1 move in crude per barrel roughly translates to 2–3 cents per gallon before refining, taxes, and distribution, magnifying the impact of big swings in futures markets.

AAA’s latest readings show the national average hovering just under $3.96 per gallon, with state-level variations driven by taxes, refinery maintenance schedules, and regional fuel blends. Coastal markets that rely on longer supply chains and boutique gasoline specifications often see outsized increases when crude spikes.

Industry response so far and key indicators for drivers to watch

DoorDash’s move echoes measures taken during the last major energy shock tied to the war in Ukraine, when delivery and ride-hail platforms experimented with fuel surcharges, pay adjustments, and card-based cash back offers. Uber and Grubhub both rolled out forms of fuel support in that period. Whether rivals follow suit this time will likely depend on how long elevated prices persist and how driver supply responds.

Key indicators to monitor now include driver hours online, order acceptance rates, and delivery timeliness. If gas prices keep rising, platforms face a trade-off: absorb more of the hit through incentives like DoorDash’s program, or pass some costs to consumers and merchants via fees and menu pricing. Either path has implications for order volume and marketplace balance.

Longer term, industry groups and labor economists have urged more resilient models such as per-mile fuel indexing, expanded EV incentives, and negotiated fuel discounts at the pump. Some platforms have piloted EV bonuses and charging credits, but adoption depends on upfront vehicle costs and charging access, especially outside dense urban cores.

For now, DoorDash’s relief won’t erase the full burden of higher fuel, but it meaningfully narrows the gap. Drivers will be watching two dashboards in tandem: the price at the pump and the earnings in their app.