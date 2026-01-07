DJI Power 2000 Portable Station Receives a 38% Discount

For those of you who have been after a generous price slash on a high-capacity power station, DJI Power 2000 has just received one of the most attractive deals in its category. The 2,048Wh unit is going for a killer $799, which undercuts its original $1,299 — that’s a generous 38% off. The reduced price opens up pro‑level portable power to creators, campers, and anyone prepping for an outage.

DJI designed this system with the same polish it devotes to its drones: intelligent port selection, high-quality battery chemistry, and thoughtful expansion options that can scale from weekend trips up to home backup.

Why This Deal Is Noteworthy for a 2kWh Power Station

It’s rare to see a 2kWh LiFePO4 power station from a top‑tier brand for under $800. Equivalent 2kWh products from other well‑known names are often four figures, making this slice deliciously competitive for the punter looking for a reliable dollop of juice without s‑t‑r‑e‑c‑h‑i‑n‑g the wallet.

And more than the headline price, the value comes from what you can actually run: laptops and cameras in the field, kitchen appliances when all else fails, or a light-duty workstation during a blackout. It’s a flexible footprint for anyone who wants capability without the bulk and noise of a gas generator.

Specs That Matter For Creators And Campers

The Power 2000 utilizes long‑life LiFePO4 cells — a chemistry known for its thermal stability and longevity. In real terms, LiFePO4 batteries are frequently rated at thousands of charging cycles before they’ll drop down to 80% capacity — enough for years of hard use in a travel rig or backup kit.

Port selection is a highlight. You’ll get four AC outlets for appliances and chargers, plus four USB‑A ports for older gear, along with up to four USB‑C ports supporting 140W — more than enough to fast‑charge power‑hungry laptops such as 16‑inch creative workstations. Two SDC ports are directly integrated with the DJI ecosystem, simplifying your setup and reducing cables without multiple rounds of adapters.

Power delivery is not only about ports; it’s about headroom. DJI claims the system can support a 2,100W oven while also charging other devices such as a phone and tablet. That’s down to a properly sized inverter and efficient power management, which creators will appreciate when juggling lights, audio, camera batteries, or all three simultaneously.

Real-World Runtime You Can Actually Plan On

DJI says you can run a Wi‑Fi router for more than 150 hours and a refrigerator for about 40 hours per charge. These numbers match the typical draw for those gadgets and are helpful as planning benchmarks when you’re rationing power during a storm or remote shoot. Real-world runtime will depend on the load and ambient temperature, but 2,048Wh is plenty of overhead for essentials.

Pro tip for maximizing uptime: stagger high‑draw appliances and consider conversion losses. It’s handy to be able to run multiple AC items at the same time, but by adding DC and USB‑C where it makes sense, you can eliminate waste and extend total runtime.

Expandable Options for Reliable Home Backup Power

The Power 2000 is distinguished by its scalability. A maximum of 10 DJI expansion batteries can be connected, making a total of 22,528Wh available. DJI estimates that should be enough for a basic household to stay comfortable between four and six days, depending on usage. For perspective, the U.S. Energy Information Administration finds that average residential consumption is just about a kilowatt‑hour per hour of every day — half of that with the lights out (most of which is from HVAC and cooking). If refrigeration, communications, lighting, and device charging are the most important energy needs for you, this pack‑plus‑expansion arrangement can extend a good bit further.

The modular implementation allows you to purchase the discounted base unit now, and then add on as your operation evolves — a better investment than starting with an oversized solution from the beginning.

How It Stacks Up in the Competitive 2kWh Class

It’s the 2kWh tier, where popular models from EcoFlow, Jackery, or Anker tend to focus on quick charging times, high inverter outputs, and app controls. The DJI Power 2000 pushes back with creator‑friendly touches such as the pair of SDC ports and copious 140W USB‑C, plus an expansion capability that ventures into whole‑home backup territory. At $799, it undercuts a lot of peers’ typical pricing while providing a familiar brand experience to anyone already flying DJI gear.

If you are mainly a videographer, photographer, or drone pilot, ecosystem compatibility is more than just a nice-to-have — it’s fewer bricks, fewer cables, and less likelihood that a dead battery will ruin your shoot.

Who This Portable Power Station Is Best Suited For

Creators who require reliable field power for cameras, drones, lights and laptops.

Families wanting indoor-safe emergency power for appliances, devices and cell phones during outages.

Road-trippers and RV owners who desire a high-capacity portable power station to employ from the vehicle (requires optional adapter).

At 38% off with a feature list that’s perfect for daily use and emergency prep alike, the DJI Power 2000 is an easy recommend at this price. If you have portable power and this is already on your 2026 gear list, then now’s the time to buy.