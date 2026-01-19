DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Drops To $89 At Amazon

Amazon has quietly cut the price of DJI’s Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone gimbal to $89, a rare sub-$100 tag on one of the most trusted stabilizers in its class. That’s an 18% drop from the recent $109 going rate, translating to $20 in savings for creators, travelers, and anyone tired of jittery video.

At this price, the Osmo Mobile 6 hits a sweet spot: reliable 3-axis stabilization, polished software, and a proven track record without the premium sticker shock. For a tool you’ll actually toss in your bag and use, it’s tough to beat.

Why This Deal Matters For Everyday Mobile Filming

The sub-$100 bracket is crowded with entry-level gimbals, but the Osmo Mobile 6 brings a higher ceiling for performance and reliability. DJI’s tuning is more forgiving when you’re moving fast, and its stabilization is consistently smooth across everyday scenarios like walking and panning.

Competitors such as the Insta360 Flow and Zhiyun’s Smooth series offer strong alternatives, often priced between $119 and $169. At $89, the Osmo Mobile 6 undercuts those rivals while keeping hallmark DJI features and build quality. It’s also a step up from DJI’s budget Osmo Mobile SE thanks to the side wheel for zoom/focus and more advanced tracking.

Standout Features That Elevate Stabilized Phone Video

ActiveTrack 6.0 locks onto subjects with impressive tenacity, whether you’re filming a runner, a pet, or yourself. It handles face tracking and subject switches more gracefully than earlier generations, reducing the “lost subject” moments that derail a take.

A built-in extension rod (about 215 mm) gives you extra reach for group shots and low-to-high transitions without juggling accessories. The foldable design weighs roughly 309 g, so it’s light enough to carry all day without feeling precious about it.

The side wheel adds tactile control of zoom and focus pulls in compatible apps, and the redesigned status panel makes mode switching faster. On iPhone, Quick Launch prompts the DJI Mimo app as soon as you attach the phone, shaving off setup time when moments are fleeting.

Battery life is rated for around six hours under standard conditions—enough for a shoot day of clips and B-roll. Gesture control, ShotGuides, and time-lapse/hyperlapse modes round out a package designed to help a solo creator get polished shots without fumbling through menus.

How It Performs In Real-World Shooting And Travel

Walking shots—the bane of handheld phone video—are where the Osmo Mobile 6 earns its keep. Footage looks less “phone on a stick” and more like a compact rig, especially when you combine the gimbal with 60 fps capture or phone-based stabilization for extra smoothing.

For vloggers, the extension rod plus tracking means you can keep yourself centered while moving without a camera operator. Families get a lot of mileage from ActiveTrack during kids’ sports or birthdays, and travel shooters can rely on the gimbal for sunsets, markets, and tight indoor spaces with fewer retakes.

Compatibility And Setup Across iOS And Android Phones

The magnetic phone clamp makes mounting simple and secure, even with most slim cases. If you run a heavier phone plus lens adapters, consider a counterweight for best balance. DJI Mimo supports both iOS and Android, with iOS users benefiting from faster Quick Launch integration and convenient remote control options.

Mode switching is straightforward: a trigger for tracking and recentering, a joystick for framing, and clearly labeled buttons to swap between follow modes. It’s easy to hand to a friend and get usable results in minutes, which isn’t always true of more advanced rigs.

Is It Worth It At $89 For New And Seasoned Creators?

Short answer: yes. Even if stabilization is the only feature you use, the improvement over handheld footage is immediate and obvious. Add tracking, the extension rod, and DJI’s polished app, and the value climbs further.

DJI remains the most recognizable name in consumer gimbals, and its accessories, tutorials, and third-party ecosystem reflect that maturity. If you’ve been weighing a budget model, this pricing makes the Osmo Mobile 6 a smarter long-term buy. As with most Amazon promotions, stock and pricing can shift, so it’s a good idea to act while the $89 offer is live.