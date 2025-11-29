DJI Osmo 360 Camera Close to $200 Off in Amazon Black Friday

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has whittled the DJI Osmo 360 action camera down to $357.49, a $192.50 drop from its regular list price of $549.99.

So for any creators or travelers desiring a proper 360-degree rig and high-res capture, this is one of the steepest discounts we’ve seen (so far) on a current-gen model in the category.

Why This 360 Deal Is Different From Typical Discounts

Instead of a field of view that you choose, like with traditional action cams, a 360 camera captures everything in front of it—and from there, you can “reframe” the shot after the fact into beautiful 16:9 cinematic footage, tall and skinny 9:16 video, or square 1:1 edits. That flexibility is particularly useful for creators who are publishing across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok without reshooting. With the Osmo 360’s 8K/30fps and its option of slow motion at 4K/120fps, you are not future-proofing resolution—you are preserving details for punch-ins and multiple edits from a single shot.

At this price, the Osmo 360 is priced well below many competing 360 systems that typically hover near the $500 range, positioning it as a very accessible entry point for first-time 360 shooters and a savvy backup body for seasoned video artists.

Key Features Designed for Creators and Mobile Editors

The camera’s dual-lens system offers TTL-calibrated and merged optics that capture full 360-degree video at up to 8K/30fps, along with 4K/120fps for use cases where stunning slow motion is needed. Another mode, Super Nighttime, is devoted to extracting more light and detail from low-illumination scenes; it should help night cityscapes, concerts, and starry skies to maintain most of their color and texture without too much noise.

One major plus point here is the 105GB internal storage. In practice, that minimizes the friction of swapping cards on the go and allows you to have longer takes, multi-angle reframes, or time-lapses. Much of that is thanks to the internal storage, which, while not big enough to keep most super-extensive trips’ worth of content saved on board, is a nice quality-of-life upgrade for days in transit where you really don’t want to lose any more time than necessary.

Post-production is a breeze with the DJI Mimo app. Tools such as Pano Color Grading and Pano Dewarp can assist in correcting distortions and dialing in tone more efficiently, especially for photographers who desire a polished look without having to dive into desktop suites. For content creators working with short- and long-form outputs, the ability to reframe and color within the mobile workflow reduces turnaround time, meaning you can keep social feeds flowing while on location.

How It Compares With the Current 360 Camera Market

360 is a little like the rest; it has become more or less dominated by a few players, and pricing typically balloons for the ability to capture in high resolution and offer strong stabilization. Competitors such as the Insta360 X4 generally sell for around $499, and established options from action-cam brands have received relatively few updates. Against that climate, the Osmo 360’s 8K ceiling at a not-quite-$400 Black Friday price is relatively aggressive.

Workflow-wise, 8K is above and beyond what’s needed for reframing down to 4K exports with minimal sharpness loss—which can be critical if you want to crop into specific subjects post-shooting.

For creators filming in POV motion sports, travel vlogs, or immersive real estate walkthroughs, that oversampling means cleaner deliverables and more editing latitude.

Who Should Pick Up This Black Friday Deal

After shooting with a regular action camera for way too long, yearning for more coverage, a 360 rig is truly transformative. Cyclists and skiers can film everything around them with a wide-angle lens, travel vloggers can crop shots for every platform, and educators or event organizers can shoot immersive footage now to be conformed later. Built-in storage should also be a dream for anyone who often forgets smaller cards, or just wants a cleaner and cable-free setup.

As with any doorbuster, make sure you know which version is on sale—base camera versus accessory bundles can differ—follow the return policy, and you may want to see if DJI refined low-light performance or stabilization versus what your specific requirements will be. Inventory and price can change during Black Friday, so it’d be wise to act fast if this model fits your workflow.

Bottom Line on the DJI Osmo 360 Price Drop

The DJI Osmo 360 is a great Black Friday grab for creators who are looking for high-resolution 360 capture, slow-motion options, and a streamlined mobile editing pipeline—all of which the $357.49 outlay can get them.

Rustling up a nearly $200 saving on an 8K/30 and 4K/120 camera is rare, and the added convenience of 105GB internal storage sweetens the deal for on-the-go shooting.