DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo Drops $500 Today

One of the strongest drone deals of the season just landed: the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo is available for $1,099 at Amazon, down from $1,599. That $500 cut equates to a 31% discount and matches the lowest price we’ve seen for this flagship lightweight drone bundle at the retailer.

Why This DJI Mini 5 Pro Discount Truly Stands Out

DJI rarely moves its top-tier models this far below list, and bundles tend to sell out faster than body-only kits. The Fly More configuration folds in multiple high-demand accessories creators end up buying anyway, so the effective savings extend beyond the sticker price. For pilots planning to shoot on location all day, this discount brings a ready-to-fly, production-capable kit into far more attainable territory.

What You Get in the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo

The package includes the following:

Mini 5 Pro drone

DJI RC 2 remote with a built-in screen

Set of camera filters

Three Intelligent Flight Batteries

Three spare propeller sets

Shoulder bag

Charging accessories

In practical terms, this is the difference between a “test flight” setup and a full working rig. Three batteries unlock a shoot flow where you can scout, capture multiple takes, and still have reserve power for insurance shots or a safe return when winds pick up.

Key Camera and Flight Features of DJI Mini 5 Pro

The Mini 5 Pro steps up to a 1-inch CMOS sensor, which is a big deal for detail and dynamic range in bright scenes and for cleaner footage at dusk. It records 4K HDR at 60fps for crisp, broadcast-ready footage, and can push to 4K at 120fps when you need smooth slow motion. That flexibility covers everything from golden-hour real estate pans to action sports b-roll without changing platforms.

Obstacle awareness and night capabilities also see meaningful gains. Omnidirectional sensing with Nightscape assists with situational awareness in low light, while a Nighttime Return-to-Home helps the aircraft retrace safely if you lose signal or need to bail out quickly after sunset. DJI’s ActiveTrack 360° is tuned for moving subjects like cyclists, skiers, and surfers, making solo shoots more feasible by keeping the subject framed while you focus on route and timing.

The RC 2 remote’s integrated display reduces setup friction and bright-sun glare compared with phone-based controllers. For field work, fewer connection points and a dedicated screen often translate into fewer missed shots and faster resets after battery swaps.

The Real-World Value for Creators and Solo Shooters

Ask any drone operator what halts a shoot, and “waiting for batteries to charge” tops the list. A three-pack rotation can turn a half-day engagement into continuous coverage. Wedding filmmakers can capture pre-ceremony establishing shots, the recessional, and evening portraits without racing a charger. Travel vloggers get morning cityscapes and sunset skylines in one day. For real estate teams, the filters in the kit help tame midday glare on windows and water for cleaner MLS-ready deliverables.

How the Mini 5 Pro Stacks Up in DJI’s Current Lineup

DJI has long dominated the consumer drone market—industry analysts at DroneAnalyst have estimated its share north of 70% in recent years—and the Mini series is popular because it balances capability with portability. While larger airframes like the Air series offer more weight for wind resistance and, in some cases, dual cameras, the Mini 5 Pro’s sensor, omnidirectional sensing, and creator-focused tracking make it a compelling choice for those who prioritize packability without giving up pro-grade footage.

Important Buying Considerations and FAA Rules

Before flying, review current FAA rules and local regulations, particularly requirements around registration, Remote ID, and airspace restrictions. Recreational and commercial operations have different obligations, and commercial pilots still need Part 107 certification. Staying compliant protects your investment and your ability to use footage professionally.

Bottom Line: A Strong Record-Low Price on Mini 5 Pro

At $1,099 for the Fly More Combo, the Mini 5 Pro matches its record low and delivers a turnkey kit with serious creative upside. If you’ve been waiting for a meaningful markdown on a portable flagship with 4K60 HDR, 4K120 slow motion, omnidirectional sensing, and robust subject tracking, this is the moment to grab it—especially if you value the extra batteries and accessories that make shoot days run smoothly.