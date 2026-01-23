DJI Mini 5 Pro Combo Sees $500 Price Cut

The best DJI deal right now drops the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo to $1,099, a $500 cut from its regular $1,599 list price. That 31% discount matches its lowest price at a major retailer, making this a standout buy for creators and travelers who want a premium compact drone without paying full freight.

Why This DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo Deal Stands Out

Price cuts on high-end DJI bundles rarely dip this deep, and this one targets the version most pilots actually want. The Fly More Combo consolidates essential add-ons creators typically end up buying separately and folds them into a single package. With the discount, you’re essentially paying close to base-kit money for a fully kitted setup and eliminating nickel-and-dime accessory purchases later.

For anyone comparing options, the savings here isn’t just about the sticker price—it’s about avoiding multiple accessory markups. Extra batteries, spare props, filtration, and a hard-wearing carry solution are the difference between a drone you sometimes fly and a system you take everywhere.

Everything the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo Includes

This bundle centers on the DJI Mini 5 Pro and adds the DJI RC 2 remote controller with a built-in screen, so you don’t have to tether a phone for flight ops.

Three Intelligent Flight batteries

Three sets of propellers

A set of filters

Charging gear

A shoulder bag designed for quick pack-in, pack-out missions

The practical upside is simple: more airtime, faster turnarounds, and fewer dead ends on location. With three batteries in rotation, you can scout, shoot, and reshoot without waiting on a wall charger. Filters help lock in proper shutter speeds for cinematic motion blur in bright conditions, while spare props and a dedicated bag reduce downtime if something gets dinged mid-shoot.

Camera Quality and Flight Performance on DJI Mini 5 Pro

The Mini 5 Pro’s one-inch CMOS sensor is the headline feature. Moving up to a larger sensor brings cleaner footage in tricky light, better highlight roll-off, and improved low-light performance—exactly what you want for sunrise cityscapes or blue-hour landscapes. It shoots 4K HDR at 60fps for broadcast-quality output, with 4K at 120fps on tap for crisp slow motion that holds detail when you punch in during edits.

Obstacle sensing is comprehensive, and DJI’s Nightscape Omnidirectional Sensing is tuned for after-dark situational awareness. Pair that with a nighttime return-to-home mode and you’ve got a safer platform when the light falls fast. ActiveTrack 360° locks onto subjects and keeps composition fluid around moving athletes, cars, or boats—an advantage for solo operators who need their drone to be both pilot and camera op.

The RC 2’s integrated display streamlines setup and monitoring, reducing friction when you’re moving between locations. Fewer cables and fewer app dependencies mean you spend more time flying and less time troubleshooting phone notifications or brightness issues in sunlight.

Who Should Buy the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo Deal

Content creators who shoot action, travel, real estate, or social-first video will see immediate gains from the larger sensor and slow-motion options. The combo’s extra batteries and filters also make it easier to keep a consistent look across locations without breaking cadence between flights.

Beginners moving up from a toy-class quad will appreciate the safety net provided by omnidirectional sensing and robust subject tracking. Meanwhile, experienced pilots get a reliable B-cam drone that’s small enough to carry daily yet capable enough to intercut with footage from larger rigs.

Buying Notes, Key Reminders, and Availability Details

At $1,099, this offer sits at the sweet spot of price-to-capability and has been selling quickly. If you prefer to comparison shop, check whether other authorized retailers are price-matching, and verify you’re getting the Fly More Combo configuration rather than the base kit.

Before you fly, review local regulations. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration requires most drones to comply with Remote ID, and hobbyists or commercial pilots may have registration and licensing obligations depending on weight class and use. A quick check with the FAA’s published guidance ensures you’re compliant on day one.

Bottom line: if the Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo is on your shortlist, this $500 cut is the moment to act. It’s a rare record-low price on a kit built for real-world production, from sunrise b-roll to after-dark tracking shots.