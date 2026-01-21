DJI Mini 5 Pro Combo Hits Record 31% Off

The standout DJI deal right now is the Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo at a steep 31% off, cutting the bundle to $1,099 from $1,599 and matching its record-low price. For creators who want a sub-compact rig with pro-grade features and enough accessories to stay in the air all day, this is the kind of rare discount that reshapes the value equation.

Why This Rare 31% Discount on Mini 5 Pro Matters

Drone buyers almost always face the same fork in the road: pick the base kit and add batteries and accessories later, or pay more upfront for the all-in bundle. At 31% off, the Fly More Combo’s add-ons effectively become “free” value—three batteries, a dedicated RC controller with screen, a full set of spare props, ND filters, charging hub, and a carry bag. Buying those pieces separately typically adds several hundred dollars to the cost of a base kit, which is why bundle deals at record lows tend to sell out quickly.

Everything You Get in the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo

This package centers on the DJI Mini 5 Pro paired with DJI’s RC 2 controller, which has an integrated display so you don’t have to mount a phone. Three Intelligent Flight batteries are included, and while exact per-pack flight time varies by conditions, having a trio on hand turns short sorties into real shooting sessions. The bundle also adds ND filters for managing exposure in bright light, multiple sets of propellers and screws, a charging hub to rotate batteries efficiently, and a compact shoulder bag that actually fits everything you need for a day out.

Camera And Flight Features That Stand Out

The Mini 5 Pro’s one-inch CMOS sensor captures 4K HDR footage at up to 60fps for rich dynamic range, with 4K 120fps available when you need dramatic slow motion. In practice, that means better highlight retention at sunrise and sunset and clean motion detail when tracking fast action. DJI’s omnidirectional sensing with Nightscape support provides 360-degree awareness, improving obstacle avoidance in low light, while the Nighttime return-to-home logic sharpens reliability if you lose orientation after dusk.

For subject tracking, ActiveTrack 360° gives the drone a “cinematographer’s instinct,” smoothly repositioning around runners, cyclists, or skiers while maintaining framing. These tools shrink the gap between a solo operator and a two-person crew, which is a major reason creators gravitate to DJI’s higher-end Mini line even when larger airframes exist.

Who Will Benefit Most from This DJI Mini 5 Pro Bundle

If you shoot travel films, outdoor sports, real estate walk-throughs, or social content that demands quick setup and long field time, the Fly More Combo removes the usual bottlenecks. The extra batteries and charging hub reduce downtime, and the ND filters save highlights on reflective water or snow. Beginners also gain from the RC 2’s built-in screen, which simplifies setup and helps avoid the “phone notifications ruined my shot” problem.

Seasoned pilots will appreciate the one-inch sensor for its low-light performance and higher usable ISO ceiling, particularly useful for blue-hour footage. For commercial pilots working under FAA Part 107, the feature set covers most bread-and-butter jobs—from roof inspections to marketing reels—without the heft or complexity of larger rigs.

Helpful Context for New Drone Buyers and First Flights

As consumer drone regulations continue to evolve, it’s worth noting a few basics before you fly. The Federal Aviation Administration requires Remote ID compliance and adherence to local airspace rules, and flying near airports, stadiums, or sensitive sites can be restricted. The FAA and industry groups regularly stress safety and situational awareness, and the agency’s registration data shows a robust and growing pilot community—evidence that compliance hasn’t dampened adoption so much as professionalized it.

Supply dynamics also matter with premium bundles: when a popular kit hits a record-low price, stock tends to tighten quickly. That’s especially true for Fly More Combos, which are often produced in smaller quantities than base models.

Bottom Line on the Deal and Why It’s Worth Acting Now

At $1,099, the DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo is a rare blend of portability, pro-grade imaging, and practical endurance at a meaningful discount. You’re not just saving $500—you’re skipping the accessory nickel-and-diming that normally follows a base-kit purchase. For creators who have been waiting for a sign to upgrade or jump in, this is it.