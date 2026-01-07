DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo Hits 20% Off in Huge Sale

One of the year’s great drone deals just dropped: The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is discounted by 20%, selling for $575, reduced from a list price of $719 and representing a savings of $144 on a portable bundle that seldom dips under this. It’s the sweet spot Mini for both first-timers and experienced pilots who value portability, battery life, and image quality over a far more expensive pro model.

Why This DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo Deal Is So Good

The Mini 3 holds its takeoff weight below 249 grams, which makes it exempt from F.A.A. registration for most recreational pilots in the U.S. That single digit dramatically reduces the barriers to entry (but not image quality or flight time), and it’s been joined at the hip with GoPro fans who want to keep their drone rig ready to launch while giving similar aerial offerings a rough up-and-down.

Deals that add extra batteries and the screen-enabled remote are less common than discounts on a single drone. With DJI retailer stock sometimes tightening up in recent months, grabbing this full kit at a massive price cut is a practical win for anyone looking to upgrade their springtime travel drone.

What’s Included in the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo

This set comes with more than just the basic drone. You receive the following:

DJI Mini 3

DJI RC with an integrated display

Three Intelligent Flight Batteries

Two-way charging hub

Extra propellers

Required cables

Shoulder bag

The additional batteries are the big news — up to 38 minutes of flying per pack means as much as 114 minutes of airtime before you have to see a wall outlet.

That translates to a sunrise shoot, a mid-morning scouting flight and golden hour stills session all on the same battery set. Fewer battery changes equal more time composing shots and less time watching a progress bar.

Key Specs and Real-World Performance of the Mini 3

The Mini 3 is capturing clean 4K video at up to 30 fps and also capturing 12MP stills with the help of a bright f/1.7 lens. And it has real vertical shooting, so no need to crop when uploading video to Reels or TikTok. For many uses — travel vlogs, real estate walk-throughs, social content — this is the quality-to-weight ratio to beat.

Transmission is DJI O2, which provides a stable HD live feed and control range rated up to approximately 10 kilometers under FCC regulations, or about six miles (in open environments). Of course, in the real world not that many pilots will be flying beyond VLOS range, but even for VLOS proficiency a strong link pays off when flying in RF-polluted urban parks or near coastlines.

Wind handling is good for its size, rated to Level 5 resistance (about 23 mph gusts). That doesn’t mean you can get away with flying in storms, but it does mean that seaside breezes and ridge-top drafts are less likely to ruin your footage. The standard batteries help keep its takeoff weight under that 249 grams. (An extra-capacity “Plus” version exists, but it would push the scale past that figure and is not part of this combo.)

Who Should Hop On This DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo Deal

For travelers prioritizing packability, the Mini 3’s footprint is a delight; drone, controller and three batteries fit snug in the included bag. For content creators who don’t want to deal with post-production gymnastics when crafting a vertical video, the gimbal’s native rotation will be heaven-sent. And even though the design is for fun, real estate agents or small businesses can get slick aerial shots without paying for or learning to operate large airframes.

If you were trying to decide between this and a more expensive Mini 4 Pro, consider what you value most. The Mini 4 Pro brings onboard omnidirectional obstacle sensing and more advanced tracking, so those are great to have. But if price-to-performance, long flight time and social-ready 4K are your most important factors, this discounted Mini 3 bundle is the better pick.

Purchasing Notes and Safety Tips for DJI Mini 3 Buyers

38BKY/37PY: When purchasing on a marketplace, ensure you use a reputable seller and that the product is used as the manufacturer intended; for products purchased between 1 September 2019 and 30 April 2020, eligibility for a one-year manufacturer warranty may be activated by registering your product online. DJI’s after-sales is mostly about serial verification; please keep the receipt and do not forget to register in the DJI Fly app.

On regulations, the FAA allows recreational drones less than 250 grams to be unregistered; nevertheless, pilots need to abide by rules of safety, fly within visual line of sight and avoid restricted airspace. The F.A.A.’s free TRUST test, which takes less than an hour, is mandatory for recreational flyers. If you operate commercially under Part 107, registration and Remote ID requirements apply regardless of weight. Pilots in other parts of the world should consult their local aviation authority, such as the UK’s CAA or Europe’s EASA.

Finally, use the geofencing and airspace maps in the DJI Fly app to avoid no-fly zones and activate Return-to-Home. One-touch takeoff and landing, along with RTH, mean the Mini 3 is also great for beginners, but without sacrificing control for more experienced flyers.

Bottom Line: Why This DJI Mini 3 Bundle Is Worth It

That value proposition is a rarity, thanks to the 20% discount on the DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo. This is the moment to take off if you’ve been waiting for a drone that’s sub-250g and shoots 4K with enough batteries and a bright-screen controller for an amazing price.