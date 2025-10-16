DJI Mini 3 Deal Slashes 20% Off, Now Just $335

If you’ve been waiting for an inexpensive point of entry into aerial photography, that time is now. The DJI Mini 3 is on sale right now for just $335 at Amazon, down from its usual list price of $419 — a discount of $84. That’s around 20% off a tried-and-tested sub-250-gram drone that, thanks to your purchase of one over Christmas helping pay towards its R&D, ensuring it’s easy to fly, easy to travel with, and able to capture crisp 4K footage.

Why this DJI Mini 3 sale is worth noting for beginners

Deals on in-demand drones don’t tend to last, particularly as the supply of stock waxes and wanes. Industry trackers frequently display elevated interest in sub-250-gram models due to their potential to avoid a number of regulatory headaches at the same time that they offer more serious cameras. When a mainstream model like the Mini 3 falls to the mid-$300s, as analysts at Drone Industry Insights point out, DJI still dominates the consumer market, it provides an accessible entry point for rookie pilots and is a wise backup flier for seasoned creators.

Practically, what that discount gets you is the ability to take to the skies for less money than most action cameras cost and produce stable 4K video from angles those cams cannot reach. That is an incredibly tough value proposition to beat for novice pilots.

Degrees and ratings that matter to new pilots

Under 249 grams: The Mini 3’s superlight build is more than a convenience — it allows the drone to fall under the U.S. registration limit for recreational flyers. It also makes the drone truly pocketable, which is one reason travel creators and similar users love it.

4K HDR camera with True Vertical Shooting: Its 1/1.3-inch sensor is capable of shooting 4K video and 16MP still photos at up to 30 fps with bright, powerful images even in low-light environments. A rotatable gimbal allows actual portrait mode, so social clips natively fit TikTok and Instagram Reels without cropping.

Steady flight, long range: Level 5 wind resistance keeps footage steady even in a breeze, and the 3-axis gimbal extracts bumps and vibrations for silky-smooth quality footage.

Battery life you can build on: Get up to 38 minutes of runtime on a single battery when used with the standard pack. The optional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus can extend a single flight to an advertised 51 minutes. A Fly More bundle includes extra batteries and a charging hub to minimize downtime between flights.

Rules of the road before you fly a sub-250g drone

In the U.S., drones weighing less than 0.55 lb (250g) don’t have to be registered with the FAA if used solely for recreational purposes — and in that case, they’re also exempt from Remote ID. If you fly for work under Part 107, both registration and Remote ID are required no matter the weight. The best source for the latest requirements is still the FAA’s own guidance.

Importantly, the larger Battery Plus may put total takeoff weight over 250g, which would then mandate registration for recreational flights. Internationally, regulators like the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the UK Civil Aviation Authority provide lighter-touch rules for drones under 250g — however, what you can get away with depends on where in the world you are flying.

Mini 3 vs Mini 3 Pro and things that have come after it

The Mini 3 occupies a good price and performance sweet spot. Jump up to the Mini 3 Pro and you get multi-directional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack subject tracking, and 4K/60 video — features that power users drool over. Recent models such as the Mini 4 Pro go further with enhanced transmission and more sophisticated avoidance sensors. For a lot of beginners, though, the Mini 3’s stabilized 4K camera, long flight time, and portrait shooting are the day-to-day features that count — and this discount makes it even more valuable.

For example, travel vloggers would typically combine the Mini 3 with a compact mirrorless camera. The drone gets the big scenic establishing shots — coastlines, mountain passes, city skylines — while the handheld camera handles anything on the ground. The end product is an edit that looks professional, without the complexity or cost of pro gear.

Shopping tips and availability for this drone deal

If the listing is from a third-party seller on Amazon, look at ratings, return windows, and whether it’s new and sealed. DJI warranties usually require the drone to be in brand-new condition; authorized resellers can make life easier for support, but Amazon’s customer protections still count if things go wrong.

Remember the larger policy context. U.S. lawmakers have discussed the Countering CCP Drones Act and federal procurement restrictions that could apply to future sales or government use of some drones. Those proposals are not wholesale bans on recreational flights, but their headlines alone can prompt runouts and price swings. In other words, decent deals on ubiquitous DJI drones don’t always last.

Bottom line: For $335, the DJI Mini 3 offers true 4K aerial video, long runtimes, and travel-friendly weight at a price that’s hard to pass up. If you’ve been on the fence about that first drone — or if you need a dependable backup that won’t backfire mid-flight — now is the rare time to save and pull the trigger.