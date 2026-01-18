DJI Mavic 4 Pro Sees $649 Price Cut At Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a rare, meaningful drop on DJI’s flagship folding drone, this is it. The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is currently listed at $3,999 at Amazon, a $649 reduction from its usual $4,649 price. That 14% cut is significant in a category where top-tier models seldom budge by double digits, and inventory has been sporadic for U.S. buyers.

A Notable Discount on a Flagship DJI Drone

High-end DJI drones tend to hold value, especially when stock is tight. A $649 savings effectively covers essentials that creators often add immediately—extra batteries, ND filters, or high-speed storage. In this bundle, you’re already getting three batteries, a charging hub, spare propellers, and a shoulder bag, which means fewer add-on expenses to get production-ready.

The price drop arrives at a moment when demand for reliable aerial platforms is strong across real estate, conservation, construction, and content creation. Professional teams weighing total cost of ownership will notice the cut trims the upfront budget without sacrificing the features that make the Mavic 4 Pro a workhorse in the field.

Pro-Grade Imaging and Extended Flight Endurance

The package centers on a tri-camera system built around a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad unit capable of capturing up to 100MP images, according to the retailer listing. That sensor size is prized for dynamic range and low-light performance, giving aerial footage a cinematic baseline without extensive post work. The multi-camera arrangement expands creative flexibility, letting pilots switch perspectives on the fly for tighter shots or sweeping vistas.

Endurance is a highlight. A stated max flight time of 51 minutes per battery, paired with three included batteries and a hub, yields long, uninterrupted shooting windows and fewer forced landings. In practice, that translates to full on-site coverage for a real estate shoot, time-lapse sequences at golden hour, or extended scouting passes for mapping and survey tasks.

The new gimbal design supports 360-degree rotation, enabling true Dutch-angle moves and on-axis rotations that are usually reserved for heavier cinema platforms. With a top speed of 90 kph and a 41 km transmission range listed, the drone can keep up with fast-moving subjects while maintaining a reliable link—useful for action sports, automotive sequences, and large-area inspections.

Real-World Use Cases for Creators and Teams

For filmmakers, the combination of a 4/3 sensor and rotational gimbal unlocks dramatic parallax shots and roll transitions without post-stabilization tricks. Photographers can take advantage of high-resolution stills for billboard-ready campaigns and high-fidelity panoramas. Field teams in construction or environmental monitoring benefit from extended airtime and quick battery turnarounds, covering more ground per visit with fewer interruptions.

Creators upgrading from midrange drones will notice cleaner shadows, truer color science from the Hasselblad collaboration, and fewer compromises in tricky light. Those incremental gains become decisive when you need consistent output across multi-day shoots or tight client deadlines.

What to Check Before You Buy This Mavic 4 Pro

Inventory has fluctuated, so review who is fulfilling the order and confirm warranty coverage. Purchasing from an authorized seller helps ensure access to official support and compatible care plans. Also verify what’s in the box; the inclusion of three batteries and a hub suggests a bundle aligned with a “fly more” configuration, minimizing immediate accessory purchases.

In the U.S., confirm registration and Remote ID compliance before your first flight. The Federal Aviation Administration provides guidance for recreational and Part 107 operations, and local restrictions may apply in sensitive areas. It’s also worth budgeting for high-speed microSD cards and ND filters to keep footage sharp and exposure consistent.

Who Will Benefit Most From This Flagship Drone

This deal makes the most sense for professionals and serious creators who can capitalize on the image quality, multi-camera flexibility, and long battery life. Agencies shooting commercials, wedding teams, and survey crews will see immediate value. New pilots might consider DJI’s lighter, more affordable models to learn the ropes, but for buyers who were already leaning Pro, this discount meaningfully lowers the entry point.

Bottom Line on This DJI Mavic 4 Pro Deal

With a $649 cut and a robust bundle, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro at Amazon stands out as one of the strongest premium drone offers available right now. If you’ve been waiting on a top-tier platform that can deliver broadcast-ready footage and extended endurance, this is a timely opportunity—especially while stock holds.