DJI Early Black Friday Deals Go Live with Big Savings

DJI’s early Black Friday sale has gone live across drones, creator mics, gimbals, action cams, and portable power — so you can get in early with some steep savings before the crowd hits. With DJI, which holds by some estimates up to 70% of consumer drone sales according to Statista and DroneAnalyst analyses, these discounts strike at some of the most popular tools in photo, video, and field production.

Top Drone Deals You Need to Take Advantage Of

Highlights to look for in the drone aisle are the sweet-spot mid-ranger with dual cameras capable of shooting 4K/60 HDR and 48MP stills, usually sold alongside a controller, spare props, and a flight battery. We are also noticing the Mini-series featherweights coming down in price for Fly More configurations, which can be a good move for beginners because extra batteries and the charging hub are usually sold at a 20–30% discount at online stores from DJI.

If you’re a recreational flyer within the U.S., don’t forget that the FAA’s sub-250g threshold may serve as your ticket to exemption from registration, and some models under the mark also come with Remote ID built into the purchase.

Heavier airframes and commercial work still require registration and Remote ID; the FAA has guidance on both, so factor that into your decision if you intend to use the drone for paid work or night flying.

Pro tip: If you shoot a lot of motion or sunsets, pick up those ND filters now while they’re discounted. Your shutter matched to the 180-degree rule is going to render smoother motion and fewer blown highlights — especially on those bright winter days over snow or surf.

Creator Mics and Cameras on Sale with Early Discounts

Compact DJI Mic kits are down early for vloggers and filmmakers on the go. The dual-transmitter bundle with a charging case is the sweet spot: two clip-on TX units, one RX, quick magnetic mounting on cameras, stands, or other hardware, on-device recording as backup, and smart noise reduction (which aids in moto dust battles, wind, and traffic). The included charging case can fully charge transmitters multiple times and increase the runtime into multi-day shoots.

For those of you with a workflow style that tends toward action, seek deals on the Osmo Action line.

The newest units offer up to 4K/60 along with a wide 155° field of view, strong stabilization, and cold-resistant, waterproof builds that keep rolling on ski trips or after early-morning surf checks. Typically, the Standard Combo consists of a battery, quick-release mount, protective frame, and adhesive base — to get you shooting immediately.

For handheld, cinema-style shots, the Osmo Pocket line still hits above its weight. With the current model’s 1-inch sensor, 10-bit profiles, and dashing slow-motion 4K/120, its results are extraordinarily clean — and that rotating touchscreen makes it a cinch to deliver vertical or horizontal for your social channels or clients.

Gimbals and Stabilization Savings for Mirrorless Kits

Mirrorless shooters: keep an eye on the RS line (the small and lightweight RS 4 Mini tends to dip during Black Friday). It’s compatible with popular mirrorless bodies and compact primes; it has native camera control through USB-C; and it packs down into a backpack pocket. Don’t forget the quick-release plate and compact tripod — they’re usually included, and that will allow for much quicker setups out in the field.

Pairing an RS gimbal with a complementary action cam or a Pocket creates a two-camera kit that’s versatile: one stabilized A-cam for hero shots, and another B-cam positioned to capture POV or behind-the-scenes angles.

Editors appreciate the extra coverage; clients see it in dailies.

Portable Power and Field Charging Deals for Creators

DJI’s high-capacity power stations are also now on early markdowns. These are built for creator workflows, equipped with multiple AC outlets, high-wattage USB-C PD that can support laptops and camera batteries, and powerful inverters to run lights or small appliances on set. They can also take expansion batteries and solar input, making them useful for both remote shoots and home backup.

Based on our testing and use in the wild, a 1 kWh–class unit can recharge a mirrorless camera battery 30–40 times, power a 100 W light for an entire workday, or top off a 16-inch laptop multiple times. It’s the one pre-pack item that can replace a tangled power strip and those die-a-cheap-death, venue-supplied outlets.

Getting the Best Prices on DJI Gear During Black Friday

Adobe Digital Insights has recorded Black Friday electronics discounts of more than 30% in the past few years, but the best DJI deals often come in waves — early access followed by a second round on the holiday and another push on Cyber Monday. If you spot a bundle you desire, with an actual price cut — not just a free add-on — snap it up. Stock on Fly More kits and mic bundles is known to tighten up across the weekend.

Only buy from authorized dealers to preserve DJI Care Refresh eligibility, and watch return windows in case a better bundle comes along.

Do yourself a favor and update all your firmware, calibrate your sensors at home before taking it up for the first time, so you aren’t burning daylight on a set. For American pilots: check local rules and airspace by consulting FAA resources and an LAANC-enabled app.

Standout Picks at a Glance for Early DJI Black Friday

Best drone deal: midrange flyer with a dual-camera shooter that does full 4K/60 HDR video and 48MP stills, with controller and first battery included; great for creators moving up from a Mini.

Value action kit: Osmo Action bundle with battery, mounts, and protective frame — waterproof and cold-resistant for winter content runs.

Creator audio pack: high-quality dual-transmitter mic set for on-device recording and two-channel audio, delivering clean, crisp dialogue even in unpredictable environments.

Compact stabilizer: RS 4 Mini for travel rigs — light as a half-gimbal but strong enough for most mirrorless bodies and primes.

Field power pick: DJI’s pro-level, high-capacity station featuring lots of AC and high-watt USB-C PD — made for cameras, laptops, lights, and emergency backup.

The bottom line: Early access is already providing actual savings on DJI’s most functional kits. If your 2025 gear plan involves a drone, cleaner audio, or on-location power, act now and avoid an overinflated headache when everyone else is endlessly refreshing their carts.