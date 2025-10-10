Disney Plus, Hulu Picks: Baking, Obituary, Solar Opposites

Disney+ and Hulu are doubling down on spooky season and biting satire with a trio of equally standout choices that’ll make short work of your watchlist. A Halloween baking smackdown offers sugar and scares, a returning sci‑fi comedy lights up with bite‑size world‑building, and a pitch‑black Irish series shows the obituary desk can be deadly fun. So while Disney keeps consolidating availability across both services, here are the most conversation‑ready plays of this week’s drops.

What To Watch On Disney Plus And Hulu This Week

It’s pretty clear what my headline picks are this week: Halloween Baking Championship (Disney+), Solar Opposites (Hulu) and Obituary (Hulu).

Each one scratches a different seasonal itch — comfort viewing with creative sugarcraft, animated sci‑fi that’s fast and foul‑mouthed, and a jet‑black workplace comedy set in a small Irish newsroom. For hopscotching between genres, here’s a slate that has most of the bases covered without the infinite scrolling.

Halloween Baking Championship Sweet And Spooky

Food competition is the streaming version of a warm blanket, and the Halloween edition remains the genre’s autumn MVP. Look for edible graveyards, sculpted monsters and the perennial miracle of isomalt and tempered chocolate doing what seems to be defying gravity. It’s not just a spectacle — these shows reliably spike discovery for home bakers as much as searches for “Halloween recipes” spike on Google Trends every October. It’s the virtuous cycle: get inspired, try a technique, come back for the finale.

For families, it’s also one of the soundest cross‑generational investments on Disney+. TV‑G competition formats tend to over‑index with co‑viewing, per networks that program this lane, and they’re a proven backbone of content in the fall when viewers want seasonal vibes but no gore. If you’re scheming your own party spread, take notes — you’ll leave with plating ideas and a trick or two for stabilizing buttercream under hot lights (or a crowded kitchen).

Solar Opposites Delivers A Sharper Final Voyage

The irreverent aliens of Solar Opposites are back on Hulu with their high‑speed density of jokes and a universe that treats suburban pettiness as if it were a cosmic constant. In more recent seasons, the show settled into a groove that was independent of its origins, thanks in part to a voice‑cast refresh and a willingness to run self‑contained comedic detonations next to serialized side stories. The result is a comedy with something for both casual drop‑ins and deep‑cut fans.

Parrot Analytics has regularly registered above‑average demand for the series among adult animated shows, which stands to reason: It’s nimble, aggressively current and less nihilistic than some peers. If you loved the hyper‑detailed mini‑world arcs or the show’s throwaway tech gags that pay off three episodes later, you’ll see the creative team doubling down. Look for creative cold opens and muscular one‑liners that snap even while you’re half‑doomscrolling.

Obituary: A Pitch-Black Irish Gem Of Dark Comedy

Obituary returns to Hulu with a premise that shouldn’t work at all but does: a bored obit writer who starts making news by creating it. The series can feel like a Coen‑ish morality tale encased in newsroom satire — deadpan, economical and shockingly tender in the quiet beats between one crime or nefarious scheme after another. It’s held together by a performance from Siobhán Cullen that toggles, without losing the comedy’s nerve, between crisply comic and existentially unnerved.

And critically, Obituary’s hook stands out because it treats its impending insanity as figurative workplace drudgery. Jokes land harder, for instance, when the staplers jam and budgets are slashed; anyone who’s ever watched local papers battle it out for air will recognize this gallows humor. It’s the kind of international sleeper that Hulu has been good at platforming stateside, offering audiences a grim treat while also working at times as a character study.

Choosing Your Nightly Lineup Across Disney Plus And Hulu

Short on time? Watch a Halloween Baking Championship episode and an episode of Solar Opposites for a sweet‑and‑salty double feature. The tonal whiplash is a success: In less than an hour, sugar highs intersect with sci‑fi side‑eye. Save Obituary for a moment when you want a full‑focus watch; it’s funnier if you catch the newsroom microaggressions and the show’s careful breadcrumbing.

Disney has begun making it even simpler to hop back and forth between Disney+ and Hulu, making it more convenient to keep your watchlist nice and tidy. Nielsen’s tracking keeps both services right near the top of the charts for premium streamers in the U.S., and it’s because of weekly slates like this — family‑friendly tentpoles on one side, edgy originals on the other.

The takeaway is a straightforward one: If you fancy some festive baking, snarky sci‑fi, or tar‑black comedy, this week’s additions warrant a quick sign‑in. Queue them up, mute the group chat and indulge in three very different flavors that all feel seasonally just right.